We are, honestly. The last decade has been wonderful. The culture on that forum is just terrible and destructive. There is a narrative set by legit mentally unstable posters that swallows the rest of the forum whole because they can shitpost 150 terrible opinions every day and the mods have given up a long time ago. Take a look at any of the media threads, the VAR threads or similiar themed threads. It is obviously a bunch of lunatics much more than a fair representive of the fanbase, and if you take a closer look its mostly the same posters, aka Karen and her druids (take a look at her post count next time yoy are lurking, its an absolutely insane number) . Its the reason why many has given up discussing football on that site and rather come here or on redcafe because its mosly more mature.



It says a lot that you feel compelled to come on here or a United forum. I've never been on BlueLoon but I've seen plenty of stuff from there on here. It's abundantly clear that a number of posters on there have genuine mental health issues and could do with help rather than others lapping it up and encouraging the dysfunction. God only knows why the moderation on there doesn't sort it out, or maybe they are just as dysfunctional themselves.Are there no decent City forums at all? I know our neighbours have a site of their own where the dysfunctional gather (GOT) but I believe they have other sites such as Toffeeweb that is said to more sane and rational. Do City have anything similar at all, or is BlueLoon all your fans have? I only wonder because I never really see any other City sites being quoted here.Edit: I just want to add that in no way is my post suggesting you don't belong on RAWK. You seem fine, and are more than welcome as far as I'm concerned.