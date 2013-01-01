« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 285 286 287 288 289 [290]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 609320 times)

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11560 on: Yesterday at 10:38:16 PM »
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11561 on: Today at 08:35:24 AM »
290 pages dedicated to this at best footnote worthy football club.

Smaller club than Sheffield Wednesday.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 285 286 287 288 289 [290]   Go Up
« previous next »
 