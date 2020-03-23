« previous next »
Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time

a treeless whopper

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6600 on: Today at 11:35:47 AM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:34:28 AM
Guardiola has always been a grade a prick. Always amusing when people reckon he’s got class or is a decent bloke. Nothing in his career points at that. 

Never trust someone who wears chinos and combat trousers so constantly in the dugout. His attire for last seasons Charity Shield showed the world that he is a wrong 'un.
aw1991

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6601 on: Today at 11:36:13 AM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:32:23 AM
Taking selfies in front of TV with Sky on in the background to celebrate the verdict. Says all you need to know about these
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-cas-guardiola-reaction-18586837.amp?
That's a bald move from him
Jm55

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6602 on: Today at 11:36:57 AM
As others have said, I cant see that this significantly weakens the FFP rules.

If I were, say, Newcastle (assuming that takeover goes through,) Id be looking at that and seeing a situation where City have gotten off on a technicality highlighted by an independent judicial body - it could easily be that the next club to do this doesnt get off on said technicality.

If I were City, I wouldnt be thinking that Ive now been given carte Blanche to do what I wanted, but rather Im somewhat fortunate to have gotten away with it and to at least follow the rules for the foreseeable future whilst the UEFA magniscope is on me.

Its of course annoying, because a) it would have been funny and b) it would have weakened then as I genuinely think theyd have lost at least a couple of top players and theyd have struggled to replace them as they would still need to follow FFP rules but without the income of european football. But thats where it ends for me, the hyperbole and fear mongering of FFP being dead is wide of the mark in my opinion.
 
a treeless whopper

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6603 on: Today at 11:37:23 AM
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:32:45 AM
They have taken two titles from Liverpool. Everyone seems to have forgotten, but Rodger's incredible year was undone by CIty as well (less we forget they won by 2 points that year). Imagine what he might have kicked on to achieve had he won the league that year? Gerrard was also done out of a title by them as well. In fact, Liverpool would have passed United by now if it were not for city.

What about the 2 times we finished 2nd in the PL era to Man United and Arsenal. What was the excuse then?

Or what about the time Leicester won the league with Guardiola at City?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6604 on: Today at 11:38:19 AM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:34:28 AM
Guardiola has always been a grade a prick. Always amusing when people reckon hes got class or is a decent bloke. Nothing in his career points at that.
He was a drug cheat in Italy and now he's a financial cheat in England
Vote Labour

Andy82lfc

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6605 on: Today at 11:39:52 AM
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:32:45 AM
They have taken two titles from Liverpool. Everyone seems to have forgotten, but Rodger's incredible year was undone by CIty as well (less we forget they won by 2 points that year). Imagine what he might have kicked on to achieve had he won the league that year? Gerrard was also done out of a title by them as well. In fact, Liverpool would have passed United by now if it were not for city.

Yeah thats true, but United would have another title also, then who knows what. On the whole though it is what it is, they've been cheating for years and will continue. Nothing will change so I'm not really arsed, just more made up with how through all that Klopp has smashed them to pieces this year. It's probably one of the most understated achievements in history to do what we have done against all of that corruption and cheating. Incredible really.
Al 666

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6606 on: Today at 11:40:48 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:29:35 AM
I find the people shitting themselves quite funny.

Some of them make it sound as if clubs haven't spent money before but now they can.

I think the scenario is a bit different now though. There are two groups of big clubs those that have legitimate incomes from genuine revenue streams who will be massive effected by the coronavirus situation. You then have the petrochemical clubs who basically have bottomless pits of funding.

If the likes of City take this as a green light to ignore FFP then they can basically just raid the clubs that are run properly. They could just put in silly offers for VVD, Mane and Salah.

Hopefully the big clubs with legitimate incomes stop that from happening by pressuring UEFA to tighten up FFP.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Crimson

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6607 on: Today at 11:41:13 AM
As expected. City is not doing anything worthwhile in the CL anyway.
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

stockdam

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6608 on: Today at 11:41:39 AM
Is there any point having a rule if its not policed?

UEFA need to simplify things so auditing is easy and to prevent clubs gaining unfair advantages.
#JFT96

S

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6609 on: Today at 11:42:31 AM
Nobody can be genuinely surprised by this.

I dont think its a big deal. They would have a huge advantage in the league without any European distraction next year.
a treeless whopper

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6610 on: Today at 11:44:12 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:40:48 AM
I think the scenario is a bit different now though. There are two groups of big clubs those that have legitimate incomes from genuine revenue streams who will be massive effected by the coronavirus situation. You then have the petrochemical clubs who basically have bottomless pits of funding.

If the likes of City take this as a green light to ignore FFP then they can basically just raid the clubs that are run properly. They could just put in silly offers for VVD, Mane and Salah.

