I am trying to argue about which club is better run or have a pop at liverpool I am merely defending how my club is run I am not trying to debate human rights either.
There's not much to debate about human rights - most decent people are in favour of them universally. Funnily enough Pep believes they are really important everywhere in the world, except where the guys who bankroll him decide they aren't.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2018/mar/11/pep-guardiola-manchester-city-yellow-ribbon-fa-fine-abu-dhabi
If you'd like to defend how your club is run, you're welcome to. Just know that defence will always be incomplete if you are going to voluntarily stick your head in the sand about the actions of those that run your club. At various scales (celebrating a UEFA employee's death, torturing someone on camera, weaponising fake racism, paying your managers and players illegally (and avoiding contributing to local and national taxes, colluding with local authorities to use Greater Manchester to promote a dictatorship)
Take your pick about which of those you'd like to defend? You can limit it to one if you'd like. But since you mentioned prefering Alan X to specifically counter points in the argument, I am looking forward to your points that specifically counter the above.
Thanks in advance