« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 285 286 287 288 289 [290]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 610417 times)

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11560 on: November 13, 2020, 10:38:16 PM »
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11561 on: Yesterday at 08:35:24 AM »
290 pages dedicated to this at best footnote worthy football club.

Smaller club than Sheffield Wednesday.
Logged

Offline SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,558
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11562 on: Yesterday at 01:32:34 PM »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 08:35:24 AM
290 pages dedicated to this at best footnote worthy football club.

Smaller club than Sheffield Wednesday.
Lottery winners often don't make the best of their windfalls.
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11563 on: Yesterday at 01:43:43 PM »
Quote from: SpionBob on Yesterday at 01:32:34 PM
Lottery winners often don't make the best of their windfalls.

Absolutely.... Wouldnt even describe their situation as 'lottery winners' however, I certainly wouldn't feel like I'd hit the jackpot to have been forced to accept an association with a horrific Arab dictatorship, glossed over by lots of bank notes.

On the contrary, I'd be furious they were dragging something I loved through their shit stained mud.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11564 on: Yesterday at 01:59:04 PM »
Yeah people say lottery winners, but it is more akin to marrying some dispicable c*nt and eating all their shit for the money (but you get some shiny ferraris out of it even if all you´re now hated by all your old mates).
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,516
  • BAGs
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11565 on: Yesterday at 05:33:21 PM »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:43:43 PM
Absolutely.... Wouldnt even describe their situation as 'lottery winners' however, I certainly wouldn't feel like I'd hit the jackpot to have been forced to accept an association with a horrific Arab dictatorship, glossed over by lots of bank notes.

On the contrary, I'd be furious they were dragging something I loved through their shit stained mud.

I've said it a few times before, but when the payoff is high enough, most people will sacrifice what principles they once had. It's a flaw in human nature really.

Also, the mega-rich know this, so they know how people can be easily manipulated and bought. To them, everyone can be bought if the price is right.

Abu Dhabi fans are like the wives of drug barons. They lap up all the riches, the nice houses, the handbags, the cosmetic surgery, the fancy cars etc, and they turn a blind eye to the fact that the money that provides it all comes from death, destruction and endless human misery and degradation. They then make out that hubby is so sweet and even helps old ladies across the road. He's just a ''loveable rogue'' really, but he loves his family and is an upstanding member of the local golf club. They have to think that way and offer blind allegiance, otherwise they end up back in McNasty's serving burgers.

See, you can overlook anything if the payoff is high enough for you to sacrifice any principles you may have once had.

I'm with you. I'd be mortified if Liverpool became a sports wash franchise for criminals. It would be a tragedy for a club with the standing of Liverpool to become little more than a front for the despicable. Plenty would lap it up though because, sadly, that's increasingly the way the world is these days. Many people would rather have obscene wealth without principles, than have enough to work with while retaining their principles.

Look at Everton for example. A club and a fanbase that (ludicrously) puts itself up there on the moral high ground, making out they are all so principled and virtuous. Yet, for a good few years now they have been dropping their pants and bending over in the desperate hope that an Uzbek gangster will come in and spunk his riches into them. Hordes of them have bragged how 'Uncle Uzzy' will ignore FFP and simply buy them a seat at the top table without them having to bother working for it. So there we have it. The self-proclaimed 'club of the people'. The 'club of principle, dignity and class', all clamouring to have their history dragged through the mud. Willing to sacrifice all the principles they tell us they have in order to cheat their way to the top rather than earn their way there.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:35:11 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,439
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11566 on: Yesterday at 06:53:51 PM »
Fwiw.. watching the Brasil match last night, Jesus was limping walking off at the end of the match. Had his boots in hand. He was taken off after 75 minutes.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,271
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11567 on: Yesterday at 06:58:10 PM »
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,894
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11568 on: Today at 09:18:04 PM »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:43:43 PM
Absolutely.... Wouldnt even describe their situation as 'lottery winners' however, I certainly wouldn't feel like I'd hit the jackpot to have been forced to accept an association with a horrific Arab dictatorship, glossed over by lots of bank notes.

On the contrary, I'd be furious they were dragging something I loved through their shit stained mud.

Winning the lottery is pure chance, you buy a ticket along with anyone else playing and someone wins, you dont sell your soul or yourself when you win the lottery. On the other hand, if you whore yourself out on a street corner until a sugar daddy pull up in his shinny new sports car, picks you up, takes you to all the poshest restaurants and the finest shops, when you look in the mirror past all the jewels and flash clothes, your still just a common street whore. At best your a Melania Trump.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,632
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11569 on: Today at 09:20:29 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:18:04 PM
Winning the lottery is pure chance, you buy a ticket along with anyone else playing and someone wins, you dont sell your soul or yourself when you win the lottery. On the other hand, if you whore yourself out on a street corner until a sugar daddy pull up in his shinny new sports car, picks you up, takes you to all the poshest restaurants and the finest shops, when you look in the mirror past all the jewels and flash clothes, your still just a common street whore. At best your a Melania Trump.

Yes! They're the footballing equivalent of Melania Trump.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 285 286 287 288 289 [290]   Go Up
« previous next »
 