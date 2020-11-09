« previous next »
Quote from: Dougle on November  9, 2020, 12:18:15 AM
In fairness to City today I think they deserve credit for finding their way back into the match. I think Liverpool could have been out of sight after 20 minutes but thereafter it could have gone either way. I am frustrated that we didn't make the dominance count as I felt City, with fewer opportunities should have gone in 2-1 up at halftime. Second half literally died on it's feet.

Not another team in the country who could've stayed with us in the first half I don't think. The first moment we lost our shape they pounced in a flash to equalise. Quality of that first half was so so high. Thought both teams then defended really well second half too
Quote from: Aguero9320 on November  9, 2020, 02:50:39 PM
To be fair to the poor fella, he never made it on to the pitch ;D
Bit worrying, I think two years ago Pep wouldnt have hesitated to make changes to try and win it, but yesterday both teams on the pitch were visibly knackered and starting to both be happy with a draw, for Pep to ask Phil to get changed and then decide against subbing him on probably because he feared Phil forcing the issue with intensity as he often does would leave space is pretty damning. Then again its fascinating to see one of the more naive managers becoming this pragmatic.

I think our defence is fixed now, at least I would hope so. Dias-Laporte has all the tools to be an assured partnership that doesn't do mistakes. Walker has many detractors in this thread and while I agree he is the most limited footballer we have and downright stupid at times, his pace and power in dealing with potential counters his pretty unique in football and very important for us. Cancelo fits the left because his ability to play on the inside.
Our attack isn't as good as it was I fear, but Ferran excites me. Only 20 and has a lot to offer already. As I already said, Raz needs to get back to the right for his own sake, sadly he wants to be cutting in and shooting on his right, but on the left its the only move he has and its not even that good considering his shooting technique leaves a lot to be desired. I love Gabby and hopefully he can finally take another step into that world-class bracket, loved his performance yesterday. Mahrez needs to be sent to the moon where he can do step overs for himself for eternity.

Our decline in midfield is what worries me. Losing Silva means losing control in the final third. Foden and KdB is to similisr in style and will never play together in midfield. I think Bernardo could be good in that role because his dribbling in tight spaces, calmness on the ball and grit in defence but Pep doesn't to rate him anymore which baffles me. Gundogan is not good enough, and when he plays that role he plays too close to the pivot, crippling our passing lanes into the channels. He is also a sideways-merchant with no grit. Okay option to have to kill tesms with posession but if you need penetration he is better left at home. This is the position I think Messi would have played if he actually turned up, even though his workrate in the press might not been a fit. We were linked to Aoar as well who definitely would have been a upgrade on Gundogan

I enjoyed this perspective, thanks. A few qs:

1. It seems as though Pep has resolved to get a higher level of results rather than big margin wins. So the CMs seem deeper, and Walker rarely attacks. This puts more of an onus on the attacking players and with DS gone it appears Sterling and Mahrez are feeling the strain of that. Do you think thats fair?

2. It feels now as though you are playing non Pep football.  Do you sense a permanent change of ideology to a more result based outlook?

3. Do you feel Jesus is under appreciated? I say that as you mention the step up to world class but I am not sure neutrals see that. That doesnt mean neutrals are right, I am more interested in the City faith in his LT potential

4. Do you think Foden should even now be playing more? As a neutral I find him a great player to watch with unusual ability in an English sense. I know he is playing more but I would expect him to be even more regular. Are you saying KdB and he can never play together or just not in a Pep side.

5. Do you expect Pep to renew?

Would really be interested in your thoughts here ta
Quote from: keyop on November  9, 2020, 07:46:27 PM
Whilst he's there, can he bring our ball back from that penalty in 2018?
;D
Quote from: slaphead on November  8, 2020, 11:15:48 PM
That's where you need an Irish man to tell it how it is. In you come Roy Keane. He may talk some bullox, but he was a tiny bit critical of Walker to say the least

I thought Carra was spot on abah Walker to be fair
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November  9, 2020, 12:09:04 AM
I thought we were awesome for the first half hour. Brave on the ball, we just kept coming at them and worked the ball up and across the pitch so well.

