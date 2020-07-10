« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6080 on: Yesterday at 07:00:08 AM »
Quote from: calvin on July 10, 2020, 05:15:09 PM
Fuck it if it's true. Seems like he's close to the club and used to work for them. I'm sure the club will have been told by now and one of his contacts may have given him the exclusive. And Pep seemed confident in his press conference today. Uefa put their balls on the line for this and looks like they may have fucked up somewhere..

Close to the club
There you have it.
Dont underestimate the power The ADFC PR machine have over the media. Access is everything for some journos. He gets a few choice nuggets to splash about making him an ITK and a fan favourite and then they plant a few propaganda pieces which he dutifully nurtures which are then snapped up by the blue loons.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6081 on: Yesterday at 08:33:46 AM »
Woaaaaaa it's Saturday. Not long now. Are they nervous? Are they saying it was all Miguel Delaney?
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.

Quote from: Reeves  on July  7, 2020, 10:00:14 PM
Regrettably not seen anything in him. Neither for us nor from watching lots of youtube videos after a few on here said he looked good.

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6082 on: Yesterday at 08:40:45 AM »
It was worth the dark years with H & G if it stopped us being bought by this lot. I think theres a great sketch waiting to be made of an old Pathe newsreel. Stanley Mathews playing for Mussolinis Marauders lining up against Tommy Lawton of Hitlers Heroes in the FA Cup final at Wembley. Hitlers Heroes win by a 5 goal margin.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6083 on: Yesterday at 08:50:03 AM »
Quote from: elsewhere on July 10, 2020, 08:10:27 PM
I will dance naked on the street (mask on and I plan to follow social distance rules though) if UEFA upheld this ban on Monday.

If you dance naked and bemasked in the street you'll have no problem following social distancing as any sane passer by will give you a wide berth.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6084 on: Yesterday at 08:52:16 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on July 10, 2020, 11:47:37 PM
I hate to say this but I'm torn, I think I'd rather these cheats be in the CL next season, just to keep that other shower of mancs out of it   :-\

Right.....but it seems pretty likely that United will finish top 4 anyway unless theres a pretty massive change in form for a few teams
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6085 on: Yesterday at 09:06:57 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:25:19 AM
They left that out for some reason or other.

Good. Now get that league table out of my sight.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6086 on: Yesterday at 09:24:30 AM »
Quote
...it will become clearer whether Uefa sees the City case as a duty which must solemnly be performed, a problem to be managed, or a fudged combination of both...

From David Conn, Guardian article Feb 20

This is the crux of it. If Uefa have done a deal with the devil, they must know they are then dead in the water. It would not surprise me if plans are already in place for a breakaway league. Probably a big, big fine, warned about future conduct, blah, blah, blah...but will that be enough for those who feast at the top table? The City propaganda machine at full tilt at the moment. Journalists, broadcasters, pundits, Sky, BBC, BT, all on parade. Going to get very messy whatever the outcome...
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6087 on: Yesterday at 10:42:26 AM »
Superleague without PSG and Abu Dhabi sounds like a great idea. Fuck these two off for good.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6088 on: Yesterday at 10:47:55 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on July 10, 2020, 11:47:37 PM
I hate to say this but I'm torn, I think I'd rather these cheats be in the CL next season, just to keep that other shower of mancs out of it   :-\

United will piss the Europa League anyway. It's about as competitive as the Football League Trophy this season.

Only good thing about City getting away with it is it'd would have eased their schedule a lot domestically next season if they were out of Europe.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6089 on: Yesterday at 11:00:43 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:47:55 AM
Only good thing about City getting away with it is it'd would have eased their schedule a lot domestically next season if they were out of Europe.

You say this like they wont then go and spend millions and millions to add further quality and depth to a squad that won a domestic treble last season and could win another treble this season.

If there is one club in this country that has the resources to ensure that its squad can deal with a packed schedule, its City. There is no silver lining or positive if City are let off on Monday.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6090 on: Yesterday at 11:10:49 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 08:50:03 AM
If you dance naked and bemasked in the street you'll have no problem following social distancing as any sane passer by will give you a wide berth.

Bit late - he signed for Bayern.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6091 on: Yesterday at 11:11:26 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:52:16 AM
Right.....but it seems pretty likely that United will finish top 4 anyway unless theres a pretty massive change in form for a few teams
yeah Leicesters form has gone a bit but they are due a win or two, not a given that they will get top 4 just yet, still a couple of tricky games for them.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6092 on: Yesterday at 11:13:25 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:47:55 AM
United will piss the Europa League anyway. It's about as competitive as the Football League Trophy this season.

Only good thing about City getting away with it is it'd would have eased their schedule a lot domestically next season if they were out of Europe.
not so sure, yes they should be beating most teams left in this but it doesn't always go to form.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6093 on: Yesterday at 11:19:55 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 10, 2020, 05:10:13 PM

Because courts are well known for leaking judgements  ::)

In this country courts do provide a copy of a judgment to the parties prior to formal delivery in court in some civil cases. No idea how it works with the CAS
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6094 on: Yesterday at 11:25:21 AM »
If it was leaked I doubt it would solely be to cheesedick, even then others would be jumping in on it. At most he's been told the same thing that made Pep so insanely confident the last time just before they got fucked, an this time too. Their owners are the type that live in a different world, not just in the billionaire world but in the 'we can torture and kill people then get away with it' world. The idea they could have anything on this planet go against them is literally insane. 
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6095 on: Yesterday at 11:40:50 AM »
Torn on this. A ban would be proper punishment. No ban or 1 year would be a poor compromise.

