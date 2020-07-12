« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #11320 on: Today at 03:56:19 PM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:48:28 PM
Confirmed an hamstring injury, no idea on the seriousness of it yet.
15 days till we play them. Not much time for him or Jesus to be ready.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #11321 on: Today at 03:59:22 PM
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 03:56:19 PM
15 days till we play them. Not much time for him or Jesus to be ready.

Steroids work wonders
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #11322 on: Today at 04:00:00 PM
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 02:56:29 PM
To be fair, we only have 10 and we dropped at least 3 of the 5 points in probably the easiest game of them all on paper. I just think this season is going to be chaotic up until Xmas when teams in the top and bottom zones start to face reality and pressure of the situations they are in and nerves come into play. Some will thrive and some will cumble in those situations, I think both City and ourselves are used to that pressure and start to hit our normal levels, maybe not as extraordinary as the last 3 years, but should be better than most in the league.

Our start has been far tougher than City's though in terms of quality of opponents. We've played away against the teams who've been first and second so far, one of whom are our local rivals who we almost always drop points against in their place. We've played away against Chelsea (who spent all the money in the world this summer), and we looked far more convincing in beating Arsenal than City did.

And when you talk about 10 points for us, you and I both know it should be 12, but for absolute highway robbery from the officials.

We've had one bad performance so far in the league. City have had three. Whether the points gap is big or small, our start has been a lot more convincing than theirs.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #11323 on: Today at 04:32:08 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 03:59:22 PM
Steroids work wonders
you do realise that other teams fans throw the same accusations at us?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #11324 on: Today at 04:53:40 PM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:32:08 PM
you do realise that other teams fans throw the same accusations at us?

 ;D All on the inhalers, our asthmatic lot haha
