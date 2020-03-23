D'you know what though, City do what they do, Cannavaro was caught on camera doing PEDs, clubs in Spain and Italy have been done for bunging refs (Roma in 84 the most prominent example), Rangers got done for their own variant of financial doping... the list goes on and on. It's a bit like the City fans trying to portray their club as pristine and pure - they would be better off just growing to like their own 'edge', think of themselves as a club that lives on that knife edge in pursuit of pumping whatever money they want into the operation. Hey - we logged into their scouting system and settled out of court.Likewise we should just accept that it happens and turn the focus on the governing body (or bodies) to say, 'get your house in order lads'. It's UEFA's two chambers and their own implementation of their own rules that's the real issue here. If things are left unclear on time limits and admissibility of evidence, everyone should know and understand from this point on, and if the rules need to change, they need to draw them up in ways that aren't capable of having a bus driven through them (Kopparberg-proofed, naturally).Economic might will win out in the long term - Jock Stein once advised Fergie not to take the Spurs job and wait for Man Utd instead for that very reason. Short term we'll see people work a strategic advantage or see a group of talented players come through and stay together long enough to do something, but long term it's a weighing machine. We're lucky to be one of the heaviest objects as things stand, and we're also punching massively above our weight. I think the experience of Hicks and Gillett (personally) makes me hope we continue to try and operate on our own two feet. That way we're never subject to a sugar daddy losing interest - we're more of a Bayern type juggernaut, you know?