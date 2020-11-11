« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

Bucko - Dubai

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 06:37:25 AM
Think what makes it sad from their supporters point of view is that I honestly don't believe they are enjoying it that much.

The unbelievable never ending vitriol to every club and organising body doesn't suggest they are happy being at the top, and the desperation to be winners of everything is too much, especially when they think they deserve more recognition
The below rant from Blueloon pretty much highlights that, god forbid another team could be better than them

Quote
So let's get this straight.. after 2 years none stop running, the dippers are dropping like flies now..

Now, I seem to remember that for our team to be considered a great team, we were smugly informed by the ****'s in the media that we'd have to win back to back Premier Leagues..

A feat we accomplished with style, class, fairness and humility.

It was an achievement that hadn't been matched in the PL by any title winning team for over a decade if I recall correctly..

However this phenomenal achievement was ultimately dismissed by all and sundry pretty much immediately..!

Now, fast forward to the present, the dippers came first in a cut and shut season that meant little, even more so when you consider the unhealthy assistance they were afforded by VAR..

Btw, the VAR assistance must not be forgotten or lost in the media w*nkfest that followed and is still prevalent today..

They didn't have a decision go against them until after Christmas..

Now regarding injuries, i'm sure in our back to back title winning seasons we had our fair share..

However, like me you'll probably won't be able to recall them to be honest as at the time they didn't make the national daily rolling news or were mentioned by the Pope in his Sunday prayers..

I see the dippers are now whinging like fcuk because they have a few injuries..

What I'd say to bingo is 'shut the fcuk up and show us all what a brilliant manager the media constantly keep telling everyone you are and work out a fkin solution'..

For me, if they don't win the title again this season, that'll be 2 covid titles on the trot btw, then in my book they are to be filed with Blackburn and Leicester.

However, to be fair to the latter 2 teams, at least they won their title in a season with no VAR assistance or a 3 month rest 2/3rds into the season, allowing them to regroup..

The dippers therefore are looking more and more like a bit of a flash in the pan, a one hit wonder, manufactured winners, not all that without outside assistance and a world wide pandemic, a bit fortunate really.. All of which have a ring of truthness about them you could quite easily say..

To sum up, basically a bunch of moaning, whinging, excuse making, cheating, diving ****'s who got lucky and copped for all the help and assistance a team could wish for to keep them relevant..!
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 09:27:29 AM
Cant even find words for the sheer irony of us being called 'manufactured winners' by a City fan  :lmao

And just to be clear... our winning the title means little because VAR amd covid... but we MUST win it again, despite... VAR... and covid... at which point we'll be told it means little again... because VAR... and covid

:lmao :lmao :lmao

They really have mastered the art of 'but we're the best because...'
Someone wins the charity shield and it's meaningless but if they win it, it's included in all their trophy counting and bragging. Everyone else is divers despite the fact week in week out they watch Sterling go to ground wincing regardless of if he's been touched.
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 09:32:06 AM
^^^ not arsed reading that. Not interested in having to bleach my eyeballs afterwards. Tis grand scale codswallop.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 09:40:10 AM
I read it because I need a laugh.

COVID assistance to win the league last year. Raised a chuckle.

Didnt get a VAR decision go against us until after Christmas - Bobbys armpit says hello. The Origi foul at OT. They went iminnoticed because we had the resolve to put them behind us and get results anyway.

Theres more shite in there obviously. And I know you all know this. Im just putting off work!

The best bit by the way is the if they win it again its 2 Covid titles in a row, if they dont win it theyre a flash in the pan argument. Much like Yaya he wants to have his cake and eat it with that one.
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 10:00:34 AM
Quote
However, to be fair to the latter 2 teams, at least they won their title in a season with no VAR assistance or a 3 month rest 2/3rds into the season, allowing them to regroup..

Why do all these fucking morons talk about the break last season as if we were the only club to not play for 3 months? Was every other club still playing 2 matches every week and we just didn't notice?

If this whopper was actually watching last season they'd have seen that we were actually a bit shit after the restart costing us a few records so it didn't really do us any favours. That's also ignoring the fact that we'd pretty much won the fucking thing before anyone had even heard of Covid.

