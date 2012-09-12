« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
October 25, 2020, 07:03:13 PM
Gundogan has been a good signing, it sort of smacks of the Wijnaldum cries from other teams fans (and indeed plenty of Liverpool fans) to say he wasn't. Sure, his race may be ran in the past season or so, but had been very good for them. Never appreciated by their twattish fan base though, guess he wasnt a flashy enough player.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
October 25, 2020, 07:31:11 PM
Quote from: Bread on October 25, 2020, 06:54:53 PM
By my reckoning, he's signed only 4 players for this Man City team that have actually had a really positive effect on the pitch; Walker, Ederson, Sane and Laporte. You could argue for Bernardo too, but right now he's been something of a one-season wonder.

Now compare that to the plethora of players he's signed that have been average or worse. Gabriel Jesus, Rodri, Benjamin Mendy, John Stones, Danilo, Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito, Claudio Bravo, Angelino, Joao Cancelo, Zinchenko. I'd bet on Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake joining this list as well. It all kind of gets swept under the carpet, but Guardiola's transfer business has been absolutely dire.
And the ones he bought that have been decent were already solid players elsewhere. He hasn't transformed anyone into world class or bought a bargain player and coached them to their full potential.

He's thrown a hundred darts at a dartboard in the hope a few might hit the treble twenty, whilst benefitting from endless funds and inheriting great players from previous managers. City's best players of the last 5 years by some distance are Kompany, Aguero, Silva, De Bruyne and Fernandinho - none of whom he bought.

His strength is improving on a team that's already successful, like Barca, Bayern, and City, although his spending and lack of champions league success since 2011 suggests he has limits when it comes to competing with big clubs.

By contrast, Klopp's strength is finding clubs and players with potential and transforming them into what they can become with hard work, desire and self-belief.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
October 25, 2020, 07:35:04 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 25, 2020, 07:03:13 PM
Gundogan has been a good signing.
Not surprising he's been one of the better ones considering Klopp bought him in 2011 and coached him at Dortmund for 5 years.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
October 25, 2020, 11:39:19 PM
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1320464155338563585

Purely Football
@PurelyFootball
·
3h
Former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten sadly took his own life due to depression on the back of being released by the club. He was just 17 years-old.

Our thoughts are with his family 🙏

RIP Jeremy Wisten. ❤️





Sad news that. RIP lad.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
October 25, 2020, 11:43:45 PM
Awful news RIP
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
October 25, 2020, 11:44:45 PM
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on October 24, 2020, 03:56:19 PM
15 days till we play them. Not much time for him or Jesus to be ready.

Not a Journey fan I assume ?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 08:03:07 AM
City's league campaign was over when we came back from lockdown in June, they had nothing to play for at all as they were finishing 2nd regardless. They went out and wiped the floor with everyone - meaningless results. Come back for a new season and they drop a load of points. Doesn't say much for their mentality. It was held against us that we were more on autopilot once the title was won.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 08:15:45 AM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 08:48:21 AM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 09:21:07 AM
Quote from: FiSh77 on October 25, 2020, 01:22:11 PM
In for a week out for a month?

Aye, something like that!
 ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 09:23:54 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:03:07 AM
City's league campaign was over when we came back from lockdown in June, they had nothing to play for at all as they were finishing 2nd regardless. They went out and wiped the floor with everyone - meaningless results. Come back for a new season and they drop a load of points. Doesn't say much for their mentality. It was held against us that we were more on autopilot once the title was won.

They were the same post lockdown as the were pre-lockdown last season. Lost to Chelsea, Southampton, Arsenal and Lyon - 4 out of 13 games. It's just their level now and Pep seemingly can't do anything to improve the situation.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 11:50:51 AM
Quote from: 4pool on October 25, 2020, 11:39:19 PM
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1320464155338563585

Purely Football
@PurelyFootball
·
3h
Former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten sadly took his own life due to depression on the back of being released by the club. He was just 17 years-old.

Our thoughts are with his family 🙏

RIP Jeremy Wisten. ❤️





Sad news that. RIP lad.

Awful news.  :( RIP
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 12:10:21 PM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 01:40:51 PM
Fucking hell that's terrible news. So young.

