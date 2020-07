Iím going to need this one explained. But donít, itíll just ruin things.



Can I try.Hick was an absolute run machine in county cricket. Scored loads of runs, looked amazing. He qualified to play from England (was born in Zimbabwe), made a very long anticipated Test debut against the mighty West Indies and basically crumbled under the pressure and just couldnít really hack it at the highest level for all his undoubted talent. A flat track bully if you will.