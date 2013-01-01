« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 282 283 284 285 286 [287]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 600244 times)

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,147
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11440 on: Today at 07:57:33 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:32:19 PM
Kyle Walker.. Athlete. Shit footballer.

Never known a player get away with reckless challenges as much as Kyle Walker. Absolute liability, but gets a free pass because Ingerland.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,291
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11441 on: Today at 08:06:57 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:32:19 PM
Kyle Walker.. Athlete. Sex pest. Shit footballer.
Logged

Online Aguero9320

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • City fan
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11442 on: Today at 11:05:46 PM »
After all the money wasted it seems we have finally found a CB-partnership worth its salt. Dias looks superb. Cancelo is our best full back. Sterling needs to get back to the right before the world finds out he's nothing special, in fact a pretty shit left-winger. De Bruyne has obviously been run into the ground and is struggling as much as I have ever seen him for us but he showed he can still create something out of nothing, shame about the pen.

Good first half from both teams, turgid 2nd. Thought we could have stolen all 3 points at the end by Bernie in the middle and Foden on to force chances. Oh well, many points left to fight for
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11443 on: Today at 11:08:12 PM »
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Today at 11:05:46 PM
After all the money wasted it seems we have finally found a CB-partnership worth its salt. Dias looks superb. Cancelo is our best full back. Sterling needs to get back to the right before the world finds out he's nothing special, in fact a pretty shit left-winger. De Bruyne has obviously been run into the ground and is struggling as much as I have ever seen him for us but he showed he can still create something out of nothing, shame about the pen.

Good first half from both teams, turgid 2nd. Thought we could have stolen all 3 points at the end by Bernie in the middle and Foden on to force chances. Oh well, many points left to fight for

Isn't Dias into the last year of his contract ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 282 283 284 285 286 [287]   Go Up
« previous next »
 