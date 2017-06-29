« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time  (Read 300976 times)

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6120 on: Today at 09:55:01 AM »
Woaaaaaa its Sunday. Not long now. Are they nervous? Are they saying it was all Rob Harris, Nick Harris and Keith Harris?
Logged
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.

Quote from: Reeves  on July  7, 2020, 10:00:14 PM
Regrettably not seen anything in him. Neither for us nor from watching lots of youtube videos after a few on here said he looked good.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,532
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6121 on: Today at 10:00:04 AM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:52:44 AM
Im going to need this one explained. But dont, itll just ruin things. ;D

Can I try. :D

Hick was an absolute run machine in county cricket. Scored loads of runs, looked amazing. He qualified to play from England (was born in Zimbabwe), made a very long anticipated Test debut against the mighty West Indies and basically crumbled under the pressure and just couldnt really hack it at the highest level for all his undoubted talent. A flat track bully if you will.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6122 on: Today at 10:18:17 AM »
Can you explain though?
Logged
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.

Quote from: Reeves  on July  7, 2020, 10:00:14 PM
Regrettably not seen anything in him. Neither for us nor from watching lots of youtube videos after a few on here said he looked good.

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6123 on: Today at 10:18:54 AM »
Are they blaming Graham Hick? Is he a journalist now?
Logged
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.

Quote from: Reeves  on July  7, 2020, 10:00:14 PM
Regrettably not seen anything in him. Neither for us nor from watching lots of youtube videos after a few on here said he looked good.

Offline BigCDump

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6124 on: Today at 10:20:58 AM »
I'm worried why Saudi have come in for Newcastle so early in the (covid) summer. If they suspected FFP would halt their spending plans they would have waited until CAS ruling. I think they have been pre-advised of this Uefa and CAS fake show and, like any other serious money men, are made aware for the right sized brown envelopes.

Football is not free from highest level of corruption. Breakaway league may or may not happen, more likely other owners will just still up and start a new business / investment.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,829
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6125 on: Today at 10:21:24 AM »
Not sure why Leicestershire were bought into this. It was a great cricket team, and a fine county.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,952
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6126 on: Today at 10:21:44 AM »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 10:20:58 AM
I'm worried why Saudi have come in for Newcastle so early in the (covid) summer. If they suspected FFP would halt their spending plans they would have waited until CAS ruling. I think they have been pre-advised of this Uefa and CAS fake show and, like any other serious money men, are made aware for the right sized brown envelopes.

Football is not free from highest level of corruption. Breakaway league may or may not happen, more likely other owners will just still up and start a new business / investment.
You can win the league by being a big club that is well run.

See the current league champions for details.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,500
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6127 on: Today at 10:27:12 AM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:55:01 AM
Woaaaaaa its Sunday. Not long now. Are they nervous? Are they saying it was all Rob Harris, Nick Harris and Keith Harris?

Don't forget about Miguel Delaney the City fans hate him. In fact when they are "cleared" they're going straight to their twitter accounts and making trouble for them. So there!

So annoying that I have to work tomorrow and will miss all this.  :butt
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6128 on: Today at 10:31:06 AM »
Hey the downtrodden deserve a voice Jilic. ;D

Either way itll be fun.

I do like this Hick gag. That said, cricket has no place in my hermits world Im afraid.
Logged
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.

Quote from: Reeves  on July  7, 2020, 10:00:14 PM
Regrettably not seen anything in him. Neither for us nor from watching lots of youtube videos after a few on here said he looked good.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,500
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6129 on: Today at 10:39:33 AM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:31:06 AM
Hey the downtrodden deserve a voice Jilic. ;D

Either way itll be fun.

I do like this Hick gag. That said, cricket has no place in my hermits world Im afraid.

 ;D

Nor me, I still bear the emotional scars of being sat inside Old Trafford Cricket ground for a WHOLE day, being forced to watch cricket! Thanks Dad.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,532
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6130 on: Today at 10:58:00 AM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:18:17 AM
Can you explain though?

Just a comparison that City fill their boots when the going is good and batter many teams but they cant grit it out when they really need to.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,909
  • Truthiness
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6131 on: Today at 11:30:51 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:21:24 AM
Not sure why Leicestershire were bought into this. It was a great cricket team, and a fine county.

Yeah, I should have picked Sussex given it was Brighton  :) But I was trying to pick a county that was pretty bad in the late 80s/early 90s when Hick was filling his boots against average county bowling attacks and Leicestershire came to mind.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6132 on: Today at 11:32:03 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:58:00 AM
Just a comparison that City fill their boots when the going is good and batter many teams but they cant grit it out when they really need to.

They certainly do.

Poor lambs. Theyre downtrodden by UEFA and the cartel so its only fair they get some respite from the torment.
Logged
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.

Quote from: Reeves  on July  7, 2020, 10:00:14 PM
Regrettably not seen anything in him. Neither for us nor from watching lots of youtube videos after a few on here said he looked good.
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Up
« previous next »
 