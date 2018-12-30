Err we finished 20 plus point ahead of them while they bent the rules and also won the European cup and a few points off taking another title off them last year all this while they cheated FFS grow a pair. Are you seriously including FA and League Cup in their trophy haul , this means absolutely nothing for a petro billion squad, all I see is 2 league titles and no European cup so far under Pep which is underachieving for a team who.is supposedly meant to dominate .
Well this is it. The murderous sportswashers illegally assembled that squad and recruited Ped Guardiola not to be picking up the FA Cup, League Cup and Charity Shield. It was assembled to 'win' the League title and the European cup. The preposterous hatred they've developed for us through their plastic rivalry is simply because they are not getting their way, despite spending unearned billions.
They've cheated for years now but still haven't won the European Cup whereas we won it last season. They have managed to buy the League, but we've also taken that off them now after spending a comparative £2.50 in Poundstretcher. We simply have the better manager and the better all round team mentality, which has brought us the necessary belief and consistency.
We've done all this in the face of the most blatant financial doping that English football has had the misfortune to witness. What Liverpool have done is a triumph for the game in this country. This title is a victory for football. Hopefully there is another victory for football tomorrow and the sportswashers receive the ban they so richly deserve after treating the sport with utter contempt.