Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6920 on: Today at 07:06:52 PM
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 07:06:16 PM
Well that settles that then. A reputation beyond dispute. So that's why they put him on the three man panel. If Tony Evans said it then it must be....an utterly valid or invalid submission- you choose.

I already have.  8)
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6921 on: Today at 07:13:24 PM
Decent article

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2020/jul/13/manchester-city-v-uefa-final-score-new-money-1-old-money-0-aet

Quote
In the wake of such cases there is a view the greatest legacy of FFP will be to undermine Uefas own notions of centralised control, ushering ever closer some kind of private equity breakaway league. This is still some way off. But Uefas authority, not to mention its basic sense of competence, is seriously undermined. And lets face it, fair play was never really a part of this argument in the first place.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6922 on: Today at 07:17:56 PM
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 07:03:02 PM
Pains me to root for Real Madrid even for one second but I hope this lot get fucked every which way by Ramos and Co.

Oh definitely. A decision so massively terrible that obvious corruption is the only explanation would be lovely.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6923 on: Today at 07:23:44 PM
They will buy 3-5 players as nothing stopping them now.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6924 on: Today at 07:27:30 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:23:44 PM
They will buy 3-5 players as nothing stopping them now.

They want to spend £150 million

Quote
According to The Guardian, Pep Guardiola could now be provided with the freedom to spend significant fees on three new signings.

The report claims that Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly are the Spaniard's primary targets.

Guardiola is also said to be keen on a new forward, aware that Sergio Aguero may leave on a free transfer in 2021.


its time the clubs got together and did something about this and fuck CAS off and say: you know what we dont want you in our  competition!
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6925 on: Today at 07:32:39 PM
I'm surprised Guardiola wants Koulibaly doesn't he know that Koulibaly isn't a full back  ;D
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6926 on: Today at 07:34:38 PM
Need players to do a VVD and decide not to join them
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6927 on: Today at 07:35:58 PM
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:13:24 PM
Decent article

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2020/jul/13/manchester-city-v-uefa-final-score-new-money-1-old-money-0-aet

The problem with this is it views the ownership of Man City in far too simplistic a light, making the moral argument almost binary (billionaires v not billionaires).

The crucial difference between City's ownership and every other football club owner, ever, is the geo-political component. City's owners are politicising the game, making city a pawn in a wider political strategy of improving their state's image amongst Western powers. This is already problematic, but when you consider the dubious reputation of the Emirates in terms of human rights it becomes even more unsavoury. The article above paints FFP as a struggle between billionaires. But City's owners are much worse than just greedy rich people.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6928 on: Today at 07:42:04 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:23:44 PM
They will buy 3-5 players as nothing stopping them now.

I know. I mean, nothing has stopped them for the past decade. But now of course we should be scared because they might just keep doing what they spent most of their time doing.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6929 on: Today at 07:42:28 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:34:38 PM
Need players to do a VVD and decide not to join them

Far too many want the easy option of guaranteed trophies. And for those those who might be tempted to go elsewhere, its only Jürgen who can give them the talk (and Big Dipper ride) that would make them want to join.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6930 on: Today at 08:02:29 PM
Pep's buys have been hit and miss it was the players there before him that he relied on (like Kompany/Aguero/Fernandinho)

He has spent a lot of money on shite :

Guardiola has spent over 1.307 billion euros and 513.1 million euros on defenders

https://www.marca.com/en/football/international-football/2019/08/08/5d4c15b8268e3e99568b45db.html
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6931 on: Today at 08:32:01 PM

They're going to try and get Messi the year after next.

Number 20 will be even sweeter next season
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6932 on: Today at 08:33:15 PM
Quote from: Stussy on Today at 08:32:01 PM
They're going to try and get Messi the year after next.

Number 20 will be even sweeter next season

He won't like the non-stop rain.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6933 on: Today at 08:33:58 PM
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:35:58 PM
The problem with this is it views the ownership of Man City in far too simplistic a light, making the moral argument almost binary (billionaires v not billionaires).

The crucial difference between City's ownership and every other football club owner, ever, is the geo-political component. City's owners are politicising the game, making city a pawn in a wider political strategy of improving their state's image amongst Western powers. This is already problematic, but when you consider the dubious reputation of the Emirates in terms of human rights it becomes even more unsavoury. The article above paints FFP as a struggle between billionaires. But City's owners are much worse than just greedy rich people.

When Newcastle are taken over by Saudi Arabia, English football will be a contest between Gulf Arab sheikhs. PSG will be in their aim too because the Saudis and Abu Dhabis dislike Qatar.

that is what it will boil down to

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6934 on: Today at 08:34:31 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:42:04 PM
I know. I mean, nothing has stopped them for the past decade. But now of course we should be scared because they might just keep doing what they spent most of their time doing.

We're winning three in a row
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6935 on: Today at 08:37:59 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:33:15 PM
He won't like the non-stop rain.

One last payday and linking up with his mentor and a chance to win another CL. Barcelona are a mess beyond belief and he's fuming there.  Txiki Begiristain will be working on it and when a sheikh wants something he usually gets it

 
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6936 on: Today at 08:40:38 PM
The three players we signed to turn a point deficit into a twenty plus lead, and after they spent £100 million plus in the summer....







