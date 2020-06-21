« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time

MJD-L4

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6840 on: Today at 03:35:45 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 03:33:56 PM
It's funny how they don't care about the CL but now are celebrating  that they can play in it? :D

Nah they're celebrating the fact that CAS have now essentially given them licence to buy trophies every season using a Sheikh's cash.
ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6841 on: Today at 03:37:13 PM
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:31:07 PM
We dont need a discussion with the Man City fans just now. Theyre pitchforks out, headed for the journalists who reported on the subject and whoever else was against them. Again, weve been there. Its tribalism innit?


They remind me so, so much of Trump supporters


Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6842 on: Today at 03:39:10 PM
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 03:28:28 PM
You have to sympathise with fans of clubs that are purchased by those with unethical backgrounds. You would naturally still support your club but to excuse it and then say 'do you drive?' is such an odd counter argument. Continue to support the club by all means but at least acknowledge they have unfairly outspent all other football clubs and have horrific human rights violations outside of football.

Exactly.

This is why I have all the time in the world for Bayern Munich fans, despite not liking their club. They have never for a second stopped protesting their clubs involvement with Qatar, doesnt stop them supporting the team, but they wont give their club a moments rest about this.  And everyone who follows them, or follows the league knows this. sure you can say what difference does it make. But thats the problem with fans of certain other clubs, its an easy get-out. And it shouldnt be easy. Fans of other clubs too need to be vocal about it.

The premier league has these lot, Chelsea and their Russian gangster, and soon Newcastle and Saudi Arabia, its disgusting that this is allowed.


MJD-L4

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6843 on: Today at 03:40:29 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:37:13 PM
They remind me so, so much of Trump supporters

The thing is, they all know exactly what ADFC have been doing but they've so strenuously supported them over the past decade that they just double down on it and claim innocence & that they're being bullied.

I firmly believe that there isn't a single city fan, deep down in their own mind, that genuinely thinks they've done nothing wrong.
Father Ted

  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6844 on: Today at 03:42:43 PM
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:35:14 PM
Its been part of the ABDFC PR agenda for some time, claiming there is animosity towards them because their owners are muslim.

It's just a deflection tactic. People dislike them because their dodgy accounting and ever growing, hollow trophy haul make a mockery of the sport we all love. And because even after getting everything they ever wanted as a fanbase, except a CL, they still continue to whine and bitch.

Had they achieved the things they have via hardwork, slow growth and fair means then I doubt anyone would begrudge them their success.
Nitramdorf

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6845 on: Today at 03:47:36 PM
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 03:06:22 PM
To offer some balance/reality in this one-sided thread.  ;D

Are your wages on or off the books?
WillG.LFC

  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6846 on: Today at 03:48:10 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:39:10 PM
Exactly.

This is why I have all the time in the world for Bayern Munich fans, despite not liking their club. They have never for a second stopped protesting their clubs involvement with Qatar, doesnt stop them supporting the team, but they wont give their club a moments rest about this.  And everyone who follows them, or follows the league knows this. sure you can say what difference does it make. But thats the problem with fans of certain other clubs, its an easy get-out. And it shouldnt be easy. Fans of other clubs too need to be vocal about it.

The premier league has these lot, Chelsea and their Russian gangster, and soon Newcastle and Saudi Arabia, its disgusting that this is allowed.
Sadly it comes down to the fact of accepting winning at all costs. Shame that user didn't get to respond to my initial question. Ignoring everything else its hard to explain how City outspend all other football power houses. Some of them even double or triple the net spend. Support your club but lets not defend the indefensible.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6847 on: Today at 03:55:04 PM
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 03:05:22 PM
I'm from Manchester.

I'm familiar with the phrase, but the poster clearly meant sports-washing.  It's probably because City are owned by a Muslim man that he miss-typed 'white' though.  As a City fan I've really started noticing the racist undertones towards muslims throughout the country. 