Nice to see they're still on the VAR train despite there being plenty of research into who benefitted the most/least last season.

Some of the horrific stuff they've been saying about Joe after yesterday's news is deplorable too.

They're scummy as fuck off the pitch as well as on it.

City fans are the worst of the worst these days.
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 10:06:41 AM
I gave that rant a go until he said they won back to back titles with "style, class, fairness and humility."
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

It appears you need to have a total self-awareness bypass to qualify as a modern Abu Dhabi fan.

I'd say you couldn't make it up,  but he just did.
Logged
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 12:10:54 PM
No mention of back to back European Cup Finals and adding a 6th title in the process. Although it's not really surprising as doing well in Europe's elite cup competition is such an alien concept to them!
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Ive got a thing for Karen off BlueMoon
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 12:25:55 PM
Why would anyone listen to what fans of small clubs from Abu Dhabi think?  ;D
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 12:29:43 PM


Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 10:00:34 AM
Why do all these fucking morons talk about the break last season as if we were the only club to not play for 3 months? Was every other club still playing 2 matches every week and we just didn't notice?

If this whopper was actually watching last season they'd have seen that we were actually a bit shit after the restart costing us a few records so it didn't really do us any favours. That's also ignoring the fact that we'd pretty much won the fucking thing before anyone had even heard of Covid.


Well to be fair it was still quite a close run thing when the lockdown began in March...thank God for that chance to re-group! :lmao
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 12:33:13 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:29:43 PM

Well to be fair it was still quite a close run thing when the lockdown began in March...thank God for that chance to re-group! :lmao
True, if it wasn't for the lockdown in March Ive no idea how we would of won the league with the 20 odd point lead we had at that time.

Few, thank god for regrouping time in lockdown   ;D
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 12:35:29 PM
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 06:37:25 AM
Think what makes it sad from their supporters point of view is that I honestly don't believe they are enjoying it that much.

The unbelievable never ending vitriol to every club and organising body doesn't suggest they are happy being at the top, and the desperation to be winners of everything is too much, especially when they think they deserve more recognition
The below rant from Blueloon pretty much highlights that, god forbid another team could be better than them


Typical whinny, entitled modern-day City fan I'm afraid. Can tell that beaut has had many sleepless nights over us. Bet he cried buckets when we won the league. Someone who can't over the fact there has been a better team than theirs, assembled for a fraction of the cost as well.  Unbelievably bitter and resentful to the core. Quite Trump-like really. Fuck him and fuck them. Will be highly amusing to see what excuses they come out with if we do end up winning the league again though. ;D
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 12:36:01 PM
Just when you think they can't be any more deluded up pops another dickhead and creates another level.  :lmao
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 12:40:07 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:06:41 AM
I gave that rant a go until he said they won back to back titles with "style, class, fairness and humility."
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

It appears you need to have a total self-awareness bypass to qualify as a modern Abu Dhabi fan.

I'd say you couldn't make it up,  but he just did.

So much like those other bitter beauts from across the park. No wonder they've joined forces together. :lmao
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 12:41:08 PM
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 12:20:40 PM
Ive got a thing for Karen off BlueMoon

Does that rant at the top of the page belong to her?
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 01:31:04 PM
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 10:00:34 AM
Why do all these fucking morons talk about the break last season as if we were the only club to not play for 3 months? Was every other club still playing 2 matches every week and we just didn't notice?

If this whopper was actually watching last season they'd have seen that we were actually a bit shit after the restart costing us a few records so it didn't really do us any favours. That's also ignoring the fact that we'd pretty much won the fucking thing before anyone had even heard of Covid.

Nice to see they're still on the VAR train despite there being plenty of research into who benefitted the most/least last season.

Some of the horrific stuff they've been saying about Joe after yesterday's news is deplorable too.

They're scummy as fuck off the pitch as well as on it.

City fans are the worst of the worst these days.

Also, remember the season before VAR came in, after everyyyyyyy shit decision and complaint from a big side, they would say well City voted for VAR, how quickly they changed tune
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 01:34:52 PM
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 12:20:40 PM
Ive got a thing for Karen off BlueMoon
You have my deepest sympathy.

