Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 618213 times)

Online redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11640 on: Yesterday at 11:04:13 AM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 07:34:23 AM
Just seen a pic of Pip on the BBC gossip page signing his deal. He looks like a zombie. The rictus grin doesnt quite reach his eyes.

I hope Messi doesnt end up there. The wanking over him will be nauseous. I wouldnt be surprised if the refs joined in. Plenty of penalties to follow.



I thought similar, can imagine our shithouse refs being in awe of him and giving him foul after foul.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline taylorb1991

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11641 on: Yesterday at 11:10:01 AM »
With Pep signing a new deal, making his stay at City longer than Barca or Bayern, I'm surprised no-one is calling for the Premier League to look into how the man is paid after Mancini admitted he was paid off the books. They will obviously have to make Messi the highest paid player in the World to get him and there's no way they can do that and comply with FFP
Online Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11642 on: Yesterday at 11:27:58 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 19, 2020, 03:39:22 PM
Says a lot about how dodgy they are that have managed to convince him to stay when Barcelona and Bayern Munich couldn't. Would love to know how much he is actually earning, as well as what other benefits he is receiving.

They know where he lives. Probably got his passport too. Plus he knows what happens to business associates who... disappoint them.

Pep leaves when they decide,  not the other way around.
Offline No666

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11643 on: Yesterday at 12:24:10 PM »
Don't they hold his brother as hostage (metaphorically) as well?
Online Morgana

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11644 on: Yesterday at 08:32:11 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:27:58 AM
They know where he lives. Probably got his passport too. Plus he knows what happens to business associates who... disappoint them.

Pep leaves when they decide,  not the other way around.

Was thinking the same thing as well. He looks utterly joyless. They've got him by the balls.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11645 on: Yesterday at 08:45:52 PM »
Hope Pep does stay, he's clearly going bonkers and he's dead funny in the process. As for Messi, not worried in the least if he ends up at City.

He's knocking on middle age, he'll probably score 6 in the first 3 games against shite opposition, then got clobbered and will never be the same player again!

Offline DangerScouse

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11646 on: Yesterday at 08:59:13 PM »
Would have much preferred Guardiola to leave to be honest. Almost irreplaceable but in saying that, they don't particularly worry me in Europe and Messi is unquestionably on the decline and miles away from his best, so not hugely arsed if they get him next season.
Offline Crimson

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11647 on: Today at 08:07:22 AM »
Messi won't be motivated when going there anyway. It will be like Falcao or Sanchez at United. The last massive payday for the player and the marketing potential for the club.
Offline 12C

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11648 on: Today at 08:16:37 AM »
That clip of Messi strolling around whilst others are playing football say a lot about him.
Either his legs are gone and he cant play a full game, or his heart is not in it.
Either way he is not the player he was.
A last big payday with separate tax free earnings as a brand ambassador for Abu Dhabi Double Glazing, along with free kick consultant for the womens team, will probably appeal. I think if he were to come here, he will be yet another year older. He would no doubt function in the high press, somewhat like a David Silva, when City have the ball, but out of possession he would be worse than useless.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11649 on: Today at 02:10:09 PM »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 11:10:01 AM
With Pep signing a new deal, making his stay at City longer than Barca or Bayern, I'm surprised no-one is calling for the Premier League to look into how the man is paid after Mancini admitted he was paid off the books. They will obviously have to make Messi the highest paid player in the World to get him and there's no way they can do that and comply with FFP
Yeah, because they've always complied with FFP in the past
Offline Aguero9320

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11650 on: Today at 07:05:24 PM »
Pep has lost it unfortunately
Online jillc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11651 on: Today at 07:06:46 PM »
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Today at 07:05:24 PM
Pep has lost it unfortunately

You must be delighted you have another two years of him then.
Offline Aguero9320

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11652 on: Today at 07:10:50 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:06:46 PM
You must be delighted you have another two years of him then.
I love him. Not the right fit anymore though, the mistakes he makes is unforgivable
Online nayia2002

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11653 on: Today at 07:11:41 PM »
Looks like city players have "given" up this season
Online sinnermichael

