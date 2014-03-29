« previous next »
Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time

koptommy93

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7160
Pep throwing his toys out because deep down he knows his achievements there will never be viewed as legitimate by his peers and it pisses him off. He's happy to take their money and be part of it and also wants to be seen as some sort of plucky underdog. Can't have it both ways mate.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7161
Loathsome club all round.

As soon as their players sang about us after they won the title last season it told me all I needed to know about them. Look at Barnardo Silva in that guard of honour. If one of our players did that the other way round Klopp would have come out and said he was disappointed.

IgorBobbins

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7162
RedSince86

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7163
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Today at 03:49:37 PM
I would not be surprised if our Ricko was on the payroll of man city.
Another City_Rabin.

Ricko

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7164
Your all assuming that we never had any fans and still do not do you really think thats credible? I see a lot more city shirts these days. Some are kids new to the club some are older people who where hiding there loyalties when we rubbish. Our social media, website people will tell you they are getting a lot of views, clicks etc and a lot more than in the first years of the ownership. In part because they put a lot of effort into content but also they must be real fans or at least people interested in the club. All the content is heavily sponsored, e,g Nissan goal of the month etc There are a lot glory hunters out there and people who like a certain brand of football and people who support or like multiple clubs.
Andy82lfc

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7165
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on Today at 04:42:48 PM
We are into comedy territory now.
You are either on a wind up or getting paid. If it's neither of those things you really should take a long hard look at yourself for coming up with the most convoluted of justifications. If you really believe the paragraph above you are beyond help.

He was having a shocker, now it's just getting embarrassing.  ;D

EDIT: Just saw his last post above. He's defo on a wind up.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:52:36 PM by Andy82lfc »
red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7166
They really are swallowing the shit from Abu Dhabi.

Rick what's your background are you an old guard City fan from Manchester or did you come on board around the time money was poured into your club from an oil state with an terrible human rights record?
Dr.Kano

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7167
Money aside, I can't see the appeal of playing for a club like City ahead of a properly supported club like us or Utd.

Imagine playing for a side like Lazio and scoring the winner in a derby. Tens of thousands of fans screaming and going wild, instantly becoming a hero to countless people. Then compare that to playing in the Champions League for City in a half empty stadium after a soulless welcoming party for the team bus.

I know a lot of footballers are a bit thick but surely some of them must realise what a sham they are involved in.
kloppismydad

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7168
Just need someone like Rob Harris to ask Guardiola a question about his additional payments and cheating after they win the FA Cup to send him into a meltdown.
Chakan

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7169
Quote from: Ricko on Today at 04:49:13 PM
Your all assuming that we never had any fans and still do not do you really think thats credible? I see a lot more city shirts these days. Some are kids new to the club some are older people who where hiding there loyalties when we rubbish. Our social media, website people will tell you they are getting a lot of views, clicks etc and a lot more than in the first years of the ownership. In part because they put a lot of effort into content but also they must be real fans or at least people interested in the club. All the content is heavily sponsored, e,g Nissan goal of the month etc There are a lot glory hunters out there and people who like a certain brand of football and people who support or like multiple clubs.

Social media champions

 :champ :champ :champ

Which one are you ricko?
Gaz75

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7170
Quote from: Dr.Kano on Today at 04:50:22 PM
Money aside, I can't see the appeal of playing for a club like City ahead of a properly supported club like us or Utd.

Imagine playing for a side like Lazio and scoring the winner in a derby. Tens of thousands of fans screaming and going wild, instantly becoming a hero to countless people. Then compare that to playing in the Champions League for City in a half empty stadium after a soulless welcoming party for the team bus.

I know a lot of footballers are a bit thick but surely some of them must realise what a sham they are involved in.
well according to ricko who says he's a fan, supporters don't matter, so maybe that's the view the whole way through the club *
Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7171
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:39:03 PM
The craziest thing about their whole approach with City is that they could have so easily won over the neutrals (and in turn been more useful in their role as ADPR FC) if they had shown a bit more patience, throw stupid amounts of money at the non-ffp expenses such as the stadium, training grounds etc, but limiting the increased spending on transfers and salaries at a level that would allow them to catch those ahead of them rather than spending more on transfers than any other club in the world over the same period.