At the same time City showed their quality. Normally when were in control you feel like we wont conceded but both teams today knew the other could hurt them almost any time they lost the ball. I think that draw we had there about three years ago is still one of the most enjoyable non-wins weve had. Great to have two teams who are wanting to win and are good to watch. So many big games over the years can disappoint and obviously this one fizzled out through fatigue mainly but just good to watch a game like that.

Spot on, Knickerless
Quote from: elsewhere on November  9, 2020, 07:47:58 PM
Does that rat Sterling have to argue every fucking single ref decision on the pitch?

He's a proper nasty little prick isn't he?
Quote from: phil236849 on November  9, 2020, 08:46:28 PM
I enjoyed this perspective, thanks. A few qs:

1. It seems as though Pep has resolved to get a higher level of results rather than big margin wins. So the CMs seem deeper, and Walker rarely attacks. This puts more of an onus on the attacking players and with DS gone it appears Sterling and Mahrez are feeling the strain of that. Do you think thats fair?

2. It feels now as though you are playing non Pep football.  Do you sense a permanent change of ideology to a more result based outlook?

3. Do you feel Jesus is under appreciated? I say that as you mention the step up to world class but I am not sure neutrals see that. That doesnt mean neutrals are right, I am more interested in the City faith in his LT potential

4. Do you think Foden should even now be playing more? As a neutral I find him a great player to watch with unusual ability in an English sense. I know he is playing more but I would expect him to be even more regular. Are you saying KdB and he can never play together or just not in a Pep side.

5. Do you expect Pep to renew?

Would really be interested in your thoughts here ta

1. Walker has never really attacked for us, he has basically played as a right sided centre-back in posession to protect our defence from counters with the permission to bomb forward with his pace at times to open up space. The double pivot is definitely something new, but it stems from Rodri's struggles in the Fernandinho role when he has no functioning press in front of him. Its our pressing game that has declined more than anything, along with having failed to find a balance between control and penetration in our current midfielders. Add to that both our wingers (Sterling and Mahrez) needs to be inverted to be effective, yet our style require wingers being effective on the outside(Left footed Sane on the left, right footed Raz on the right) to work the patterns on the egde of each side of the box that made us succesfull. Silva leaving definitely is a miss, since no one in the squad has the same understanding of space and how to create it as he did.

2. No I dont think its meant to be permanent. Imo its because he currently has too many players that doesnt fit in a free flowing Pep team that he feels has to play. Its not really a loss of ideology, but I definitily think he has lost some ruthlessnes. I havr said it before and I will say it again: If Mahrez was at the club when Pep arrived he would be the first out the door. Now he has been the first name on the teamsheet for what feels like forever.

3. Yes. Especially by City fans. He lacks one asset, and that is Aguero's ability to create something out of nothing with his back against the wall. I love him, his press, awareness and technical level and movement is already at such a high level, and only 23.

4. I think him and Kev can't play together in the same system that KdD and Silva did. They both play very high-risk games and very prone to give the ball away For the most part I think Pep's handling off Phil has been brilliant. There has been times I think he should have been played over someone else on merit, but that is more to credit Phil than discredit Pep. He is only 20 and I think we will thank Pep for his slow integration 10 years from now on

5. Im really not sure. For what its worth I dont think he is in a healthy state of mind at the moment based on his behaviour. The death of his mother and his wife moving back to Spain definitely has played a part. Depends if he still feels the job is right for him or if he is the right man for the job. He is very outspoken about a squad responding to his methods in cycles. Only thing I know for sure is I either want a fully motivated Pep or no Pep at all
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Yesterday at 04:33:55 AM
The death of his mother and his wife moving back to Spain definitely has played a part.

That is enough to make anyone lose their focus, drive & everything else that is expected..I have no idea whether his mrs has moved around with him & his job with his kids in to too?
If that's the case where they have been together thro their careers & now she's gone..that's a biggie.
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Yesterday at 04:33:55 AM
1. Walker has never really attacked for us, he has basically played as a right sided centre-back in posession to protect our defence from counters with the permission to bomb forward with his pace at times to open up space. The double pivot is definitely something new, but it stems from Rodri's struggles in the Fernandinho role when he has no functioning press in front of him. Its our pressing game that has declined more than anything, along with having failed to find a balance between control and penetration in our current midfielders. Add to that both our wingers (Sterling and Mahrez) needs to be inverted to be effective, yet our style require wingers being effective on the outside(Left footed Sane on the left, right footed Raz on the right) to work the patterns on the egde of each side of the box that made us succesfull. Silva leaving definitely is a miss, since no one in the squad has the same understanding of space and how to create it as he did.

