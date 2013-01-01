Obviously I am city fan I do not want to get kicked off straight away so I will be respectful and keep my posts to minimum repeating arguments over and over again wont get us anywhere anyway.



I think we should all wait for the finer details before jumping to conclusions about how much City got off due to time barring and how much they are innocent.



I was understandably ecstatic about todays verdict Then saw rival fan reaction accusations of bribery getting off on technicality and I wanted CAS verdict to be even clear and remove the time bar element.



However I have listened to some people who seem to know what they are talking about and they are pointing out that the headline is Manchester City did not disguise equity funding as sponsorship contributions but did fail to co-operate no mention of time bar. Was also said that if it was just down to the time bar a technicality then they would not have reached a conclusion on the disguised equity investment via sponsorship mentioned in the headline because they would not have been able to. So it looks like we are both innocent of the main charge and time bar not innocent via the time bar.



I will explain in another post why I think we are innocent



PS congratulations on the league not sure its physically possible to carry on with your energy next year mind and I think we will strengthen more than you but looking forward to seeing some of the younger players and those on loan get more time which looks likely also. So next year can be more competitive.



Can you please explain how a medium sized club with a modestly sized fanbase that barely stretches outside of Greater Manchester is suddenly generating revenue that dwarfs many of the greatest and most successful clubs on earth? Can you explain how your deeply unfashionable and unattractive club has managed to tempt some of the biggest names in football to join you. Let's just be honest here, it's all down to money. No top player and no top manager goes to the other club in Manchester unless they are being given ridiculous salaries.Where is the money coming from for these salaries? How come your little club can suddenly spend billions despite having less reach than Everton? It's because you are cooking the books. You are cheating and your owners are doping you financially. Why do you even bother trying to hide it? You club and your owners are guilty. It appears you have willingly swallowed the bullshit because it suits you to do so.