You are actually a fucking idiot.
Morgana

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6848 on: Today at 03:56:17 PM
As always, the 442oons treatment is exceptionally entertaining. But I dont understand how they ended up getting Trent in this episode.  https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vpW2CZq1kmw
cashmere pringle

  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6849 on: Today at 03:56:53 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:19:42 PM
I wonder how many of them thought this was real

i did !  its a hat worthy of an exclusive
redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6850 on: Today at 04:01:12 PM
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 03:56:17 PM
As always, the 442oons treatment is exceptionally entertaining. But I dont understand how they ended up getting Trent in this episode.  https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vpW2CZq1kmw

"My 58th left back" ;D

Can't wait for David Squires tomorrow, it'll surely be all over this.


bornandbRED

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6851 on: Today at 04:08:26 PM
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:45:19 PM
Hey. 

All we have to go off is the media release: https://www.tas-cas.org/fileadmin/user_upload/CAS_Media_Release_6785_Decision.pdf

Within that there's the following quote
Of course the more partizan Liverpool support on here will blissfully ignore the 'not established' phrase.  Certain things were time-barred as well.  This was one of the main points City raised in the initial appeal to CAS and if UEFAs lawyers had a brain between them, they would have known they didn't have a leg to stand on.  I was shocked they sanctioned a ban and huge fine in the first place.

'Not established' i.e there's no paper proof that the extraordinary amounts of money being pumped into your club through various dubious sponsorship deals is as a result of your owner's influence.

Surely you can admit that is the case, though?
fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6852 on: Today at 04:08:59 PM
Lads, its gone. Stop quoting it



Original

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6853 on: Today at 04:23:33 PM
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:10:58 PM
Hi All, City fan in peace here. 

First of all, congrats on winning the league this year.  You were by far the most consistent team and I think Klopp has done a fantastic job for you.  It will be an incredible achievement if you perform to the same level next season and as a rival fan I hope you don't!  ;)


Now onto this verdict.  I just joined because I wanted to make the point that CAS is a completely independent body.  I think the accusations that City have cheated or that we're corrupt are completely unfounded.  The independent body looked into the case and ruled that there was nothing in the UEFA case against our club.  We got a £10m fine for not co-operating with an investigation that was founded on the basis of out of context, hacked emails - nothing to do with FFP or cheating etc. 

The fact that the adjudicatory chamber that executed the 2 year ban was made up of board members from our rival clubs should speak volumes.  UEFA as an organisation are clearly inept and incapable of performing their duties - I don't see why their incompetence is being used as a stick to beat my club and I see it as a great success for football fans that City have had one over them. 

How many times you used the word dipper to describe a liverpool fan la? Asking for a friend
Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6854 on: Today at 04:28:35 PM
Quote from: Robbie-not-Fowler on Today at 03:22:16 PM
Since when have Muslims been considered as a 'race'? I somehow don't think Mo Salah or Sadio Mane would agree with that.

Wind yer neck in ffs.
J_Kopite

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6855 on: Today at 04:30:27 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:08:59 PM
Lads, its gone. Stop quoting it

This. It's clear people don't read threads properly isn't it?
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6856 on: Today at 04:31:46 PM
Ah well, see which fullbacks they spend 200 million on this summer then to be 2nd best in the league.




Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6857 on: Today at 04:35:16 PM
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 04:30:27 PM
This. It's clear people don't read threads properly isn't it?

And talking bout reading, he/she will still be checking back to read this thread - its why they registered in the first place. Maybe just maybe theyll start to find a little tiny bit of morality in their hearts and realise that they dont have to condone their horrendous owners and their cheating ways. Yeah ok, who am I kidding  ;D


Liverlee

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Reply #6858 on: Today at 04:35:21 PM
Was listening to 5 live earlier and they had a City and Sheff Utd fan on, Sheff fan was gutted even though he knew their chance of getting a CL place had gone anyway but he was saying how it was a bad day for all well run football clubs.

City fan said they were going to spend millions in the summer just to rub salt in the wounds.

Says it all about the mindset of their chavy little club.
