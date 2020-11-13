« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 13, 2020, 10:38:16 PM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 14, 2020, 08:35:24 AM
290 pages dedicated to this at best footnote worthy football club.

Smaller club than Sheffield Wednesday.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 14, 2020, 01:32:34 PM
Quote from: A-Bomb on November 14, 2020, 08:35:24 AM
290 pages dedicated to this at best footnote worthy football club.

Smaller club than Sheffield Wednesday.
Lottery winners often don't make the best of their windfalls.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 14, 2020, 01:43:43 PM
Quote from: SpionBob on November 14, 2020, 01:32:34 PM
Lottery winners often don't make the best of their windfalls.

Absolutely.... Wouldnt even describe their situation as 'lottery winners' however, I certainly wouldn't feel like I'd hit the jackpot to have been forced to accept an association with a horrific Arab dictatorship, glossed over by lots of bank notes.

On the contrary, I'd be furious they were dragging something I loved through their shit stained mud.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 14, 2020, 01:59:04 PM
Yeah people say lottery winners, but it is more akin to marrying some dispicable c*nt and eating all their shit for the money (but you get some shiny ferraris out of it even if all you´re now hated by all your old mates).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 14, 2020, 05:33:21 PM
Quote from: A-Bomb on November 14, 2020, 01:43:43 PM
Absolutely.... Wouldnt even describe their situation as 'lottery winners' however, I certainly wouldn't feel like I'd hit the jackpot to have been forced to accept an association with a horrific Arab dictatorship, glossed over by lots of bank notes.

On the contrary, I'd be furious they were dragging something I loved through their shit stained mud.

I've said it a few times before, but when the payoff is high enough, most people will sacrifice what principles they once had. It's a flaw in human nature really.

Also, the mega-rich know this, so they know how people can be easily manipulated and bought. To them, everyone can be bought if the price is right.

Abu Dhabi fans are like the wives of drug barons. They lap up all the riches, the nice houses, the handbags, the cosmetic surgery, the fancy cars etc, and they turn a blind eye to the fact that the money that provides it all comes from death, destruction and endless human misery and degradation. They then make out that hubby is so sweet and even helps old ladies across the road. He's just a ''loveable rogue'' really, but he loves his family and is an upstanding member of the local golf club. They have to think that way and offer blind allegiance, otherwise they end up back in McNasty's serving burgers.

See, you can overlook anything if the payoff is high enough for you to sacrifice any principles you may have once had.

I'm with you. I'd be mortified if Liverpool became a sports wash franchise for criminals. It would be a tragedy for a club with the standing of Liverpool to become little more than a front for the despicable. Plenty would lap it up though because, sadly, that's increasingly the way the world is these days. Many people would rather have obscene wealth without principles, than have enough to work with while retaining their principles.

Look at Everton for example. A club and a fanbase that (ludicrously) puts itself up there on the moral high ground, making out they are all so principled and virtuous. Yet, for a good few years now they have been dropping their pants and bending over in the desperate hope that an Uzbek gangster will come in and spunk his riches into them. Hordes of them have bragged how 'Uncle Uzzy' will ignore FFP and simply buy them a seat at the top table without them having to bother working for it. So there we have it. The self-proclaimed 'club of the people'. The 'club of principle, dignity and class', all clamouring to have their history dragged through the mud. Willing to sacrifice all the principles they tell us they have in order to cheat their way to the top rather than earn their way there.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 14, 2020, 06:53:51 PM
Fwiw.. watching the Brasil match last night, Jesus was limping walking off at the end of the match. Had his boots in hand. He was taken off after 75 minutes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 14, 2020, 06:58:10 PM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 15, 2020, 09:18:04 PM
Quote from: A-Bomb on November 14, 2020, 01:43:43 PM
Absolutely.... Wouldnt even describe their situation as 'lottery winners' however, I certainly wouldn't feel like I'd hit the jackpot to have been forced to accept an association with a horrific Arab dictatorship, glossed over by lots of bank notes.