2. No I dont think its meant to be permanent. Imo its because he currently has too many players that doesnt fit in a free flowing Pep team that he feels has to play. Its not really a loss of ideology, but I definitily think he has lost some ruthlessnes. I havr said it before and I will say it again: If Mahrez was at the club when Pep arrived he would be the first out the door. Now he has been the first name on the teamsheet for what feels like forever.

3. Yes. Especially by City fans. He lacks one asset, and that is Aguero's ability to create something out of nothing with his back against the wall. I love him, his press, awareness and technical level and movement is already at such a high level, and only 23.

4. I think him and Kev can't play together in the same system that KdD and Silva did. They both play very high-risk games and very prone to give the ball away For the most part I think Pep's handling off Phil has been brilliant. There has been times I think he should have been played over someone else on merit, but that is more to credit Phil than discredit Pep. He is only 20 and I think we will thank Pep for his slow integration 10 years from now on

5. Im really not sure. For what its worth I dont think he is in a healthy state of mind at the moment based on his behaviour. The death of his mother and his wife moving back to Spain definitely has played a part. Depends if he still feels the job is right for him or if he is the right man for the job. He is very outspoken about a squad responding to his methods in cycles. Only thing I know for sure is I either want a fully motivated Pep or no Pep at all

Thats really interesting and helpful mate, cheers
This is all very pleasant, but frankly, of little relevance, when we all know there is a massive elephant in this room - and that is the fact that what Manchester City FC do or achieve is irrelevant, because we also all know that this version of Manchester City - i.e. the one that won the lottery and can spend endlessly exist solely for the purpose of sports washing the image of Abu Dhabi.

Therefore the pertinent questions to ask a fan of the club should surely begin with that. 

Presuming they are a fan who hasnt just crawled out of the woodwork in the last few years, it might be interesting to know how they reconcile with the knowledge of why their owners own the club. I.E. not because they have any great love of the sport or the city, and not because they want to try and make money from the many opportunities that come from it,  and not because they want a great sports portfolio because thats their passion and thats their line of business, but simply because they know this is the perfect way to wash the image of a horrific regime. And it works a treat by the way. 

Sure, fans want success, and I guess maybe for Man City fans, living in the shadow of a far bigger club rankled so much, that this payoff is acceptable. But of course the irony of that is, Man City are still the same smaller club, and Man Utd are still the behemoth they have worked hard to be over the years. Regardless of regression since Ferguson retired. And maybe you can argue that without being in the situation of supporting a club with little success - how would we ever know what it felt like (evident again with many Newcastle Utd fans positive reactions to their supposed takeover).  But that is what makes it intriguing, how much are fans willing to ignore for that end? Out of sight, out of mind and all that. I think most of us likely support teams in other sports or leagues who arent successful (I certainly do), so its maybe possible to look at it from that angle too - and maybe get what they feel? I dont know. I struggle with it. Its just such a repulsive situation to know that the people who own your club do so for the very worst reasons.

And answering with nothing but whataboutisms - which is a favourite diversion tactic of Manchester City fans these days, isnt acceptable.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:47:21 AM
This is all very pleasant, but frankly, of little relevance, when we all know there is a massive elephant in this room - and that is the fact that what Manchester City FC do or achieve is irrelevant, because we also all know that this version of Manchester City - i.e. the one that won the lottery and can spend endlessly exist solely for the purpose of sports washing the image of Abu Dhabi.

Therefore the pertinent questions to ask a fan of the club should surely begin with that. 

Presuming they are a fan who hasnt just crawled out of the woodwork in the last few years, it might be interesting to know how they reconcile with the knowledge of why their owners own the club. I.E. not because they have any great love of the sport or the city, and not because they want to try and make money from the many opportunities that come from it,  and not because they want a great sports portfolio because thats their passion and thats their line of business, but simply because they know this is the perfect way to wash the image of a horrific regime. And it works a treat by the way. 