RIP to the lad and condolences to the family. Not sure how you recover after that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 02:51:47 PM
Awful news, RIP. Absolutely no age at all. :(
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 02:56:11 PM
Awful news. It must be very hard to go from being at a big club to being released.

It does make you wonder (not a dig at City) how well clubs handle letting youngsters go.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 02:58:18 PM
Fucking hell, that's horrendous. RIP lad, thoughts are with the family.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 03:05:19 PM
That's terrible news.

2020 has been the hardest year in my life from a mental health perspective.

Condolences to his family.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 03:23:28 PM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 03:41:22 PM
Very sad, RIP.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 04:23:28 PM
Awful news at any age. But 17 🥺
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 07:08:13 PM
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 03:05:19 PM
That's terrible news.

2020 has been the hardest year in my life from a mental health perspective.

Condolences to his family.

Stay strong mate.
If youre struggling with anything, dont struggle in silence.
More than happy for you to PM if ever you need to talk about anything. I know thats random coming from a stranger but Ive had my struggles for a couple of decades and over the past 5 years or so Ive come to realise how important it is to just talk and release stuff.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 07:23:45 PM
Aguero out for "minimum 2 weeks" apparently.

Yeah OK then. We all know he'll start against us.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 09:01:26 PM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 09:05:59 PM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 09:08:43 PM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 09:12:37 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:05:59 PM

That's because you have a perverted mind.

I mean this is true...probably. You tit.


:D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 09:16:40 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 09:08:43 PM
https://www.espn.co.uk/football/soccer-transfers/story/4218456/manchester-city-couldnt-afford-a-striker-in-the-summer-guardiola

 :lmao
Meh, they didn't bother looking. All it would take is a £200m sleeve patch sponsorship from a local Abu Dhabi date producer. Peanuts. Sorry, dates, actually.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 09:56:36 PM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 10:40:59 PM
Awful news re Wisten.RIP
As forCitehs new found poverty, are we supposed to believe the Messi shenanigans were just media fiction?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 11:34:18 PM
Quote from: No666 on October 25, 2020, 11:55:02 AM
Perhaps the uncertainty about whether Guardiola is staying or leaving is hampering their recruitment? It was, after all, one of the stated reasons Klopp was eager to sign an extension well before he needed to. Are there any rumours about his replacement if he decides to head back to the missus?

Edit: I see Viera and Pochettino, according to last season's Athletic. But city still saying they are confident he'll stay.

Think its almost certain that Pep wants to leave at the end of his contract and it would surprise me if City were not having discussions with other people through other people already. Pochettino is the one who immediately just out to me because hes available, refreshed and has a few more years in him than someone like Nagelsmann.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 11:50:08 PM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 12:35:50 AM
I remember thinking once that you never really hear about how shit life is for people who don't make it at top clubs. The odd article about an Adam Morgan or whoever, but not the guy who ends up with no footballing prospects and likely without the education to succeed elsewhere (or at least no visible pathway).

Hopefully all club take this tragedy as a reminder to invest in the person not the player, there's so much potential in these kids off the pitch.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 12:39:57 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 12:35:50 AM
I remember thinking once that you never really hear about how shit life is for people who don't make it at top clubs. The odd article about an Adam Morgan or whoever, but not the guy who ends up with no footballing prospects and likely without the education to succeed elsewhere (or at least no visible pathway).

Hopefully all club take this tragedy as a reminder to invest in the person not the player, there's so much potential in these kids off the pitch.

Just on the education point, I'm pretty sure all academies require players to finish their 2nd level education and a lot of the players will probably receive an education at a better school/tutors than they otherwise would have had.

I'm sure more could be done though on looking after players after they don't make it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 01:23:04 AM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:39:57 AM
Just on the education point, I'm pretty sure all academies require players to finish their 2nd level education and a lot of the players will probably receive an education at a better school/tutors than they otherwise would have had.

I'm sure more could be done though on looking after players after they don't make it.

Ah gotcha. Wasn't sure, but assumed they'd do the least so that's good.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 01:45:22 AM
I'm sure that I read an article (linked on here) that went through some of the measures that PL clubs go through nowadays when it comes to releasing younger players, stuff like counselling and careers advisors, while also trying to help them find new clubs as well.