Have you had any counselling for this issue?
Logged
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 01:44:39 PM
So much of the discourse around football is completely toxic these days and the shitty clickbait / banter culture promoted by what's meant to be mainstream media plays a large part.

Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 01:57:57 PM
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 06:37:25 AM
Think what makes it sad from their supporters point of view is that I honestly don't believe they are enjoying it that much.

The unbelievable never ending vitriol to every club and organising body doesn't suggest they are happy being at the top, and the desperation to be winners of everything is too much, especially when they think they deserve more recognition
The below rant from Blueloon pretty much highlights that, god forbid another team could be better than them


Even after all the stuff a young lad, from their city, has done this summer to assist those in food poverty, they still use a poverty shaming term - dippers. A term invented by United fans BTW.
Absolutely desperate stuff.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:00:25 PM by Craig S
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 02:11:50 PM
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 01:57:57 PM
Even after all the stuff a young lad, from their city, has done this summer to assist those in food poverty, they still use a poverty shaming term - dippers. A term invented by United fans BTW.
Absolutely desperate stuff.
It's always been a horrible term, and coined by people with a remarkable lack of awareness of the problems of their own city/country too. The fact it's still being used in the current climate beggars belief.
Logged
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 02:20:50 PM
Chance to re-group has got to be the funniest shout I've seen in a while :lmao
Logged
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 02:43:36 PM
How do you regroup with a 25 point gap clear at the top of the league. :o

Did they honestly think a team that was reigning European and World champions that had lost once in almost 70 PL games was feeling the pressure and that City actually had a chance to catch us.

What a weird odd delusional fan base they are.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 02:56:38 PM
Reminder that we would have still won the league even if we had lost every game after the lockdown.
Logged
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 03:06:35 PM
Yep, we won it before lockdown and had no need to 'regroup'.  :lmao

From a football perspective, the lockdown break was a hindrance rather than a help because it stopped our momentum in its tracks. If the season had been played out as normal, we'd have easily annihilated the 100 points mark and created a points total that would never have been matched again.
Logged
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Aguero9320
Yesterday at 03:57:27 PM
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 06:37:25 AM
Think what makes it sad from their supporters point of view is that I honestly don't believe they are enjoying it that much.

The unbelievable never ending vitriol to every club and organising body doesn't suggest they are happy being at the top, and the desperation to be winners of everything is too much, especially when they think they deserve more recognition
The below rant from Blueloon pretty much highlights that, god forbid another team could be better than them

We are, honestly. The last decade has been wonderful. The culture on that forum is just terrible and destructive. There is a narrative set by legit mentally unstable posters that swallows the rest of the forum whole because they can shitpost 150 terrible opinions every day and the mods have given up a long time ago. Take a look at any of the media threads, the VAR threads or similiar themed threads. It is obviously a bunch of lunatics much more than a fair representive of the fanbase, and if you take a closer look its mostly the same posters, aka Karen and her druids (take a look at her post count next time yoy are lurking, its an absolutely insane number) . Its the reason why many has given up discussing football on that site and rather come here or on redcafe because its mosly more mature.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:59:54 PM by Aguero9320
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 04:21:34 PM
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Yesterday at 03:57:27 PM
We are, honestly. The last decade has been wonderful. The culture on that forum is just terrible and destructive. There is a narrative set by legit mentally unstable posters that swallows the rest of the forum whole because they can shitpost 150 terrible opinions every day and the mods have given up a long time ago. Take a look at any of the media threads, the VAR threads or similiar themed threads. It is obviously a bunch of lunatics much more than a fair representive of the fanbase, and if you take a closer look its mostly the same posters, aka Karen and her druids (take a look at her post count next time yoy are lurking, its an absolutely insane number) . Its the reason why many has given up discussing football on that site and rather come here or on redcafe because its mosly more mature.
It says a lot that you feel compelled to come on here or a United forum. I've never been on BlueLoon but I've seen plenty of stuff from there on here. It's abundantly clear that a number of posters on there have genuine mental health issues and could do with help rather than others lapping it up and encouraging the dysfunction. God only knows why the moderation on there doesn't sort it out, or maybe they are just as dysfunctional themselves.