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11654 on: Today at 07:16:32 PM »
Their mentality is piss poor, especially when they go behind.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11655 on: Today at 07:22:26 PM »
So the Abu Dhabi players letting Guardiola know what they thought of him signing a new deal by not turning up  ;D
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11656 on: Today at 07:23:35 PM »
To Karen or anyone of the other weirdos from Blue moon. Hello you losers 🤠
Online ubb! please

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11657 on: Today at 07:24:05 PM »
Imagine Messi playing in the Europa League next season.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11658 on: Today at 07:27:02 PM »
No chance these are winning the league this season. Wed walk it if it wasnt for our whole squad being injured.
Offline Zlen

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11659 on: Today at 07:28:22 PM »
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Today at 07:05:24 PM
Pep has lost it unfortunately
Not sure.
If its not the same cardigan its almost identical in every way. Did the old one have some magic powers? Is that why his team plays so poorly now?
Offline keyop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11660 on: Today at 07:29:43 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:16:32 PM
Their mentality is piss poor, especially when they go behind.
For a couple of seasons now, teams have been slowly working out that the way to unsettle City is to get in their faces from the first whistle and try to get an early goal. They are mentally weak under pressure, and don't have the leaders to turn it around.

Since the start of 2018/19 they've now fallen behind in 23 matches, and their record in those games is won 4, drawn 4 and lost 15.

#snowflakes
Offline Andar

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11661 on: Today at 07:31:35 PM »
It's going to be mad seeing Messi in the Europa League next season.
Online Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11662 on: Today at 07:33:34 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:16:32 PM
Their mentality is piss poor, especially when they go behind.

Flat-track bullies. Look after the restart last season. Smashed everyone in the league after the title was done and dusted, but lost in the cup to Arsenal and the CL to Lyon.

There's a template to beat them which teams have consistently used when playing City at home over the last 12 months.
Offline Something Worse

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11663 on: Today at 07:36:59 PM »
Ederson megged twice? He's another that's fallen off a cliff
Online sinnermichael

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11664 on: Today at 07:39:40 PM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:29:43 PM
For a couple of seasons now, teams have been slowly working out that the way to unsettle City is to get in their faces from the first whistle and try to get an early goal. They are mentally weak under pressure, and don't have the leaders to turn it around.

Since the start of 2018/19 they've now fallen behind in 23 matches, and their record in those games is won 4, drawn 4 and lost 15.

#snowflakes


Man City's last 105 Premier League games AWAY when they were losing at half-time (dating back to April 1995):

Won 1
Drawn 13
Lost 91
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11665 on: Today at 07:42:18 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:39:40 PM
Man City's last 105 Premier League games AWAY when they were losing at half-time (dating back to April 1995):

Won 1
Drawn 13
Lost 91

Huddersfield the one game they won?
Online AndyMuller

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11666 on: Today at 07:42:29 PM »
These are done. We should have beaten them at the Etihad.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11667 on: Today at 07:51:46 PM »
There was no sense of urgency from them at all.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11668 on: Today at 07:53:39 PM »
Anyone that thinks the fraud will fulfil his new contract at Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC, needs to think twice, he'll crack and walk out long before that.
Offline mattD

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11669 on: Today at 07:56:53 PM »
Know that you are over the hill as a manager, a busted flush but get a mega million pound new contract?

That's where his only smart tactics are these days.
Online Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11670 on: Today at 08:14:14 PM »
If City fall behind I can't seem them clawing their way back into the race.  They just don't have the mentality for it.  Spurs are showing more guts right now. 

Spurs might be short on quality, with a manager who is largely past it; but in a crazy and unpredictable season like this, some guts and pragmatic tactics can go a long way.*

*This in no way implies I consider Spurs to be a threat, but I've warned since before the season started that we might struggle to maintain our level of previous years.  We also need to have a pragmatic outlook.
Online Passmaster Molby

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11671 on: Today at 08:35:52 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:39:40 PM
Man City's last 105 Premier League games AWAY when they were losing at half-time (dating back to April 1995):

Won 1
Drawn 13
Lost 91

Mentality Midgets.
Online Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11672 on: Today at 08:49:15 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:39:40 PM
Man City's last 105 Premier League games AWAY when they were losing at half-time (dating back to April 1995):

Won 1
Drawn 13
Lost 91

Does that really count?  We all know Man City effectively ceased to exist around 2010.  This monster bears no relation to that club. But equally they have no excuse to be producing the kind of form they are right now.
