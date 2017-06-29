« previous next »
Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time

Max_powers

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7080 on: Today at 02:45:00 PM
Long time City fan, first time poster here. I fail to see how you folks are coming to all these conclusions about cheating. The Shiek is a very well loved ruler in UAE, they name roads and stadiums after him. Would such a righteous muslim man ever break the rules just so he sportswash his reputation that is stellar in first place? I think not. I truly believe that fans of most other teams have been brainwashed by the United-Liverpool cartel in the media into hating on Man city's success.

These brainwashed idiots can't even recognize that Man City sells out all games nowadays. See the photo below as evidence, it was taken on a day of a really bad traffic jam but as you can see a sell out!

Gaz75

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7081 on: Today at 02:45:38 PM
Quote from: Ricko on Today at 02:42:48 PM
Are you saying revenue diversification, long term planning, investment and being the next disney is a bad thing
I think you are on a wind up.
Morgana

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7082 on: Today at 02:49:49 PM
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:45:38 PM
I think you are on a wind up.

:lmao


Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:45:00 PM
Long time City fan, first time poster here. I fail to see how you folks are coming to all these conclusions about cheating. The Shiek is a very well loved ruler in UAE, they name roads and stadiums after him. Would such a righteous muslim man ever break the rules just so he sportswash his reputation that is stellar in first place? I think not. I truly believe that fans of most other teams have been brainwashed by the United-Liverpool cartel in the media into hating on Man city's success.

These brainwashed idiots can't even recognize that Man City sells out all games nowadays. See the photo below as evidence, it was taken on a day of a really bad traffic jam but as you can see a sell out!



:lmao :lmao :lmao
Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7083 on: Today at 02:52:03 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on Today at 01:42:19 PM
They are so entitled, they want unopposed trophies.
Their hatred for us has risen as our threat to them has. They want passive opposition that won't threaten them, and when they are threatened, we've all seen how they behave.
They sound remarkably like their owners, don't they?
royhendo

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7084 on: Today at 02:52:35 PM
Am genuinely interested as to how many forums are getting this kind of mild infestation.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7085 on: Today at 02:53:32 PM
Clint Eastwood

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7086 on: Today at 02:54:08 PM
I'm not sure any City fan can celebrate their 'innocence' when the evidence is out in the public domain.

Imagine breaking all those rules, spending all that money, still finishing ~30 points below us. Shite club.

I love the idea that City fans are browsing this thread.
Classycara

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7087 on: Today at 03:05:47 PM
Quote from: Ricko on Today at 02:42:48 PM
Are you saying revenue diversification, long term planning, investment and being the next disney is a bad thing

Do city fans all need to complete some online business certification these days?

Is it something mandatory in order to be able to discuss their club and attempt to pretend they haven't just cheated en route to their hollow successes?

Seems a lot of work, and distinctly unenjoyable.
Elzar

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7088 on: Today at 03:07:13 PM
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:45:00 PM
Long time City fan, first time poster here. I fail to see how you folks are coming to all these conclusions about cheating. The Shiek is a very well loved ruler in UAE, they name roads and stadiums after him. Would such a righteous muslim man ever break the rules just so he sportswash his reputation that is stellar in first place? I think not. I truly believe that fans of most other teams have been brainwashed by the United-Liverpool cartel in the media into hating on Man city's success.

These brainwashed idiots can't even recognize that Man City sells out all games nowadays. See the photo below as evidence, it was taken on a day of a really bad traffic jam but as you can see a sell out!



Come on Max, we all know that's the first fullback Pep spent 60million on.
red1977

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7089 on: Today at 03:09:08 PM
Quote from: Ricko on Today at 01:52:31 PM
When we had lower revenues we where chopping and changing players so it looked like we where spending a lot more than we where as we improved but players where cheaper Bellamy costs a lot less than Mendy now we are in a better position as a team and in terms of revenue we can chop and change players less spend more but more efficiently. Better buying Bernardo Silva than Rocky Santa Cruz. Not sure we even going to spending as much going forward there will be exceptional years tho might be this summer and second season under pep with the change of full backs and then perhaps in a few years time if Pep moves think he will extend for a year or two.

