If it was leaked I doubt it would solely be to cheesedick, even then others would be jumping in on it. At most he's been told the same thing that made Pep so insanely confident the last time just before they got fucked, an this time too. Their owners are the type that live in a different world, not just in the billionaire world but in the 'we can torture and kill people then get away with it' world. The idea they could have anything on this planet go against them is literally insane.