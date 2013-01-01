Football clubs are supposed to be self-sufficient based on the income they can generate themselves and not be financially doped beyond all sustainability and are also an existing entity, so there isn't anything to be setup in their case, so your disingenuous analogy doesn't apply.
If an owner wants to come in and invest steadily in their new club's team then they can do that, there are also no limits on infrastructure spending either, so they can put their club into a position to be successful in the long run in a sustainable fashion that wouldn't collapse like a house of cards if that owner gets bored.
The only clubs that have issues with ffp are the ones that want to cheat their to fast success by chucking unlimited funds at their playing squad rather than building more organically.
I think sustainability is a new concept for football and not yet fully occurring (Blackburn, Chelsea, Wigan,Bury) All business are supposed to be self sustaining but that does not mean they are or that they are regulated into being self sustaining or self sustaining under certain criteria as defined by rivals through associations and regulators.
As I say in other fields you can basically spend what you like on your business how you like even in regulated fields where you need certain capital reserves provided you can some how find the money.
Would capital reserves not be a better system for football than FFP ? Say for example I buy Wigan out of admin I put in 200 million into the bank account then I can spend half on transfer and the rest stays there. to cover wages etc.
Also I would dispute the lack of sustainability at Manchester City