Sure, fans want success, and I guess maybe for Man City fans, living in the shadow of a far bigger club rankled so much, that this payoff is acceptable. But of course the irony of that is, Man City are still the same smaller club, and Man Utd are still the behemoth they have worked hard to be over the years. Regardless of regression since Ferguson retired. And maybe you can argue that without being in the situation of supporting a club with little success - how would we ever know what it felt like (evident again with many Newcastle Utd fans positive reactions to their supposed takeover).  But that is what makes it intriguing, how much are fans willing to ignore for that end? Out of sight, out of mind and all that. I think most of us likely support teams in other sports or leagues who arent successful (I certainly do), so its maybe possible to look at it from that angle too - and maybe get what they feel? I dont know. I struggle with it. Its just such a repulsive situation to know that the people who own your club do so for the very worst reasons.

And answering with nothing but whataboutisms - which is a favourite diversion tactic of Manchester City fans these days, isnt acceptable.

Maybe.

I still like to hear what articulate fans of rivals think of their own team thanks.
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 11:23:23 PM
Maybe.

I still like to hear what articulate fans of rivals think of their own team thanks.

I don't think Dim is disagreeing with you, he's just coming from another angle that's worth considering also
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:39:05 PM
I don't think Dim is disagreeing with you, he's just coming from another angle that's worth considering also

Oh I dunno, unless Man City fans will address that, everything else is sort of by the by as it where! Nothing that team does is relevent to how I watch football.  They are lottery winners, they are fake, they are cheats.  They really have no redeeming qualities.  Their fans attitude I guesss is out of sight out of mind, being as they are absolutely fine with their owners and the fact no bugger apart from Everton fans respect them. Maybe they cant be blamed, I dunno. Them and their owners are just a bugbear of mine. But at the end of the day, its the premier leagues fault that they dont seem to care who owns these clubs. The sale of Man City to Abu Dhabi should never have been allowed.

Edited to add - obvioulsy no problem with other people here wanting to discuss whatever with them! Just that what some random Abu Dhabi fan thinks of Aguero or whoever is of zero interest to me  ;D Unless they can stop living their football lives with their eyes closed and their fingers in their ears, they don't have a voice worthy of hearing.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:50:07 PM
Oh I dunno, unless Man City fans will address that, everything else is sort of by the by as it where! Nothing that team does is relevent to how I watch football.  They are lottery winners, they are fake, they are cheats.  They really have no redeeming qualities.  Their fans attitude I guesss is out of sight out of mind, being as they are absolutely fine with their owners and the fact no bugger apart from Everton fans respect them. Maybe they cant be blamed, I dunno. Them and their owners are just a bugbear of mine. But at the end of the day, its the premier leagues fault that they dont seem to care who owns these clubs. The sale of Man City to Abu Dhabi should never have been allowed.

Edited to add - obvioulsy no problem with other people here wanting to discuss whatever with them! Just that what some random Abu Dhabi fan thinks of Aguero or whoever is of zero interest to me  ;D Unless they can stop living their football lives with their eyes closed and their fingers in their ears, they don't have a voice worthy of hearing.

Yeah but, other than that...
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:50:07 PM
Oh I dunno, unless Man City fans will address that, everything else is sort of by the by as it where! Nothing that team does is relevent to how I watch football.  They are lottery winners, they are fake, they are cheats.  They really have no redeeming qualities.  Their fans attitude I guesss is out of sight out of mind, being as they are absolutely fine with their owners and the fact no bugger apart from Everton fans respect them. Maybe they cant be blamed, I dunno. Them and their owners are just a bugbear of mine. But at the end of the day, its the premier leagues fault that they dont seem to care who owns these clubs. The sale of Man City to Abu Dhabi should never have been allowed.

Edited to add - obvioulsy no problem with other people here wanting to discuss whatever with them! Just that what some random Abu Dhabi fan thinks of Aguero or whoever is of zero interest to me  ;D Unless they can stop living their football lives with their eyes closed and their fingers in their ears, they don't have a voice worthy of hearing.
I doubt you'd ever get an honest account from a current Abu Dhabi follower. Those that have stayed to follow the club formerly known as Manchester City are clearly ok with what their owners are all about or, at least, happily, willingly and blissfully ignorant about them. I think those who found it repugnant that these monsters have taken over what was their club will have long since binned them off.

