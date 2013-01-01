Decent article



https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2020/jul/13/manchester-city-v-uefa-final-score-new-money-1-old-money-0-aet





The problem with this is it views the ownership of Man City in far too simplistic a light, making the moral argument almost binary (billionaires v not billionaires).The crucial difference between City's ownership and every other football club owner, ever, is the geo-political component. City's owners are politicising the game, making city a pawn in a wider political strategy of improving their state's image amongst Western powers. This is already problematic, but when you consider the dubious reputation of the Emirates in terms of human rights it becomes even more unsavoury. The article above paints FFP as a struggle between billionaires. But City's owners are much worse than just greedy rich people.