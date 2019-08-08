And to you I say, look at the amount of money Man City have spent in the last 10 years and tell me with a straight-face that it's all organically funded. Also coincided with minted owners turning up. Everyone knows Man City are cheating FFP. It just can't be proven.



They are like the fella on the dole, with no other visible means of support but who drives a top notch car, holidays in the Caribbean, goes skiing in winter, dines out all the time, has a trophy girlfriend and has moved to a leafy suburb. Despite that, no one questions how he's achieving all of this.City/Abu Dhabi FC were and still are the 'other club' in their own city, a city which is three quarters red. They have a medium sized fanbase and no pull whatsoever outside of Greater Manchester, never mind nationally and globally. They hardly ever fill their ground and the team itself yo-yo'd up and down the divisions before AD stepped in. Now, we are expected to believe that they have genuine commercial income that dwarfs that of some of the greatest clubs on the planet. It's simply bizarre that anyone swallows this absurd notion. It's ridiculous for anyone to believe that a club like that, with so little appeal outside of the city they are the smaller club in, can genuinely make the kind of revenue they pretend they do. The money is coming from dodgy dealings by dodgy owners. It's plain and simple.I'd have more respect for their fans if they just admitted the truth rather than pretended it's all above board. No sane person could believe that their figures add up. It's simply not possible.