Hopefully the big clubs with legitimate incomes stop that from happening by pressuring UEFA to tighten up FFP.

They could have done that before FFP came into stringent play. They have already done the hard work and made the investment which has made them the team that they are now so if we are worrying about how they will distort the game then its too late, they have already distorted it.

The time to stop them was at the start of the decade but that ship has sailed. You deal with what you have now and the fact is that these teams never win every year and clubs like us are not paupers.

You do need good managers and good players to compete and you do that you will win trophies even with teams like City around.
royhendo

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6611 on: Today at 11:44:30 AM
Just saw the news. I humbly apologise for ever having doubted their good faith. ;D
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.

Quote from: Reeves  on July  7, 2020, 10:00:14 PM
Regrettably not seen anything in him. Neither for us nor from watching lots of youtube videos after a few on here said he looked good.

Clint Eastwood

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6612 on: Today at 11:46:53 AM
Makes our achievements even sweeter I suppose. Without breaking any rules we're the champions of England (at a canter), champions of Europe and champions of the World.

City can carry on trouncing the likes of Oxford United, Preston North End, Port Vale in the League and FA Cups to inflate their trophy numbers. The world knows them for what they are, and as such their achievements will never be celebrated like others. They moan about their achievements not being talked about, it's because nobody gives a shit about them. They're a doped athlete winning lots of races (but still they missed out on gold this year to us ;D).

We need to keep doing what we are doing. One look at the table shows you that.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6613 on: Today at 11:47:26 AM
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:44:30 AM
Just saw the news. I humbly apologise for ever having doubted their good faith. ;D

This is up there with your Charlie Adam prediction Royston.
Samie

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6614 on: Today at 11:47:48 AM
AndyMuller

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6615 on: Today at 11:47:54 AM
The amount City have spent they should have won more in all honesty.
Jm55

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6616 on: Today at 11:48:44 AM
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:41:39 AM
Is there any point having a rule if its not policed?

UEFA need to simplify things so auditing is easy and to prevent clubs gaining unfair advantages.

The rules are policed.

UEFA policed the rule by banning City for 2 years.

City then challenges that decision in the CAS who have subsequently overturned it. The concept that clubs will now just ignore FFP becauze City have been fortunate enough to get away with it is a bit pie in the sky for me - next time this happens they could get the ban and it not be overturned, as ever in law, the verdict hinges on the soecfifc facts of each case, the next time someone does this the facts may be different and the punishment may not be overturned.

It would have been infinitely more damaging had UEFA not acted in the first place as that would have been letting them get away with it.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6617 on: Today at 11:52:38 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:35:47 AM
Never trust someone who wears chinos and combat trousers so constantly in the dugout. His attire for last seasons Charity Shield showed the world that he is a wrong 'un.

 ;D

I love your Guardiola fashion' policing  ;D 
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Samie

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6618 on: Today at 11:53:16 AM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:52:38 AM
;D

I love your Guardiola fashon' policing  ;D

Killer is the female Gok Wan of RAWK.  ;D
S

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6619 on: Today at 11:55:07 AM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:47:54 AM
The amount City have spent they should have won more in all honesty.
They certainly should be somewhat embarrassed by the gap to first. Also they should have won the CL by now, though they will likely do so next month
niallers

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6620 on: Today at 11:57:48 AM
Can't uefa appeal to the Swiss courts like city were going to?
in america 1st you get the sugar then you get the power then you get the women

disgraced cake

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6621 on: Today at 11:58:25 AM
Another unfortunate thing about them not being banned is it probably keeps the cardigan wearing beast there for another year or two. The sooner he fucks off to PSG to 'reinvent' himself (and football) the better. I considered the fact he could go to Juventus to similarly reinvent the sport, but he'll fit in much better with his employers at PSG
Schmidt

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6622 on: Today at 11:59:57 AM
People saying UEFA will tighten things up now, but the same could be said of city. Now that they've got a clean slate for all of the money they spent building the team they have, and they've had a ton of experience dealing with and circumventing these rules, they'll likely be able to cheat continuously from now onwards with little to no issues.
clinical

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6623 on: Today at 12:00:06 PM
Quote from: niallers on Today at 11:57:48 AM
Can't uefa appeal to the Swiss courts like city were going to?

SSN saying they can.

They 100% should.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

AndyMuller

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6624 on: Today at 12:00:33 PM
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:58:25 AM
Another unfortunate thing about them not being banned is it probably keeps the cardigan wearing beast there for another year or two. The sooner he fucks off to PSG to 'reinvent' himself (and football) the better. I considered the fact he could go to Juventus to similarly reinvent the sport, but he'll fit in much better with his employers at PSG

And De Bruyne. I was certain he was off.