Are there no decent City forums at all? I know our neighbours have a site of their own where the dysfunctional gather (GOT) but I believe they have other sites such as Toffeeweb that is said to more sane and rational. Do City have anything similar at all, or is BlueLoon all your fans have? I only wonder because I never really see any other City sites being quoted here.

Edit: I just want to add that in no way is my post suggesting you don't belong on RAWK. You seem fine, and are more than welcome as far as I'm concerned.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:21:29 PM by Son of Spion＊
Logged
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 04:52:28 PM
Quote from: taylorb1991 on November 11, 2020, 10:06:23 PM
Long time reader but first time poster. I was compelled to write in after seeing a couple of people on here defending a fan's right to support a club no matter what the owners were involved in. It got me thinking about what I would do if Liverpool had been taken over by the likes of the Al Nahyans. I really don't think I'd be comfortable with it and here's why.....

The Al Nahyans are openly homophobic, still treating homosexuality as a crime. So would the City fan on here still support the club if an openly racist person took over the club, say someone from a neo-nazi background? I don't think you would, you wouldn't stand for it. So why is it okay to have owners who are homophobic? I think by sitting back and not making enough of a stand, or any stand at all as far I'm aware, City fans are complicit in teaching the next generation of football fans that it's okay to tolerate these abhorrent beliefs. 

City fans accepting the Al Nayhans has set the game back years, it makes a mockery of things like the rainbow lace campaign.



Still waiting for the City fan on here to answer this
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 05:25:21 PM
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 04:52:28 PM


Still waiting for the City fan on here to answer this
He seems like a decent fella mate, maybe he doesn't have to answer everything
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Aguero9320
Yesterday at 05:28:08 PM
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 04:52:28 PM


Still waiting for the City fan on here to answer this

I already kind of did. I don't agree with the culture of our owners whatsoever, and I will never defend them in that regard. But for the last decade nothing in how the club has been ran has been an extension of that culture, in fact he has been a pretty distanced from the club. Until that changes I can't say it will affect my support for the club. Football shouldn't be political for me. They are undoubtly people from a terribly backwards culture that no doubt holds opinions I will never agree with or accept if the club became a mouthpiece for it, but in my opinion them funding a football club (and has done a very impressive  job in how they run it)  is the least of the problems. Its more than enough shit people and regimes around the world, I won't disagree with those that think they should be kept away from our game, but in reality that is a whole another web of political difficulties all together
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 05:46:28 PM
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Yesterday at 05:28:08 PM
I already kind of did. I don't agree with the culture of our owners whatsoever, and I will never defend them in that regard. But for the last decade nothing in how the club has been ran has been an extension of that culture, in fact he has been a pretty distanced from the club. Until that changes I can't say it will affect my support for the club. Football shouldn't be political for me. They are undoubtly people from a terribly backwards culture that no doubt holds opinions I will never agree with or accept if the club became a mouthpiece for it, but in my opinion them funding a football club (and has done a very impressive  job in how they run it)  is the least of the problems. Its more than enough shit people and regimes around the world, I won't disagree with those that think they should be kept away from our game, but in reality that is a whole another web of political difficulties all together


I totally respect your opinion but do you not think having owners who have such horrible views is a huge step back for a sport trying to eradicate all forms of discrimination? Just because they haven't enforced their beliefs on the club, it still doesn't make it acceptable for them to be involved in a sport that has more influence over society than any other activity in the World. I'm not suggesting you, but there are a huge majority of City fans now willing to defend a human rights abusing dictatorship. That's incredibly disturbing.
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Aguero9320
Yesterday at 06:00:05 PM
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 05:46:28 PM

I totally respect your opinion but do you not think having owners who have such horrible views is a huge step back for a sport trying to eradicate all forms of discrimination? Just because they haven't enforced their beliefs on the club, it still doesn't make it acceptable for them to be involved in a sport that has more influence over society than any other activity in the World. I'm not suggesting you, but there are a huge majority of City fans now willing to defend a human rights abusing dictatorship. That's incredibly disturbing.

