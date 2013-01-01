After all the money wasted it seems we have finally found a CB-partnership worth its salt. Dias looks superb. Cancelo is our best full back. Sterling needs to get back to the right before the world finds out he's nothing special, in fact a pretty shit left-winger. De Bruyne has obviously been run into the ground and is struggling as much as I have ever seen him for us but he showed he can still create something out of nothing, shame about the pen.



Good first half from both teams, turgid 2nd. Thought we could have stolen all 3 points at the end by Bernie in the middle and Foden on to force chances. Oh well, many points left to fight for