What are left are the willfully ignorant and those who couldn't care less. You won't get an honest reply from such people. All you would get if they touched on the subject at all is a weak PR exercise and denial. The thing is, you cannot really defend the indefensible, so the vast majority would swerve the topic.

I've only ever known one City fan and the last I heard was that he binned them off after they were bought out. He used to be a massive fan too, and would get us tickets for Maine Road when we played them there. I suspect plenty of that old school fan will have dropped them too.

The new breed? Well I just can't talk football with them. I can't take them seriously at all. They are just jumped up lottery winners with a ridiculously self-aggrandising attitude and an horrifically large chip on their shoulders.

In a way, it's really sad, because success should be celebrated. Great play should be appreciated. But with that lot, you just can't respect any of it. You cannot take it seriously because it's fake, contrived and hasn't come through hard work. It's all a sick illusion really, and no trophies or records 'won' by them has any credibility whatsoever.

Edit: That's not so say that I have any issue whatsoever with others discussing anything they want with whoever they want, of course. 😊
Aguerro should be welcomed not ridiculed. It's very clear where we stand on the politics of it, theyr'e fucking dangerous both on and off the pitch. He comes in peace wants to talk football, where better place to come? Let him discuss his club, I'm interested. We're not fucking Evertonians fellah's and felines
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:47:59 AM
Aguerro should be welcomed not ridiculed. It's very clear where we stand on the politics of it, theyr'e fucking dangerous both on and off the pitch. He comes in peace wants to talk football, where better place to come? Let him discuss his club, I'm interested. We're not fucking Evertonians fellah's and felines
I can't say I've read all of his posts, but from what I have read he seems a decent fella. Certainly a world away from the loons on Blue Moon.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:53:21 AM
I can't say I've read all of his posts, but from what I have read he seems a decent fella. Certainly a world away from the loons on Blue Moon.

My view too, as I have
The pre 2008 fans are brainwashed. I work and socialise with a few. The Fergie years destroyed them and they had to take the dirty money and defend it. The bus welcome tipped them regarding their feelings for us and the booing of Sterling. They realised Klopp was spoiling their ambition to be a big club as in reality they're not. Everton are bigger along with Aston Villa, Newcastle and Leeds.
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:47:59 AM
Aguerro should be welcomed not ridiculed. It's very clear where we stand on the politics of it, theyr'e fucking dangerous both on and off the pitch. He comes in peace wants to talk football, where better place to come? Let him discuss his club, I'm interested. We're not fucking Evertonians fellah's and felines
I'm also interested in other fans views, and agree there's often a difference between the politics of the club and the fans - in the same way that many Utd fans hate the Glazers or Woodward (or both), but still support their team.

No-one should expect all their fans to down tools or not support the team or celebrate success - regardless of what they think of the owners, spending, or the overall culture. They're also entitled to celebrate trophies just like any other team.

I think its perfectly fine for us to simultaneously dislike the club and what it stands for, whilst also accepting that some of their fans will still go to the game and support their team, without being complicit in the Abu Dhabi regime or labelled as fake or whatever other names are thrown at them.

What's not acceptable is for City fans (or Chelsea/PSG fans) to complain about squad depth, or losing Kompany/Silva, or Laporte getting injured, or players they couldn't buy, or FFP, or fixture schedules, or anything that suggests a lack of fairness. I'm also sure that many are aware that their success has been bought and not earned, and if they don't recognise that, then they're best ignored.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:19:15 AM
I doubt you'd ever get an honest account from a current Abu Dhabi follower. Those that have stayed to follow the club formerly known as Manchester City are clearly ok with what their owners are all about or, at least, happily, willingly and blissfully ignorant about them. I think those who found it repugnant that these monsters have taken over what was their club will have long since binned them off.

What are left are the willfully ignorant and those who couldn't care less. You won't get an honest reply from such people. All you would get if they touched on the subject at all is a weak PR exercise and denial. The thing is, you cannot really defend the indefensible, so the vast majority would swerve the topic.

I've only ever known one City fan and the last I heard was that he binned them off after they were bought out. He used to be a massive fan too, and would get us tickets for Maine Road when we played them there. I suspect plenty of that old school fan will have dropped them too.

