« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time  (Read 322462 times)

Online Ricko

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6960 on: Yesterday at 11:53:40 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:40:47 PM
Football clubs are supposed to be self-sufficient based on the income they can generate themselves and not be financially doped beyond all sustainability and are also an existing entity, so there isn't anything to be setup in their case, so your disingenuous analogy doesn't apply.

If an owner wants to come in and invest steadily in their new club's team then they can do that, there are also no limits on infrastructure spending either, so they can put their club into a position to be successful in the long run in a sustainable fashion that wouldn't collapse like a house of cards if that owner gets bored.

The only clubs that have issues with ffp are the ones that want to cheat their to fast success by chucking unlimited funds at their playing squad rather than building more organically.

I think sustainability is a new concept for football and not yet fully occurring  (Blackburn, Chelsea, Wigan,Bury) All business are supposed to be self sustaining but that does not mean they are or that they are regulated into being self sustaining or self sustaining under certain criteria as defined by rivals through associations and regulators.

As I say in other fields you can basically spend what you like on your business how you like even in regulated fields where you need certain capital reserves provided you can some how find the money.

Would capital reserves not be a better system for football than FFP ? Say for example I buy Wigan out of admin I put in  200 million into the bank account then I can spend half on transfer and the rest stays there. to cover wages etc.

Also I would dispute the lack of sustainability at Manchester City
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,772
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6961 on: Yesterday at 11:58:26 PM »
Quote from: Ricko on Yesterday at 11:41:26 PM
Obviously I am city fan I do not want to get kicked off straight away so I will be respectful and keep my posts to minimum repeating arguments over and over again wont get us anywhere anyway.

I think we should all wait for the finer details before jumping to conclusions about how much City got off due to time barring and how much they are innocent.

I was understandably ecstatic about todays verdict Then saw rival fan reaction accusations of bribery getting off on technicality and I wanted CAS verdict to be even clear and remove the time bar element.

However I have listened to some people who seem to know what they are talking about and they are pointing out that the headline is Manchester City did not disguise equity funding as sponsorship contributions but did fail to co-operate no mention of time bar. Was also said that if it was just down to the time bar a technicality then they would not have reached a conclusion on the disguised equity investment via sponsorship mentioned in the headline because they would not have been able to. So it looks like we are both innocent of the main charge and time bar not innocent via the time bar.

I will explain in another post why I think we are innocent

PS congratulations on the league not sure its physically possible to carry on with your energy next year mind and I think we will strengthen more than you but looking forward to seeing some of the younger players and those on loan get more time which looks likely also. So next year can be more competitive.
Can you please explain how a medium sized club with a modestly sized fanbase that barely stretches outside of Greater Manchester is suddenly generating revenue that dwarfs many of the greatest and most successful clubs on earth? Can you explain how your deeply unfashionable and unattractive club has managed to tempt some of the biggest names in football to join you. Let's just be honest here, it's all down to money. No top player and no top manager goes to the other club in Manchester unless they are being given ridiculous salaries.

Where is the money coming from for these salaries? How come your little club can suddenly spend billions despite having less reach than Everton? It's because you are cooking the books. You are cheating and your owners are doping you financially. Why do you even bother trying to hide it? You club and your owners are guilty. It appears you have willingly swallowed the bullshit because it suits you to do so.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,064
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6962 on: Yesterday at 11:58:53 PM »
Quote from: Ricko on Yesterday at 11:41:26 PM
Obviously I am city fan I do not want to get kicked off straight away so I will be respectful and keep my posts to minimum repeating arguments over and over again wont get us anywhere anyway.

I think we should all wait for the finer details before jumping to conclusions about how much City got off due to time barring and how much they are innocent.

I was understandably ecstatic about todays verdict Then saw rival fan reaction accusations of bribery getting off on technicality and I wanted CAS verdict to be even clear and remove the time bar element.

However I have listened to some people who seem to know what they are talking about and they are pointing out that the headline is Manchester City did not disguise equity funding as sponsorship contributions but did fail to co-operate no mention of time bar. Was also said that if it was just down to the time bar a technicality then they would not have reached a conclusion on the disguised equity investment via sponsorship mentioned in the headline because they would not have been able to. So it looks like we are both innocent of the main charge and time bar not innocent via the time bar.

I will explain in another post why I think we are innocent

PS congratulations on the league not sure its physically possible to carry on with your energy next year mind and I think we will strengthen more than you but looking forward to seeing some of the younger players and those on loan get more time which looks likely also. So next year can be more competitive.

Just that bolded bit - youd have to be really really really really naive to think they didnt do this.

I get Manchester City fans are happy the club got away with it, but honestly, you wont actually convince anyone that your club is innocent. People arent daft, well, plenty are clearly, but many arent.

Its actually funny in a rather pathetic way that you fall for it all, proper brain-washed fanbase these days.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,658
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6963 on: Today at 12:00:57 AM »
Quote from: Ricko on Yesterday at 11:53:40 PM
Also I would dispute the lack of sustainability at Manchester City

Not sure if you are actually ignorant or merely another manc troll, the simple test of sustainability in their case is what would be their financial situation if the owner sold up and then their attendance and sponsorships had to revert to realistic levels, they'd be fucked even before any off-the-books payments like Mancini was getting from another city group club to supplement his city salary.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6964 on: Today at 12:03:37 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:36:54 PM
Let them spend it. When every club tightens its purse strings after Covid-19, them going about things as if its business as usual will just show them up even more.

The worst part is their wages. Look at the their squad and the depth of it and tell me with a straight face that their wage bill is lower than ours. It's ridiculous.

HMRC really need to go through their books with a fine tooth comb,forensically look at every employees file.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,772
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6965 on: Today at 12:09:49 AM »
Quote from: Ricko on Yesterday at 11:53:40 PM
Also I would dispute the lack of sustainability at Manchester City

Really? You genuinely believe that?

Just play by the rules of the game for goodness sake. If you can't, just walk away and create your own Emirates tournament with the likes of PSG.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Up
« previous next »
 