On the contrary, I'd be furious they were dragging something I loved through their shit stained mud.

Winning the lottery is pure chance, you buy a ticket along with anyone else playing and someone wins, you dont sell your soul or yourself when you win the lottery. On the other hand, if you whore yourself out on a street corner until a sugar daddy pull up in his shinny new sports car, picks you up, takes you to all the poshest restaurants and the finest shops, when you look in the mirror past all the jewels and flash clothes, your still just a common street whore. At best your a Melania Trump.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 15, 2020, 09:20:29 PM
Quote from: west_london_red on November 15, 2020, 09:18:04 PM
Winning the lottery is pure chance, you buy a ticket along with anyone else playing and someone wins, you dont sell your soul or yourself when you win the lottery. On the other hand, if you whore yourself out on a street corner until a sugar daddy pull up in his shinny new sports car, picks you up, takes you to all the poshest restaurants and the finest shops, when you look in the mirror past all the jewels and flash clothes, your still just a common street whore. At best your a Melania Trump.

Yes! They're the footballing equivalent of Melania Trump.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 01:08:10 PM
 :lickin ;D ;D

These lot (the club) have cried to Sky about the comments Keane made on Walker......talk about a bunch of whining morons.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 01:30:02 PM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 01:35:18 PM
Offended by everything, ashamed of nothing (again), or whatever that crap saying is that they like to use on us.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 01:39:41 PM
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November 14, 2020, 01:59:04 PM
Yeah people say lottery winners, but it is more akin to marrying some dispicable c*nt and eating all their shit for the money (but you get some shiny ferraris out of it even if all you´re now hated by all your old mates).

Should they then change their name to Melania City then?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 02:04:59 PM
Quote from: taylorb1991 on November 16, 2020, 01:30:02 PM
https://www.football365.com/news/manchester-city-complain-sky-sports-roy-keane-kyle-walker-comments

Christ, I've never known a football club to be so precious. It'd be embarassing if the fans were complaining to Sky about this, but the club themselves doing it is a whole other level of sensitive.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 02:10:09 PM
I dont know about complaining and Walker is dog shit, but I dont think its good for a pundit to be labelling a footballer an idiot for a mistake on the football field.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 02:15:20 PM
CAS appeal coming up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 02:21:30 PM
Quote from: swoopy on November 16, 2020, 02:15:20 PM
CAS appeal coming up
It'll be time barred coz hes been shit for years.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 02:29:24 PM
Quote from: Bread on November 16, 2020, 02:04:59 PM
Christ, I've never known a football club to be so precious. It'd be embarassing if the fans were complaining to Sky about this, but the club themselves doing it is a whole other level of sensitive.

Think Carragher applauding Keane for the comment about Walker probably riled them even more. One thing Id say is Keane doesnt really discriminate when it comes to those types of comments, and to me it definitely reinforces the sensitivity point as you say, would any other club complain about that sort of comment? Not sure, cant recall anything similar but then my memory isnt the best!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 02:31:29 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 16, 2020, 02:10:09 PM
I dont know about complaining and Walker is dog shit, but I dont think its good for a pundit to be labelling a footballer an idiot for a mistake on the football field.

We could also pull up plenty of off the field material to prove that he is an idiot to be fair.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 03:04:07 PM
Quote from: TomDcs on November 16, 2020, 02:29:24 PM
Think Carragher applauding Keane for the comment about Walker probably riled them even more. One thing Id say is Keane doesnt really discriminate when it comes to those types of comments, and to me it definitely reinforces the sensitivity point as you say, would any other club complain about that sort of comment? Not sure, cant recall anything similar but then my memory isnt the best!


I agree,Keane for all his faults calls anybody out no matter where they're form or whatever club pays their wages.

His deadpan delivery always cracks me up.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 03:05:07 PM
Christ, we could write a whole list to complain to Sky about, the shite their pundits come out with about us.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 03:29:00 PM
Quote from: Bread on November 16, 2020, 02:04:59 PM
Christ, I've never known a football club to be so precious. It'd be embarassing if the fans were complaining to Sky about this, but the club themselves doing it is a whole other level of sensitive.
They are such a strange little franchise these days. Stomping all over the game and treating it with utter contempt, yet whingeing and moaning like toddlers over something as trivial as a comment on TV.

