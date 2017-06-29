Can you please explain how a medium sized club with a modestly sized fanbase that barely stretches outside of Greater Manchester is suddenly generating revenue that dwarfs many of the greatest and most successful clubs on earth? Can you explain how your deeply unfashionable and unattractive club has managed to tempt some of the biggest names in football to join you. Let's just be honest here, it's all down to money. No top player and no top manager goes to the other club in Manchester unless they are being given ridiculous salaries.



Where is the money coming from for these salaries? How come your little club can suddenly spend billions despite having less reach than Everton? It's because you are cooking the books. You are cheating and your owners are doping you financially. Why do you even bother trying to hide it? You club and your owners are guilty. It appears you have willingly swallowed the bullshit because it suits you to do so.



I am not denying money was the cause of the players coming to city in the beginning and I am not denying that its still plays a role I just think people need to realise we are a very well run club with genuine income.We can be more efficient with our investments than other clubs due to CFG sharing management, marketing, scouting, financing cost etc. We are basically debt free so we do not have any significant interest payments to make. Unlike most of the other elite clubs so we can focus the money on the more useful stuff we also do not have owners who are seeking short term profit taking money out. (We have been in profit for a I think 5 years now though)UEFA look heavily into our finance first time around and they concluded that we could not raise two minor sponsorship deals (so basically related party but they could not prove it) and they decided that Etihad was related party but fair value ( our experts and auditors say non of these sponsors are related party they only consider CFG related companies and ADUG as related parties.Go on the city website and look at the sponsors, Nissan allegedly 20m, Puma allegedly 65 million, Etihad 45-65 millionBy virtue of being in the premier league we automatically have a financial advantage over most clubs, by virtue of being in the champions league we have a advantage over most clubs.You know there huge costs that do not count towards FFP e.g stadium improvements youth academy, We apparently spent 50 million on the expansion of the stadium and 100- 200 million the academy.On the stadium you can keep pretending no one is there but its not true I think we have something like 97% capacity utilisation (well pre pandemic)I think only you and chelsea would beat that figure. its 55,000 seater stadium bigger than most newer than most better facilities than most higher prices than a lot especially in the corporate area despite the north south divide.The stadium is not yet the finished article its small than most elite stadium but is newer in parts than a lot of them to with better facilities but it did not cost us anything really. so a huge advantage.We generally get our trasnfers right these days except for full back or at least we over spend on reserves rather than buying duds, A lot better than spending our money on Rocky Santa Cruz or Wayne Bridge thofans do not really count for much these days financially ticket money is a decreasing part of football finance and sponsors pay for exposure and to be associated with success. We have both. Shirt sponsors might be some what different as the more fans you have the more people see the shirt.Merchandise sales to fans is probably over stated most fans overseas are probably wearing knock offs so your not earning anything from them