I hope youll forgive me for not shitting my pants too much at another Abu Dhabi spree.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6937 on: Today at 08:41:33 PM
Quote from: Stussy on Today at 08:33:58 PM
When Newcastle are taken over by Saudi Arabia, English football will be a contest between Gulf Arab sheikhs. PSG will be in their aim too because the Saudis and Abu Dhabis dislike Qatar.

that is what it will boil down to



Could have sworn a non-petrochemical team just won the league. We will take these pricks on and win like we are already doing.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6938 on: Today at 08:49:44 PM
Wire transfers to bank accounts in Switzerland must have been busy... ;)
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6939 on: Today at 08:59:30 PM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 08:41:33 PM
Could have sworn a non-petrochemical team just won the league. We will take these pricks on and win like we are already doing.

aye! we're winning three in a row mate
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6940 on: Today at 09:21:38 PM
Not sure why people are quite so pissed.

Pretty obviously theyve got away by it being too long ago.  But you know what? They cant just spend whatever they want any more, it really has made them tighten their purses.

Now, do they still cook the books?  Possibly, but not in a grand scale. They just cant pull it off, and certainly not to the extent that PSG have done.

And you know what?  Were world, European and world champions.  We did it the right way, they did it with cheats.

We all know what feels better.

No contest.

No need for worry.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6941 on: Today at 09:27:23 PM
This verdict renders FFP null and void. City have got off by virtue of statutes of limitation. What a slap in the face to all those clubs who try and live within their means and/or the laid down FFP guidelines. It looks like money talks and buys immunity from obeying the rules other clubs are required to play by. What is the point of any competition if their is no checks and balances to ensure it remains a competitive league?
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6942 on: Today at 09:50:53 PM
Quote from: norecat on Today at 09:27:23 PM
This verdict renders FFP null and void. City have got off by virtue of statutes of limitation. What a slap in the face to all those clubs who try and live within their means and/or the laid down FFP guidelines. It looks like money talks and buys immunity from obeying the rules other clubs are required to play by. What is the point of any competition if their is no checks and balances to ensure it remains a competitive league?

It doesn't but carry on.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6943 on: Today at 09:51:49 PM
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:10:58 PM
Hi All, City fan in peace here. 

First of all, congrats on winning the league this year.  You were by far the most consistent team and I think Klopp has done a fantastic job for you.  It will be an incredible achievement if you perform to the same level next season and as a rival fan I hope you don't!  ;)


Now onto this verdict.  I just joined because I wanted to make the point that CAS is a completely independent body.  I think the accusations that City have cheated or that we're corrupt are completely unfounded.  The independent body looked into the case and ruled that there was nothing in the UEFA case against our club.  We got a £10m fine for not co-operating with an investigation that was founded on the basis of out of context, hacked emails - nothing to do with FFP or cheating etc. 

The fact that the adjudicatory chamber that executed the 2 year ban was made up of board members from our rival clubs should speak volumes.  UEFA as an organisation are clearly inept and incapable of performing their duties - I don't see why their incompetence is being used as a stick to beat my club and I see it as a great success for football fans that City have had one over them. 

And to you I say, look at the amount of money Man City have spent in the last 10 years and tell me with a straight-face that it's all organically funded. Also coincided with minted owners turning up. Everyone knows Man City are cheating FFP. It just can't be proven.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6944 on: Today at 09:55:50 PM
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:45:19 PM
Hey. 

All we have to go off is the media release: https://www.tas-cas.org/fileadmin/user_upload/CAS_Media_Release_6785_Decision.pdf

Within that there's the following quote
Of course the more partizan Liverpool support on here will blissfully ignore the 'not established' phrase.  Certain things were time-barred as well.  This was one of the main points City raised in the initial appeal to CAS and if UEFAs lawyers had a brain between them, they would have known they didn't have a leg to stand on.  I was shocked they sanctioned a ban and huge fine in the first place.

Clearly a shill on an astroturfing mission.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6945 on: Today at 09:59:53 PM
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:08:08 PM
That’s incorrect. There’s all sorts of businesses that operate under financial rules to be a member of an organisation or regulated by the FCA etc. E.g. financial intermediaries have capital requirements and rules on “readily realisable funds” and they can’t include things like intangible assets. This restricts their spending and losses plus their dividends. Solicitors who hold client funds have limitations. Property management companies.  Banks. I could go on.

Not really the same thing as far as I am aware If I had a billion quid in my back pocket I could set up and IFA and use most of it for the business and keep some in reserve for regulation purposes and grow the business with that billion and then reduce the amount i keep safe out of the original money by using the new money

In football if I spend most of the money I fail FFP and then miss out on the revenue that would bring and then get fined and then get closer to failing FFP next time and then it becomes a perpetual vicious cycle
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6946 on: Today at 10:09:53 PM
Well it's been fun while it lasted everyone. Football's over now, and we won the last one! Time to pack up and go home, game was in poor shape as it was, this is the death knell. Genuinely knocked back by this but should have expected it.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6947 on: Today at 10:10:35 PM
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:51:49 PM
And to you I say, look at the amount of money Man City have spent in the last 10 years and tell me with a straight-face that it's all organically funded. Also coincided with minted owners turning up. Everyone knows Man City are cheating FFP. It just can't be proven.

