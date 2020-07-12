To be fair, we only have 10 and we dropped at least 3 of the 5 points in probably the easiest game of them all on paper. I just think this season is going to be chaotic up until Xmas when teams in the top and bottom zones start to face reality and pressure of the situations they are in and nerves come into play. Some will thrive and some will cumble in those situations, I think both City and ourselves are used to that pressure and start to hit our normal levels, maybe not as extraordinary as the last 3 years, but should be better than most in the league.



Our start has been far tougher than City's though in terms of quality of opponents. We've played away against the teams who've been first and second so far, one of whom are our local rivals who we almost always drop points against in their place. We've played away against Chelsea (who spent all the money in the world this summer), and we looked far more convincing in beating Arsenal than City did.And when you talk about 10 points for us, you and I both know it should be 12, but for absolute highway robbery from the officials.We've had one bad performance so far in the league. City have had three. Whether the points gap is big or small, our start has been a lot more convincing than theirs.