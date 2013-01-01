« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 150 151 152 153 154 [155]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time  (Read 302568 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,458
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6160 on: Today at 09:49:34 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:06:03 PM
Soak this title up as it could be our last one if and when City are given carte blanche to do what they want.

City are already winning trebles every year, but for having to compete with a great Liverpool team could have won back-to-back quadruples AFTER a 100 point league season.

How are we supposed to compete without having a manager working absolute miracles which can only carry you so far?

FFP probably ends tomorrow and with it goes FSG's entire business model.

Nearly 10k posts of this.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,275
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6161 on: Today at 09:49:42 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:25:20 PM
Its amazing how no news has leaked this weekend....

Apart from The Cheeseman!
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,803
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6162 on: Today at 09:51:38 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:06:03 PM
Soak this title up as it could be our last one if and when City are given carte blanche to do what they want.

City are already winning trebles every year, but for having to compete with a great Liverpool team could have won back-to-back quadruples AFTER a 100 point league season.

How are we supposed to compete without having a manager working absolute miracles which can only carry you so far?

FFP probably ends tomorrow and with it goes FSG's entire business model.
Fuck me, your posts make my eyes bleed. I just went and punched a kitten because of your cry arsing. We won the Champs League and the League with these c*nts around and Im damn sure well give it our best shot to win a lot more so chill out and enjoy the ride, if thats at all possible for you.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6163 on: Today at 09:51:42 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:49:42 PM
Apart from The Cheeseman!

He's a gobshite.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,554
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6164 on: Today at 09:52:08 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:47:24 PM
It's 9:30 here (10:30 in Switzerland).

Thanks for that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,554
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6165 on: Today at 09:52:50 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:49:42 PM
Apart from The Cheeseman!

Even he has gone off line now.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6166 on: Today at 09:53:12 PM »
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6167 on: Today at 09:53:58 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:46:22 PM
Because nobody else will be miserable about it tomorrow on here when they get off with it.


Not even during the worst of times is my mood dictated by what happens in that fucking City,it certainly fucking isn't when we've just crushed them to win the league.


That must make you miserable.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,961
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6168 on: Today at 09:57:37 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:49:42 PM
Apart from The Cheeseman!

Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:52:50 PM
Even he has gone off line now.  ;D

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,034
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6169 on: Today at 10:00:12 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:45:41 PM
Not sure if you're from the UK or not be the most miserable character in a soap opera in soap opera history was a miserable fucker named Harry Cross in Brookside.

Mr Cross has changed his name to Fromola.

oh yeah I remember him  ;D  Permanent face like a slapped arse.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,732
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6170 on: Today at 10:00:27 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 09:47:57 PM
Football does want to clean up its act, UEFA found them guilty.  It's CAS who will make the final call, they're not a football organisation.
Yes, indeed. Worth remembering this if things go the wrong way tomorrow and recriminations start.

If the ban is overturned it will almost certainly be on a technicality, a point of rule or law or or some unintended procedural error. It won't mean football is dead, it won't mean FFP is dead, it won't mean a superleague starts the following Tuesday, it won't mean UEFA are finished and it won't mean that City will suddenly become all conquering and our ascendancy will be over.

I don't suppose there's much point in expecting people to handle it well...
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Legs

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6171 on: Today at 10:04:58 PM »
If it does go in Man City favour UEFA might get revenge by letting there favourites screw them over in Real Madrid.

We all know they have been cooking the books but it is what it is really.

We are champions and that is all that matters.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,961
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6172 on: Today at 10:20:41 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:00:27 PM
Yes, indeed. Worth remembering this if things go the wrong way tomorrow and recriminations start.

If the ban is overturned it will almost certainly be on a technicality, a point of rule or law or or some unintended procedural error. It won't mean football is dead, it won't mean FFP is dead, it won't mean a superleague starts the following Tuesday, it won't mean UEFA are finished and it won't mean that City will suddenly become all conquering and our ascendancy will be over.

I don't suppose there's much point in expecting people to handle it well...

I agree with you but the case still feels monumental as Man City haven't really been faced with any real consequences of breaching FFP. They were fined in 2014 (but so what, they're owned by a country) and their squad size was limited to 21 (who really needs any more players). Suspending them from the competition would hit them where it hurts.

I know it's not really CAS's call to worry about punishing clubs in breach of FFP but ultimately, that's what they'll be dealing with.

It's weird, usually there are leaks or ideas about how this may go but there's been none in this case. And Man City have always been bullish about their innocence and have complained that UEFA were always going to find them guilty - I don't know if that's because they think they are, or because they can afford the best lawyers or because they're owned by people who are used to getting their own way. Given CAS's history in overturning decisions made by the likes of UEFA, I certainly don't have much confidence they'll uphold this one.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 150 151 152 153 154 [155]   Go Up
« previous next »
 