If they had taken that steadier approach then they might have actually received the credit they think they already deserve when they eventually started to win stuff regularly, unlike now where any trophies are met with utter disinterest by anyone other than their own small group of fans, other than in the context of rival fans preferring for them to win since it means nothing anyway over an actual rival.
I think there is much in this. No one ever really hated the old Man City. Apart from the usual balloonheads you could get on with their fans too. They were often humourous and self-deprecating. I think if their owners (politics aside for a moment) had ploughed money into facilities, stadium, academy etc and organically grown over time then I don't think they'd have attracted anything like the disdain they attract now.

The trouble is, they've treated the game, its rules and other clubs with utter contempt, and despite acquiring trophies along the way they have actually lost any respect many had for the original Man City. They've decided they want to play UEFAs game, but they want to write their own rules. Whereas they could have gained a lot of respect and broadened their fanbase, they've managed to alienate everyone else and push people to despise them instead. The sheer lack of any class and humility from them is astounding. Their PR is absolutely atrocious.

The way they have conducted themselves over the last few years in particular has been grotesque. You get back what you give out in this life, and they are now starting to really get back the contempt they have treated the game with for some time now. I'm sorry, Ped, no one likes you, no one respects you, no one cares about your hollow victories. You've brought it on yourselves though, and it could have been so different. As I said, owner politics aside.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7172
Quote from: Ricko on Today at 04:49:13 PM
Your all assuming that we never had any fans and still do not do you really think thats credible? I see a lot more city shirts these days. Some are kids new to the club some are older people who where hiding there loyalties when we rubbish. Our social media, website people will tell you they are getting a lot of views, clicks etc and a lot more than in the first years of the ownership. In part because they put a lot of effort into content but also they must be real fans or at least people interested in the club. All the content is heavily sponsored, e,g Nissan goal of the month etc There are a lot glory hunters out there and people who like a certain brand of football and people who support or like multiple clubs.

You think that is why Manchester City can boast revenue above and beyond some of Europes biggest clubs? Nothing to do with dodgy sponsorship deals? Come on Ricko, you can do it, you can admit your club cooks the books - because you know they do, we wont tell.
MJD-L4

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7173
Quote from: Ricko on Today at 04:42:51 PM
You hate City yet you know we are sponsored by certain sponsors Etihad and probably a whole load of others bet you cannot name a sponsor of Wigan heck I would not be surprised if you can name more sponsors at City than other Premier clubs withe exception of Liverpool.

i keep going over this sponsorship value depends on successes, check, exposure, e,g Premier league, Champions league etc check. Fans do not really matter so much these days as many people are watching city as any other club (does not mean we have more fans) thats when they are seeing the sponsors with the exception of shirt sponsors.

Why is this clown still here?
deFacto

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7174
As I said, they've surpassed Everton delusion levels.

Ricko

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7175
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:59:10 PM
Funnily enough, my cousin married a lifelong, proper Man City fan from Manchester. Last I heard was he binned it off after this lot infested his club.

I remember celebrating with him donkeys ago when they trounced United I think 5-1. A fella who went through thin and thinner following them. He'd get us Reds tickets for our aways at Maine Road.

I can understand why some stood by them after the takeover. When you live in the shadow of a global entity like United and someone can buy you the glitter you'd rarely ever tasted, then it might be quite tempting. What I don't get is why they continually feel compelled to defend the indefensible. Why they continually feel the need to convince everyone else they are legitimate. I mean we all know their numbers don't stack up. UEFA know it, Abu Dhabi know it, football in this country knows it. So why even bother trying to pretend? Just fucking own it and be honest rather than preach a gospel of lies to people who can see right through them.