Neither the fanbase or the club seem able to stop crying over anything and everything. Everything seems to offend them. Well, except their own behaviour of course. For a bully, they are incredibly oversensitive and precious.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 06:32:57 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 16, 2020, 03:29:00 PM
They are such a strange little franchise these days. Stomping all over the game and treating it with utter contempt, yet whingeing and moaning like toddlers over something as trivial as a comment on TV.

Neither the fanbase or the club seem able to stop crying over anything and everything. Everything seems to offend them. Well, except their own behaviour of course. For a bully, they are incredibly oversensitive and precious.


Most bullies are.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 07:05:09 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 16, 2020, 03:29:00 PM
They are such a strange little franchise these days. Stomping all over the game and treating it with utter contempt, yet whingeing and moaning like toddlers over something as trivial as a comment on TV.

Neither the fanbase or the club seem able to stop crying over anything and everything. Everything seems to offend them. Well, except their own behaviour of course. For a bully, they are incredibly oversensitive and precious.

The Donald Trump of football.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 07:47:59 PM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 08:40:19 PM
Quote from: DangerScouse on November 16, 2020, 07:47:59 PM
:lmao The regime wouldn't be overly fond over free speech to be fair



City's owners would no doubt like to censor people who speak out against the club in much the same way they do with their politics in the UAE. Anyone that says anything negative needs re-educating on how glorious the club is
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 16, 2020, 09:25:57 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 16, 2020, 03:29:00 PM
They are such a strange little franchise these days. Stomping all over the game and treating it with utter contempt, yet whingeing and moaning like toddlers over something as trivial as a comment on TV.

Neither the fanbase or the club seem able to stop crying over anything and everything. Everything seems to offend them. Well, except their own behaviour of course. For a bully, they are incredibly oversensitive and precious.
Snowflake Fc
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 17, 2020, 10:01:53 AM
How dare Keane label a man organizing sex parties during a global pandemic an idiot
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 17, 2020, 10:30:40 AM
Nothing wrong with what Keane said Kyle Walker is as thick as they come he's a brianless individual who I'm sure has the IQ of a four year old.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 17, 2020, 10:41:08 AM
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on November 17, 2020, 10:01:53 AM
How dare Keane label a man organizing sex parties during a global pandemic an idiot

While hes an idiot (and more) for that, I presume Keane was only talking about on the field stuff. But then again he can make very poor decisions on the pitch and rely on his pace to bale him out so Keane has a fair point!

If he called one of our players an idiot Im sure collectively the fans would have a bit of a grumble about it and Keane would get slated but doubt the club would have an official view on it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 17, 2020, 11:29:20 AM
Quote from: kloppagetime on November 17, 2020, 10:30:40 AM
Nothing wrong with what Keane said Kyle Walker is as thick as they come he's a brianless individual who I'm sure has the IQ of a four year old...
... lump of cheese.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 17, 2020, 04:21:44 PM
Quote from: Statto Red on November 16, 2020, 07:05:09 PM
The Donald Trump of football.

Except they have less support and a lot more money.  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
November 17, 2020, 06:27:11 PM
Im all for Javier Tebas throwing more shade today and winding up Abu Dhabi fans even more  8)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 12:10:01 PM
Guardiola's signing a contract extension that 'could take him beyond the 2021-22 season', according to the slightly odd wording in the Mail. Sounds like a 12 month extension from the end of this season, maybe with options for a further year as well.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 12:19:07 PM
No other club would be willing to spend hundreds of millions on Full Backs as a fetish.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 12:19:51 PM
Phil Foden back to being the greatest thing since sliced bread. Move over Grealish, you had your time in the sun
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 12:20:40 PM
Can't wait for him to sign Messi on a free, spend another £250m on players to win the league and their fans to proclaim him as some sort of genius.
