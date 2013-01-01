« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time  (Read 333891 times)

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,357
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7360 on: Today at 09:26:11 PM »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:23:25 PM
Simple question for all our new Manchester City supporting forum members: When did you become a City supporter?

Bigger question is who did they support before Chelsea?
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,621
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7361 on: Today at 09:27:31 PM »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 09:25:07 PM
Be like Cheers in here when the next man City 'fan' arrives

"Abnormal!"
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,234
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7362 on: Today at 09:32:13 PM »
Stop having a pop... Move on.

Ricko you're bloody funny. Will give you that.

We are the world, European and English champions. What your tinpot oil state human rights violating club does or doesn't do is so inconsequential it's laughable.

You're fanbase still bleats about when we blew the bus up and other nonsensical issues.

Write it down, email it to someone, make a shitty banner that a four year old would be embarrassed about. We don't give a fuck.

It'll be another battle next season. It could go our way. It could go someone else's way.

You're just another bunch of pretenders and your club and your fanbase are simply the new Chelsea. All cheap perfume, tatty make up and no knickers
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7363 on: Today at 09:33:56 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 11:33:47 AM
Typical Bluto and so predictable!

ROFL

He probably includes LFC in that analysis..

Oh hang on. Yes he does. He names Parry as part of some conspiracy!
 

Obviously been reading Bluemoon...

'This is the Sportswriter of the year' ... laughable.


That fat c*nt has corruption written all over his egg stained grid an' all. :wanker :no
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,017
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7364 on: Today at 09:44:10 PM »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 09:25:07 PM
Be like Cheers in here when the next man City 'fan' arrives

The pints of water will flow.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,439
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7365 on: Today at 09:48:14 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:26:11 PM
Bigger question is who did they support before Chelsea?

Spat out my food lol
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

Offline kezzy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7366 on: Today at 09:53:47 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:17:58 PM
speak for yourself.

Been an enteraining thread to pop into today thanks very much!


😂
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,508
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7367 on: Today at 09:57:05 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:21:22 PM
Good spectator sport this watching Alan dispose of the latest Abu Dhabi apologist.
:P :wave
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7368 on: Today at 10:04:19 PM »
Quote from: Ricko on Today at 08:01:49 PM
Out of interest what would it take for you lot to accept our innocence ? or least stop having a pop.



Well it might help if you stopped Cherry picking which questions you answer, it prevents you having any credibility
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,585
  • I live!
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7369 on: Today at 10:07:03 PM »
Have they now paid people to go on other clubs' forums and spout utter garbage propaganda as some sort of PR exercise?
Logged

Offline SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7370 on: Today at 10:07:08 PM »
Well if Kloppo and the lads needed motivation to keep on top of the pile then that dodgy CAS ruling has provided it. Let the cheats spend another £ billion on full backs and we'll still manage to top them with our academy boys. We are the Champions of England, Champions of Europe and Champions of the World. Cue Freddie Mercury.
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7371 on: Today at 10:08:15 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:07:03 PM
Have they now paid people to go on other clubs' forums and spout utter garbage propaganda as some sort of PR exercise?

Must be part of the influencer's job description.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,671
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7372 on: Today at 10:12:54 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:07:03 PM
Have they now paid people to go on other clubs' forums and spout utter garbage propaganda as some sort of PR exercise?

Sad thing is that the answer to that is most likely no and the people coming on are simply city fans have been so brainwashed by ADPR FC that they now believe the shite they are spouting and do it for free.
Logged

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,327
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7373 on: Today at 10:13:08 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:32:13 PM
Stop having a pop... Move on.

Ricko you're bloody funny. Will give you that.

We are the world, European and English champions. What your tinpot oil state human rights violating club does or doesn't do is so inconsequential it's laughable.

You're fanbase still bleats about when we blew the bus up and other nonsensical issues.

Write it down, email it to someone, make a shitty banner that a four year old would be embarrassed about. We don't give a fuck.

It'll be another battle next season. It could go our way. It could go someone else's way.

