You have to sympathise with fans of clubs that are purchased by those with unethical backgrounds. You would naturally still support your club but to excuse it and then say 'do you drive?' is such an odd counter argument. Continue to support the club by all means but at least acknowledge they have unfairly outspent all other football clubs and have horrific human rights violations outside of football.



Exactly.This is why I have all the time in the world for Bayern Munich fans, despite not liking their club. They have never for a second stopped protesting their clubs involvement with Qatar, doesnt stop them supporting the team, but they wont give their club a moments rest about this. And everyone who follows them, or follows the league knows this. sure you can say what difference does it make. But thats the problem with fans of certain other clubs, its an easy get-out. And it shouldnt be easy. Fans of other clubs too need to be vocal about it.The premier league has these lot, Chelsea and their Russian gangster, and soon Newcastle and Saudi Arabia, its disgusting that this is allowed.