They are like the fella on the dole, with no other visible means of support but who drives a top notch car, holidays in the Caribbean, goes skiing in winter, dines out all the time, has a trophy girlfriend and has moved to a leafy suburb. Despite that, no one questions how he's achieving all of this.

City/Abu Dhabi FC were and still are the 'other club' in their own city, a city which is three quarters red. They have a medium sized fanbase and no pull whatsoever outside of Greater Manchester, never mind nationally and globally. They hardly ever fill their ground and the team itself yo-yo'd up and down the divisions before AD stepped in. Now, we are expected to believe that they have genuine commercial income that dwarfs that of some of the greatest clubs on the planet. It's simply bizarre that anyone swallows this absurd notion. It's ridiculous for anyone to believe that a club like that, with so little appeal outside of the city they are the smaller club in, can genuinely make the kind of revenue they pretend they do. The money is coming from dodgy dealings by dodgy owners. It's plain and simple.

I'd have more respect for their fans if they just admitted the truth rather than pretended it's all above board. No sane person could believe that their figures add up. It's simply not possible.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6948 on: Today at
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 10:09:53 PM
Well it's been fun while it lasted everyone. Football's over now, and we won the last one! Time to pack up and go home, game was in poor shape as it was, this is the death knell. Genuinely knocked back by this but should have expected it.
I see no smiley to suggest you are joking, so I'll bite.

They have been cheating for years and, despite spending billions in unearned wealth, it is not them who will be crowned English Champions very soon. It is not them who are the reigning champions of Europe. It's not them who currently hold the European Super Cup, and it's not them who are current Club World Cup holders. It's not them who has the best, most humble and dignified manager in world football. It's not them who are celebrated on a global scale.

In fact, think of anything to do with class, authenticity, humility and dignity, and it's not them.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6949 on: Today at 10:31:47 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:33:42 PM
The super league idea is looking pretty appealing right now.

Leave PSG and City out.

and West Ham
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6950 on: Today at 10:34:17 PM »
Whoever did the "fit and proper" analysis on Abu Dhabi clearly shit-the-bed. They've bent the rules since the day they arrived. Today we have seen that the governing bodies of football can't control them. The tail is now wagging the dog. I can't see how they'd let this happen again now at Newcastle if I'm honest. They're probably trying to figure out how they can get rid of Abu Dhabi as we speak.

Bad enough having one 800lb Silverback rampaging around the house. Let two in and you may as well just give up and let them have it. You don't stand a chance of establishing control ever again. Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia versus the PL, FA and UEFA is men against boys.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6951 on: Today at 10:36:54 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 07:27:30 PM
They want to spend £150 million

Let them spend it. When every club tightens its purse strings after Covid-19, them going about things as if its business as usual will just show them up even more.

Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:10:35 PM
They are like the fella on the dole, with no other visible means of support but who drives a top notch car, holidays in the Caribbean, goes skiing in winter, dines out all the time, has a trophy girlfriend and has moved to a leafy suburb. Despite that, no one questions how he's achieving all of this.

City/Abu Dhabi FC were and still are the 'other club' in their own city, a city which is three quarters red. They have a medium sized fanbase and no pull whatsoever outside of Greater Manchester, never mind nationally and globally. They hardly ever fill their ground and the team itself yo-yo'd up and down the divisions before AD stepped in. Now, we are expected to believe that they have genuine commercial income that dwarfs that of some of the greatest clubs on the planet. It's simply bizarre that anyone swallows this absurd notion. It's ridiculous for anyone to believe that a club like that, with so little appeal outside of the city they are the smaller club in, can genuinely make the kind of revenue they pretend they do. The money is coming from dodgy dealings by dodgy owners. It's plain and simple.

I'd have more respect for their fans if they just admitted the truth rather than pretended it's all above board. No sane person could believe that their figures add up. It's simply not possible.

The worst part is their wages. Look at the their squad and the depth of it and tell me with a straight face that their wage bill is lower than ours. It's ridiculous.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6952 on: Today at 10:36:57 PM »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:34:17 PM
Whoever did the "fit and proper" analysis on Abu Dhabi clearly shit-the-bed. They've bent the rules since the day they arrived. Today we have seen that the governing bodies of football can't control them. The tail is now wagging the dog. I can't see how they'd let this happen again now at Newcastle if I'm honest. They're probably trying to figure out how they can get rid of Abu Dhabi as we speak.

Bad enough having one 800lb Silverback rampaging around the house. Let two in and you may as well just give up and let them have it. You don't stand a chance of establishing control ever again. Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia versus the PL, FA and UEFA is men against boys.

Is anybody really surprised? They're all corrupt. City are cheats and they still couldn't beat us! They'll get found out in Europe, wait and see.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6953 on: Today at 10:37:47 PM »
I could pass the "Fit and Proper" test for fuck sakes and I ain't fit nor proper.
