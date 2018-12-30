Yes, indeed. Worth remembering this if things go the wrong way tomorrow and recriminations start.



If the ban is overturned it will almost certainly be on a technicality, a point of rule or law or or some unintended procedural error. It won't mean football is dead, it won't mean FFP is dead, it won't mean a superleague starts the following Tuesday, it won't mean UEFA are finished and it won't mean that City will suddenly become all conquering and our ascendancy will be over.



I don't suppose there's much point in expecting people to handle it well...



I agree with you but the case still feels monumental as Man City haven't really been faced with any real consequences of breaching FFP. They were fined in 2014 (but so what, they're owned by a country) and their squad size was limited to 21 (who really needs any more players). Suspending them from the competition would hit them where it hurts.I know it's not really CAS's call to worry about punishing clubs in breach of FFP but ultimately, that's what they'll be dealing with.It's weird, usually there are leaks or ideas about how this may go but there's been none in this case. And Man City have always been bullish about their innocence and have complained that UEFA were always going to find them guilty - I don't know if that's because they think they are, or because they can afford the best lawyers or because they're owned by people who are used to getting their own way. Given CAS's history in overturning decisions made by the likes of UEFA, I certainly don't have much confidence they'll uphold this one.