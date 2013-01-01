I enjoyed this perspective, thanks. A few qs:



1. It seems as though Pep has resolved to get a higher level of results rather than big margin wins. So the CMs seem deeper, and Walker rarely attacks. This puts more of an onus on the attacking players and with DS gone it appears Sterling and Mahrez are feeling the strain of that. Do you think thats fair?



2. It feels now as though you are playing non Pep football. Do you sense a permanent change of ideology to a more result based outlook?



3. Do you feel Jesus is under appreciated? I say that as you mention the step up to world class but I am not sure neutrals see that. That doesnt mean neutrals are right, I am more interested in the City faith in his LT potential



4. Do you think Foden should even now be playing more? As a neutral I find him a great player to watch with unusual ability in an English sense. I know he is playing more but I would expect him to be even more regular. Are you saying KdB and he can never play together or just not in a Pep side.



5. Do you expect Pep to renew?



Would really be interested in your thoughts here ta



1. Walker has never really attacked for us, he has basically played as a right sided centre-back in posession to protect our defence from counters with the permission to bomb forward with his pace at times to open up space. The double pivot is definitely something new, but it stems from Rodri's struggles in the Fernandinho role when he has no functioning press in front of him. Its our pressing game that has declined more than anything, along with having failed to find a balance between control and penetration in our current midfielders. Add to that both our wingers (Sterling and Mahrez) needs to be inverted to be effective, yet our style require wingers being effective on the outside(Left footed Sane on the left, right footed Raz on the right) to work the patterns on the egde of each side of the box that made us succesfull. Silva leaving definitely is a miss, since no one in the squad has the same understanding of space and how to create it as he did.2. No I dont think its meant to be permanent. Imo its because he currently has too many players that doesnt fit in a free flowing Pep team that he feels has to play. Its not really a loss of ideology, but I definitily think he has lost some ruthlessnes. I havr said it before and I will say it again: If Mahrez was at the club when Pep arrived he would be the first out the door. Now he has been the first name on the teamsheet for what feels like forever.3. Yes. Especially by City fans. He lacks one asset, and that is Aguero's ability to create something out of nothing with his back against the wall. I love him, his press, awareness and technical level and movement is already at such a high level, and only 23.4. I think him and Kev can't play together in the same system that KdD and Silva did. They both play very high-risk games and very prone to give the ball away For the most part I think Pep's handling off Phil has been brilliant. There has been times I think he should have been played over someone else on merit, but that is more to credit Phil than discredit Pep. He is only 20 and I think we will thank Pep for his slow integration 10 years from now on5. Im really not sure. For what its worth I dont think he is in a healthy state of mind at the moment based on his behaviour. The death of his mother and his wife moving back to Spain definitely has played a part. Depends if he still feels the job is right for him or if he is the right man for the job. He is very outspoken about a squad responding to his methods in cycles. Only thing I know for sure is I either want a fully motivated Pep or no Pep at all