You're just another bunch of pretenders and your club and your fanbase are simply the new Chelsea. All cheap perfume, tatty make up and no knickers

;D ;D ;D
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002

Online WillG.LFC

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,786
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7374 on: Today at 10:13:59 PM »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:08:15 PM
Must be part of the influencer's job description.
influenza as sabu might have said   ;D
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,136
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7375 on: Today at 10:18:15 PM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 09:26:11 PM
Is this actually what Operation Shitstorm is?

More an Operation Shitshow.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,136
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7376 on: Today at 10:27:18 PM »
"What will it take for you to accept our innocence?"

Honestly, it almost sounds like they want to bribe us. "We'll pay for RAWK for the next five years if you will write nice and respectful things about us on here and say how wrong you were!"

What's your price? Everyone has a price. What will it take? How much?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,210
  • JFT 96
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7377 on: Today at 10:31:37 PM »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 03:40:21 PM
I reckon Ricko and Man City 33 are based in AD and their presence here is an attempt to win us over to the dark side. Bit of a waste of time guys.

Said it earlier, but they have more than a whiff of paid shill about them. Throwing more money at the problem. Are we really suprised though?
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,999
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7378 on: Today at 10:33:07 PM »
Were totally innocent of these charges

Brilliant, just Turin over the evidence and we will clear it up then

Give you the evidence?  You disgust us with your shameful slurs...why should we give you evidence?

Err
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,692
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7379 on: Today at 10:35:28 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:27:18 PM
"What will it take for you to accept our innocence?"

Honestly, it almost sounds like they want to bribe us. "We'll pay for RAWK for the next five years if you will write nice and respectful things about us on here and say how wrong you were!"

What's your price? Everyone has a price. What will it take? How much?

Shows a type of mindset that is quite frankly frightening. This is why I don't think they are real grassroots Man City fans; they're being paid to go on social media platforms and forums to steer the conversation.
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,210
  • JFT 96
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7380 on: Today at 10:37:30 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:59:10 PM
I find it sad that players like Aguero and De Bruyne will have wasted years of their careers at a sportswashing puppet club whose titles no one respects or cares about. Now maybe they won't care as they look at their bank statements and medal collection, but in the back of their minds, at some point, they'll come to realise it came from the pockets of repugnant people without morals and with a club without identity in the modern age and that will never be respected like Liverpool, Bayern, Ajax, United, AC Milan etc...

If I was a top footballer I'd hope to do it at one of the great names in Europe, not be a sports mercenary for a repugnant, murderous regime that wanted to use me to launder their vile reputation.

It'll be like the fucking Hotel California there as well. No chance a top player gets to leave.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,644
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7381 on: Today at 10:39:53 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:33:07 PM

Brilliant, just Turin over the evidence and we will clear it up then


Give him a Brake.
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,090
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7382 on: Today at 10:41:30 PM »
So hold on.
They were cleared on a technicality that the evidence they submitted was from more than 5 years ago.
But UEFA didn't have it in time coz Man City didn't cooperate, didn't submit it before.
And the fine for "no submission" = 10M?

10M a year sounds like a nice cute token annual "cost of doing business" (aka "license to spend whatever tf baldiola wants").
Well done.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,692
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7383 on: Today at 10:41:40 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:39:53 PM
Give him a Brake.

Great band. Whatever happened to them?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7384 on: Today at 10:43:11 PM »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 10:13:59 PM
influenza as sabu might have said   ;D

 ;D
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,586
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7385 on: Today at 10:43:35 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:07:03 PM
Have they now paid people to go on other clubs' forums and spout utter garbage propaganda as some sort of PR exercise?

It's the Abu Dhabi way.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,746
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7386 on: Today at 10:56:11 PM »
How any rival fans can still want pep and city to win anything is beyond me.  The sad truth is they will keep winning though cause they can just buy whatever they want.  They spent 100+ mil after winning the league only to lose out to us this season.  They will be dropping double that this time.  That club is vile from top to bottom.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Up
« previous next »
 