Sadly for a lot of superbly gifted players, they will never get the recognition their achievements would otherwise have earned if they were playing for a proper football club playing by the rules of the competitions they enter. Nothing Abu Dhabi FC have 'won' has any genuine credibility, so no one can ever truly respect it. I can recognise the sensational achievements of Nottingham Forest back in the day. I can acknowledge that Everton had a fantastic side for a few years in the 80s. I can acknowledge the great teams Ferguson built at Old trafford. I can and do genuinely respect Arsenal for what they have done over the years. Yet I have no time and no respect for anything Abu Dhabi have done. Their titles are meaningless and hollow. I find it sad that players like Aguero and De Bruyne will have wasted years of their careers at a sportswashing puppet club whose titles no one respects or cares about. Now maybe they won't care as they look at their bank statements and medal collection, but in the back of their minds, at some point, they'll come to realise it came from the pockets of repugnant people without morals and with a club without identity in the modern age and that will never be respected like Liverpool, Bayern, Ajax, United, AC Milan etc...

If I was a top footballer I'd hope to do it at one of the great names in Europe, not be a sports mercenary for a repugnant, murderous regime that wanted to use me to launder their vile reputation.

I do not take your view on sport but if I did I could take it to the extreme and say I do not respect virtually any team because, they all have dodgy histories ranging from fan violence, racism, match fixing to owner investment / subsidies e,g Wigan Blackburn, Stoke, AFC Fylde Chelsea, PSG, Monaco, even briefly Everton, Liverpool, United, and Arsenal, and look at what happened in Spain with taxes and state funding with madrid. or look at bayern and Juventus with the owner connections to sponsors that unlike city do not appear to have been investigated.
WillG.LFC

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7176
Quote from: Ricko on Today at 04:49:13 PM
Your all assuming that we never had any fans and still do not do you really think thats credible? I see a lot more city shirts these days. Some are kids new to the club some are older people who where hiding there loyalties when we rubbish. Our social media, website people will tell you they are getting a lot of views, clicks etc and a lot more than in the first years of the ownership. In part because they put a lot of effort into content but also they must be real fans or at least people interested in the club. All the content is heavily sponsored, e,g Nissan goal of the month etc There are a lot glory hunters out there and people who like a certain brand of football and people who support or like multiple clubs.
Ricko you keep missing my question, would you expect Lazio, Espanyol or Newcastle to be able to outspend all other clubs in world football for the next 10 years (cumulatively) if they got taken over today and adhered to FFP spending rules?
Skeeve

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7177
Quote from: Ricko on Today at 04:42:51 PM
You hate City yet you know we are sponsored by certain sponsors Etihad and probably a whole load of others bet you cannot name a sponsor of Wigan heck I would not be surprised if you can name more sponsors at City than other Premier clubs withe exception of Liverpool.

i keep going over this sponsorship value depends on successes, check, exposure, e,g Premier league, Champions league etc check. Fans do not really matter so much these days as many people are watching city as any other club (does not mean we have more fans) thats when they are seeing the sponsors with the exception of shirt sponsors.

I don't hate city and I doubt many (if any) on here do either, you are annoying because you have cheated your way to your current position, but as you have cheated nobody really cares about you enough to hate you as most clearly shown by your nearest neighbours cheering you on last year because their actual rivals were not letting your financially-doped team run away with the league again.

As far as your sponsors, I don't know many of your sponsors other than those that come up on here in relation to your latest corruption such a the billions-losing etihad or the dodgy puma deal that saw them getting compensated for inflating the shirt deal and I think most people would tend to know the main shirt sponsor and shirt maker from a lot of the pl sides.
MNAA

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7178
Quote from: Ricko on Today at 04:49:13 PM
Your all assuming that we never had any fans and still do not do you really think thats credible? I see a lot more city shirts these days. Some are kids new to the club some are older people who where hiding there loyalties when we rubbish. Our social media, website people will tell you they are getting a lot of views, clicks etc and a lot more than in the first years of the ownership. In part because they put a lot of effort into content but also they must be real fans or at least people interested in the club. All the content is heavily sponsored, e,g Nissan goal of the month etc There are a lot glory hunters out there and people who like a certain brand of football and people who support or like multiple clubs.
Hey Rico Suave ... youre trying too hard man. Either youre well paid to do this or youre just deluded. Enough of this nonsense ...
