They will buy 3-5 players as nothing stopping them now.
They want to spend £150 million
According to The Guardian, Pep Guardiola could now be provided with the freedom to spend significant fees on three new signings.
The report claims that Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly are the Spaniard's primary targets.
Guardiola is also said to be keen on a new forward, aware that Sergio Aguero may leave on a free transfer in 2021.
its time the clubs got together and did something about this and fuck CAS off and say: you know what we dont want you in our competition!