The new breed? Well I just can't talk football with them. I can't take them seriously at all. They are just jumped up lottery winners with a ridiculously self-aggrandising attitude and an horrifically large chip on their shoulders.

In a way, it's really sad, because success should be celebrated. Great play should be appreciated. But with that lot, you just can't respect any of it. You cannot take it seriously because it's fake, contrived and hasn't come through hard work. It's all a sick illusion really, and no trophies or records 'won' by them has any credibility whatsoever.

Edit: That's not so say that I have any issue whatsoever with others discussing anything they want with whoever they want, of course. 😊
I'm not sure I fully empathize with your line of reasoning here, so maybe I've misunderstood your stance and if so it's certainly not on purpose. I have never bothered with this debate before, so what's covering new ground for me probably isn't the same for you. However.

We, as football fans, have no control -- essentially whatsoever -- over who owns the clubs. We can, when well organized and with legal rights on our side, affect the outcome to some extent such as with Hicks and Gillette, but it's limited to such an extent that it can be considered irrelevant. For example, the Qatar regime could have been the ones to buy Hicks and Gillette out. If an owner with limitless wealth buys the team you support, there's little you can do about it, organized but especially as an individual. I'm sure that you agree if not in detail then at least in principle.

So what you seem to consider the correct moral stance here is to downright stop following the team you support. As in entirely. Now, I find that odd, because I don't at all feel that I support John Henry and FSG by supporting LFC, they are not even secondary our third in what I consider myself a supporter of. Politically, I stand as far away from them as you could imagine. To support a team is not to condone its ownership, I don't feel at all conflicted in that and I struggle to see why I should. I was here long before they came here, and I'll hopefully be here long after they're gone. And it's completely our of my control. It's probably the same for many Manchester City fans.

Also, I think it's quite a big ask of any person to just completely resign as fan of a club, and all that it represents and entails, due to something that can happen overnight out of ones control. Because, again if I understand your stance correctly, you would stop following, and caring, about Liverpool overnight if our owners are bad enough? And furthermore, since you degrade so many Manchester City fans for not doing so, you surely expect the rest of us to do the same thing? Otherwise, your moral stance is circumstancial and not moral at all. Now, I think you're wrong, I don't believe the entire Liverpool fanbase would shut down the way you seem to argue is the moral thing to do.

Ultimately, I think what you miss in your stance is the definition of supporting a team, and how that can vary from one to another. You seem to, at least in City's case, have a very strict view, as in supporting one side of a club is supporting its entirety. However, there are other ways to view what supporting means and is, and far from all of them include condoning the ownership. The ownership that again is out of ones control as a football fan.

Obviously, there are plenty of Manchester City fans who then in turn do somewhat condone and defend Abu Dhabi, for which there is no excuse. But to ask of fans -- irrational, emotional, heavily invested football fans like ourselves -- to completely abandon a team and an institution so much broader and important than a temporary ownership is, to me anyway, not the moral high ground at all. It's dogmatic, and circumstancial to an extent that it's not entirely believable should the circumstances be different, or indeed opposite.
Quote from: DG on Today at 01:01:45 PM
snip

Thank you for posting this, I really enjoyed reading it.  I tend to read this thread and nod along in agreement when posters appear incredulous that anyone could support a team with such morally and ethically repugnant ownership.  Your post has opened my eyes to how partisan my position is. 

If Abu Dhabi had bought LFC from Hicks and Gillett, or from Moores for that matter, would I be able to bin off footy completely, or arbitrarily switch to support a new team?  The honest answer to that is no.  Could I have prevented this from happening? No again - the impact of fans on the cowboy's ownership was only effective because of the precarious financial position of Hicks and Gillett and, by extension, the club.  The financial strength of the AD regime would render such fan activism useless - who wouldn't lend money to such an oil rich nation? (not that they would ever need to borrow!)  There was plenty of clamour for DIC to take over the club, as I recall.

A hypothetical AD takeover would make me uncomfortable for sure, but I think I would swallow it and focus all my energies on supporting the team and manager, and not really engaging in critical thought of the ownership model.  What are the alternatives?  Football is to an extent political but it isn't politics - and passion for my club would override concerns about its ownership I think.
