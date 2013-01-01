« previous next »
Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time

JasonF

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7240 on: Today at 06:18:42 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:13:54 PM
Can guess with pretty much 100% certainty he's referencing this https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53312221
Us or Man Utd would probably get twice that many viewers. But the BBC wouldn't get one of those games for that exact reason.
aw1991

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7241 on: Today at 06:19:19 PM
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:16:31 PM
Watched the Pep interview on sky, not sure why he kept having a go at Arsenal. We are not exactly rivals at the moment, sure theyll never play the football we once did even after spending more than a billion, but thats something he should fix on the pitch not in interviews.
Because he's petty
Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7242 on: Today at 06:19:24 PM
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:16:31 PM
Watched the Pep interview on sky, not sure why he kept having a go at Arsenal. We are not exactly rivals at the moment, sure theyll never play the football we once did even after spending more than a billion, but thats something he should fix on the pitch not in interviews.
Like most at the Emptyhad, he's lost it.  :rollseyes
Circa1892

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7243 on: Today at 06:20:31 PM
If I was an arsenal fan Id be fuming at Artetas weasel words aswell.
The North Bank

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7244 on: Today at 06:21:14 PM
I have to say, love how Mourinho absolutely nailed them, its a disgrace they're paying millions when they're not guilty he says, then smiles. Even as a washed up manager he still knows how to press buttons.
Circa1892

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7245 on: Today at 06:21:49 PM
I almost think for their mentality - in some ways this is the worst outcome.

They love the idea everyone is out to get them. But now everyone can see they lucked out, ultimately nobody is that arsed because nobody respects them - and it eats away at them.

Nick110581

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7246 on: Today at 06:23:55 PM
Irrelevant Club.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7247 on: Today at 06:24:23 PM
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:16:31 PM
Watched the Pep interview on sky, not sure why he kept having a go at Arsenal. We are not exactly rivals at the moment, sure theyll never play the football we once did even after spending more than a billion, but thats something he should fix on the pitch not in interviews.
I get the impression there were a few clubs behind the scenes pushing for them to face action. He mentions us (twice), United, Tottenham, Wolves and especially Arsenal.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7248 on: Today at 06:24:40 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:21:49 PM
I almost think for their mentality - in some ways this is the worst outcome.

They love the idea everyone is out to get them. But now everyone can see they lucked out, ultimately nobody is that arsed because nobody respects them - and it eats away at them.
I thought the Bitters had a brittle mentality, but this shower take the cake. They are so fragile it's almost painful to witness.
MJD-L4

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7249 on: Today at 06:27:50 PM
They want to scrap FFP because it stops "smaller clubs" from winning things, so that they can spend whatever they want to stop other clubs from winning things.

In a way I'm glad they've been let off this time. Surely now the proper football clubs around Europe will be really pushing for something to be done.

The only reason I'd be open to a European Super League would be to drink in their salty tears when they're not invited and have to compete with the likes of Everton & Southampton for league titles.
west_london_red

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7250 on: Today at 06:31:19 PM
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:24:23 PM
I get the impression there were a few clubs behind the scenes pushing for them to face action. He mentions us (twice), United, Tottenham, Wolves and especially Arsenal.

The aforementioned clubs all wrote a letter to someone (not sure if it was CAS, UEFA or PL) relating to their case, thats public knowledge I believe.