I respect your opinion as well, and I will never defend their views and they are as far away from mine as they can be. I am just giving my reasons to those hinting at the right thing to do is stop supporting. I am thankful they have got my club able to compete, but I do not support them. ADUG is not Manchester City, in the same way Shinawatra wasn't Manchester City or Swales or Franny Lee
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 09:24:18 PM
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Yesterday at 03:57:27 PM
We are, honestly. The last decade has been wonderful. The culture on that forum is just terrible and destructive. There is a narrative set by legit mentally unstable posters that swallows the rest of the forum whole because they can shitpost 150 terrible opinions every day and the mods have given up a long time ago. Take a look at any of the media threads, the VAR threads or similiar themed threads. It is obviously a bunch of lunatics much more than a fair representive of the fanbase, and if you take a closer look its mostly the same posters, aka Karen and her druids (take a look at her post count next time yoy are lurking, its an absolutely insane number) . Its the reason why many has given up discussing football on that site and rather come here or on redcafe because its mosly more mature.

Really? Wow. That's actually kinda sad. But (and apologies if this has already been tried and failed) would it not be an option to set up a Man City Subreddit or other private forum, which can be carefully moderated and regulated, where you can all meet up and have sensible discussions? There has to be more than just Blue Moon out there for you guys.
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Aguero9320
Yesterday at 09:56:49 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:21:34 PM
It says a lot that you feel compelled to come on here or a United forum. I've never been on BlueLoon but I've seen plenty of stuff from there on here. It's abundantly clear that a number of posters on there have genuine mental health issues and could do with help rather than others lapping it up and encouraging the dysfunction. God only knows why the moderation on there doesn't sort it out, or maybe they are just as dysfunctional themselves.

Are there no decent City forums at all? I know our neighbours have a site of their own where the dysfunctional gather (GOT) but I believe they have other sites such as Toffeeweb that is said to more sane and rational. Do City have anything similar at all, or is BlueLoon all your fans have? I only wonder because I never really see any other City sites being quoted here.

Edit: I just want to add that in no way is my post suggesting you don't belong on RAWK. You seem fine, and are more than welcome as far as I'm concerned.

Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 09:24:18 PM
Really? Wow. That's actually kinda sad. But (and apologies if this has already been tried and failed) would it not be an option to set up a Man City Subreddit or other private forum, which can be carefully moderated and regulated, where you can all meet up and have sensible discussions? There has to be more than just Blue Moon out there for you guys.

I mean, BlueMoon has its redeeming qualities and a lot of good posters, especially the posters following the youth departments of the club is very welcome, and they are the reason I manange to keep up with the youngsters in the ranks. All in all its many top blues and good posters on the site. I just dont want people thinking that the stuff you find in certain agenda/referee/united/liverpool threads is the reflection of our fanbase, because the sane and balanced people have been drowned out from those type of threads along time ago, and common sense usually isn't welcomed there.

There is other forums, and reddits as fas as I'm aware, nowhere near as active as bm though(or reddit might be, not really into that ;D)
Logged

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 01:32:11 AM
Bluemoon is quite simply nauseating. That Karen is a typical Karen  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Bucko - Dubai
Today at 06:48:54 AM
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Yesterday at 09:56:49 PM
I mean, BlueMoon has its redeeming qualities and a lot of good posters, especially the posters following the youth departments of the club is very welcome, and they are the reason I manange to keep up with the youngsters in the ranks. All in all its many top blues and good posters on the site. I just dont want people thinking that the stuff you find in certain agenda/referee/united/liverpool threads is the reflection of our fanbase, because the sane and balanced people have been drowned out from those type of threads along time ago, and common sense usually isn't welcomed there.

There is other forums, and reddits as fas as I'm aware, nowhere near as active as bm though(or reddit might be, not really into that ;D)

Thats fair. I look in hoping for some footballing discourse (in blind hope more than anything) but it doesn't exist as far as Liverpool and the 'rags' are concerned.
Bluemoon has made me realise that Redcafe does actually have alot of posters who, despite United being in a bad place at the moment, are happy to debate what happens on the pitch.

As people have mentioned the banter and trolling of fanbases has really lessened football, with large percentages of fans only being happy with schadenfreude of their rivals.

Keep posting as it is good to get footballing insights from a City fan. We all know the situation with the ownership and its been done to death
Logged