But look at what we are doing in the window so far we are in profit by a long way. Sane out for 45-50 million and youth player out for 10 million with another youth player coming the other way and bunch of 15, 16, 17 year olds signed that people have not even mentioned and might have cost a fe 100 thousand. I also expect several on loan players to leave e.g. Roberts and Harrison

Also our books would dispute that we are along way behind other clubs in terms of sponsorship so would the website lists which varies depending on where you are in the world we are really pushing regional and sectoral sponsors, much like United heck we have a regional banking partner I think and an official lubricant partner (not the naughty kind) for crying out loud heck thats even worse than United noodle partner

I would say that we may have sponsors that where technically not related party or over value but would not have sponsored us but for the owner from the Arab world. I would not even be surprised if certain companies from the west where sponsoring us to connect with the owner but I do not believe they are excessive.

However I would not discount this happening at other clubs DHL rumoured to want to use sponsorship with United to help them get in with Nike delivery business. Newbalance with you guise looked strange given there connections with your owner the price and fact they did not do football kits. Chevrolet over paid United but that just looks like a cock up.

Lots of clubs have stadium sponsored by owners companies yet its not even mentioned let alone looked into like city. e.g Bet 365 Allianze

The problem with this debate is that my original post looked at City as whole business so I mentioned the benefits we have from stadium lack of debt or owners taking profit the CFG group efficiency yet all your talking about is sponsorship which despite UEFA investigations and despite independent auditing and despite premier FFP all clearing us you think we are guilt of inflating I am going with evidence and your going with opinion yet I am getting insulted why ? Because I am rival fan ? Because I am defending my club ? I have I think been respectful sorry if I have not. For a proper debate you have to have respect and also have an even playing field you cannot debate for example climate change with a whacko off the internet on one side and guy with 3 PHDs on the other. Both city and Liverpools fans need to leave allegiances and pre conceptions at the door and deal in facts

What do you mean by chop and change?. I mean city signed over 150 million worth of players in the first year after the take over and sold around 25 million. This is only the first season after the take over but this continued season on season where player spend dwarfed players sold. This was 2008 09 so was before FFP but to say its chopping and changing is misleading as far as I can see because I can look it up and just did.

You say we are focusing on citys sponsorship only. Well a 400million sponsorship deal in 2011 was Unheard of at the time and a deal from a company in the UAE Where everyone knows whos on the board at that company. In your opinion couldnt Emirates airlines have got a better deal for them selves? And as our own JW Henry said what was the next highest bid. I guess we will never know that. Unless you do?.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7090 on: Today at 03:11:38 PM
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:45:00 PM
Long time City fan, first time poster here. I fail to see how you folks are coming to all these conclusions about cheating. The Shiek is a very well loved ruler in UAE, they name roads and stadiums after him. Would such a righteous muslim man ever break the rules just so he sportswash his reputation that is stellar in first place? I think not. I truly believe that fans of most other teams have been brainwashed by the United-Liverpool cartel in the media into hating on Man city's success.

These brainwashed idiots can't even recognize that Man City sells out all games nowadays. See the photo below as evidence, it was taken on a day of a really bad traffic jam but as you can see a sell out!



Knew he looked familiar.

If your teams just won the league shout hooray.

ToneLa

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7091 on: Today at 03:13:02 PM
City are fuckin shite cheats and anyone who even remotely likes them is morally fucked

 :D
Ricko

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7092 on: Today at 03:13:59 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:38:14 PM
If you have a look at this forum you'll find loads of posts about the owners. A lot of fair minded comments saying it's great that the club has spent years building up our revenue streams and developing the backroom staff and the stadium to create a club that is now in the position to be winning trophies - a club that is living within its means. You will also find plenty bemoaning the fact that FSG have 'no ambition' and won't splash the cash.

What you won't find is anyone defending owners who happen to be the royal family of a country with an appalling record of human rights abuse who are pumping in cash through dodgy 'sponsorship' by the state-owned (and loss-making) airline.

Liverpool were a massive club in a bad way when FSG took over but they have grown organically since and can now challenge at the highest level.

Everyone knows what Man City were - a second rate club who had won fuck all since the seventies. When Abu Dhabi bought them they didn't even pretend they were going to develop organically, they just shat out the cash and spent their way to success. City are financial cheats, whether it's allowed by the laws or not, they could have ruined the English league by winning everything in sight - a quintuple every year - by hoovering up all the best players and paying them ridiculous wages to keep them happy, but honestly what is the point of that?

I am fucking delighted that we put you out of teh Champions League the other year, that we won it last year and have won the league at a canter this year.

