That clip of Messi strolling around whilst others are playing football say a lot about him.

Either his legs are gone and he cant play a full game, or his heart is not in it.

Either way he is not the player he was.

A last big payday with separate tax free earnings as a brand ambassador for Abu Dhabi Double Glazing, along with free kick consultant for the womens team, will probably appeal. I think if he were to come here, he will be yet another year older. He would no doubt function in the high press, somewhat like a David Silva, when City have the ball, but out of possession he would be worse than useless.