I'm sure your owners will be looking at how to fuck up the playing field again. They clearly couldn't give a fuck about sporting competition. The irony of City celebrating being cleared of financial doping by splashing £150 million on transfers in the middle of a global pandemic that threatens the future of teams across Europe no doubt escapes you.

Can I ask whats the point in your post ? You replied to my post yet I cannot see where you have specifically countered anything I have said. All I got is human rights abusers your going to **** on the pitch Liverpool owners are excellent organic growth.

I assume your trying to dispute what I have been saying about our natural advantages (stadium premier league etc)and our much improved off the field management e.g scouting CFG lack of debt interest etc. except I cannot see where you have actually done this yet. I am trying to argue about which club is better run or have a pop at liverpool I am merely defending how my club is run I am not trying to debate human rights either. So what was the point in your post ? thanks
Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7093 on: Today at 03:16:01 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:11:38 PM
Knew he looked familiar.

If your teams just won the league shout hooray.


:lmao

i was looking for the pic myself

Dim Glas

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7094 on: Today at 03:17:40 PM
Quote from: Ricko on Today at 03:13:59 PM

I assume your trying to dispute what I have been saying about our natural advantages (stadium premier league etc)and our much improved off the field management e.g scouting CFG lack of debt interest etc. except I cannot see where you have actually done this yet. I am trying to argue about which club is better run or have a pop at liverpool I am merely defending how my club is run I am not trying to debate human rights either. So what was the point in your post ? thanks

If you support Manchester City, you should be ready to debate your owners human rights record.

To conveniently brush it under the carpet is the absolute worst thing you can do. But it seems to be what all City fans do, turn a blind eye. Shame on you quite frankly.  Makes you complicit.
fucking appalled

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7095 on: Today at 03:19:59 PM
What is there to debate? Young Ricko here clearly doesnt see a problem with it.
duvva

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7096 on: Today at 03:20:56 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:19:59 PM
What is there to debate? Young Ricko here clearly doesnt see a problem with it.
Wheres that Leslie Nielson - Nothing to see here gif when you need it
Online Dim Glas

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7097 on: Today at 03:21:25 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:19:59 PM
What is there to debate? Young Ricko here clearly doesnt see a problem with it.

good point, its an affliction suffered by City fans in general it seems. So long as they keep buying them the trophies, it really doesnt matter does it!
Offline Classycara

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7098 on: Today at 03:24:17 PM
Quote from: Ricko on Today at 03:13:59 PM
I am trying to argue about which club is better run or have a pop at liverpool I am merely defending how my club is run I am not trying to debate human rights either.

There's not much to debate about human rights - most decent people are in favour of them universally. Funnily enough Pep believes they are really important everywhere in the world, except where the guys who bankroll him decide they aren't.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2018/mar/11/pep-guardiola-manchester-city-yellow-ribbon-fa-fine-abu-dhabi

If you'd like to defend how your club is run, you're welcome to. Just know that defence will always be incomplete if you are going to voluntarily stick your head in the sand about the actions of those that run your club. At various scales (celebrating a UEFA employee's death, torturing someone on camera, weaponising fake racism, paying your managers and players illegally (and avoiding contributing to local and national taxes, colluding with local authorities to use Greater Manchester to promote a dictatorship)

Take your pick about which of those you'd like to defend? You can limit it to one if you'd like. But since you mentioned prefering Alan X to specifically counter points in the argument, I am looking forward to your points that specifically counter the above.

Thanks in advance
Dave D

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7099 on: Today at 03:24:43 PM
It really does irk them that nobody respects their achievements.

Whoever is responsible for man city's PR these days is doing a woeful job. Every football fan in the world is of the opinion that man city are a financially doped football club, every football fan in the world is laughing at their piss poor attempts to alter the facts and evidence against them.

Why are man city so desperate to be seen as a big club? They're like a Chihuahua with a diamond encrusted collar who thinks it's a Rottweiler. Maybe your owner will buy you some shiny little boots to go with that collar this summer.

It's difficult to debate with man city fans when they're all so devoid of the facts and have a major inferiority complex. After all these years we're still waiting for a proper man city fan to appear.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7100 on: Today at 03:28:24 PM
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:20:56 PM
Wheres that Leslie Nielson - Nothing to see here gif when you need it
Now you come to mention it...

Chakan

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #7101 on: Today at 03:28:36 PM
@Ricko when did you start supporting city? I'm just curious.