With a ban, will City still spend this summer? We probably don't want United in the CL next term as the cash boost could help them land a player or two.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6096 on: Yesterday at 11:45:19 AM »
Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
·
11h
Mondays CAS verdict is actually massive.
FFP has many problems, but if its overturned, it means the game surrenders to... no limits. And it means the wealthiest states run the game.
A perpetual Abu Dhabi v Saudi Arabia v Qatar v Dubai.
Consider that.
That is what FFP stops.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6097 on: Yesterday at 11:50:27 AM »
Miguel makes an excellent point here, City's bone of contention with FFP has always been the fact it makes it difficult for a team to grow, but this point below has got lost in that argument.


Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
·
11h
The argument against FFP is always no one else can grow - but no one else can grow if you are dependent on a petro-state buying your club to do whatever.

It genuinely feels this has all been overlooked.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6098 on: Yesterday at 11:52:57 AM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:45:19 AM
Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
·
11h
Mondays CAS verdict is actually massive.
FFP has many problems, but if its overturned, it means the game surrenders to... no limits. And it means the wealthiest states run the game.
A perpetual Abu Dhabi v Saudi Arabia v Qatar v Dubai.
Consider that.
That is what FFP stops.

And I'm sure the Chinese State would like a club or two. Direct ownership rather than through proxies.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6099 on: Yesterday at 01:48:14 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:20:21 AM
I had to laugh when reading the Daily Manc this morning. It seems John Stones has 'taunted Liverpool' by claiming Abu Dhabi ''remain the best team in England.''

Strange how the table never lied when other clubs were winning the league, but it speaks with forked tongue now Liverpool have won it.  ::)

Imagine picking the season when the team above you is 23 points ahead to say that you're really the best. ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6100 on: Yesterday at 02:02:08 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:48:14 PM
Imagine picking the season when the team above you is 23 points ahead to say that you're really the best. ;D
😂 it might be an insight as to why he can't get in the team.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6101 on: Yesterday at 02:04:35 PM »
If the ban gets upheld on Monday, how quickly will we see transfer requests come in? De Bruyne will be first. Who wants to guess who will be second? I say Aguero.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 AM
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6102 on: Yesterday at 02:17:19 PM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 02:04:35 PM
If the ban gets upheld on Monday, how quickly will we see transfer requests come in? De Bruyne will be first. Who wants to guess who will be second? I say Aguero.
Pep?
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6103 on: Yesterday at 02:20:54 PM »
Whatever happens there'll be one winner in this - Everton.

If City are exonerated their latest flame is in the CL, if City's appeal is overturned their old flame, United, are likely to take their place.

Win's all round for the lads in the Royal Blue jerseys.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6104 on: Yesterday at 02:21:55 PM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 02:04:35 PM
If the ban gets upheld on Monday, how quickly will we see transfer requests come in? De Bruyne will be first. Who wants to guess who will be second? I say Aguero.
I saw on Twitter that KDB has assured the club he'll stay if they get banned.

Which really means they the club are wiring money to those offshore banks they set up for the players that were used to hide those image rights. ;D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult
« Reply #6105 on: Yesterday at 02:24:43 PM »
Sterling to fuck off abroad would be good.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6106 on: Yesterday at 02:50:32 PM »
If they get away with it then the only move left for the non state owned clubs is a breakaway league those fuckers arent allowed in. Leave UEFA and them with a meaningless ABD vs Saudi vs Qatar competition.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6107 on: Yesterday at 02:55:37 PM »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 02:50:32 PM
If they get away with it then the only move left for the non state owned clubs is a breakaway league those fuckers arent allowed in. Leave UEFA and them with a meaningless ABD vs Saudi vs Qatar competition.

It wont happen but Im sure therell be a lot of threats made with that sort of thing in mind if they do get away with it. Bear in mind though UEFA have already punished them, so its not like theyve been lenient.
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6108 on: Yesterday at 07:50:15 PM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 02:17:19 PM
Pep?

Ive been pondering why he was so clear in toeing the clubs line this week, and the possibility that this might be part of the reason. Lets not forget hes already said hes been told it will be chucked out and that he has complete confidence in those above him (until he doesnt).
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6109 on: Yesterday at 07:58:36 PM »
One more day the clock is ticking....
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6110 on: Yesterday at 09:53:04 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:24:30 AM
From David Conn, Guardian article Feb 20

This is the crux of it. If Uefa have done a deal with the devil, they must know they are then dead in the water. It would not surprise me if plans are already in place for a breakaway league. Probably a big, big fine, warned about future conduct, blah, blah, blah...but will that be enough for those who feast at the top table? The City propaganda machine at full tilt at the moment. Journalists, broadcasters, pundits, Sky, BBC, BT, all on parade. Going to get very messy whatever the outcome...

Too right about the propaganda machine. This is what bugs me the most. If they let them off with a slap-on-the-wrist (any kind of fine-only result), I'll be amazed to see how they manage to spin it. If they get ****ed with a 2-year ban or even 1 year, cue the apologists. Either way, Monday morning should be quite entertaining.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6111 on: Yesterday at 09:53:55 PM »
Another fine double ton by Graeme Hick vs Leicestershire this evening.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6112 on: Yesterday at 09:59:13 PM »
Ok right so actually this time...the season started today
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6113 on: Yesterday at 10:02:00 PM »
Has anyone told them you don't get bonus points for winning 5-0 6-0 e.t.c ... must think they can still win the league  ;D
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6114 on: Yesterday at 10:06:26 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:53:55 PM
Another fine double ton by Graeme Hick vs Leicestershire this evening.
Ha ha
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6115 on: Yesterday at 10:22:19 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:53:55 PM
Another fine double ton by Graeme Hick vs Leicestershire this evening.

Haha, lovely stuff. :D
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6116 on: Today at 12:43:16 AM »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 07:50:15 PM
Ive been pondering why he was so clear in toeing the clubs line this week, and the possibility that this might be part of the reason. Lets not forget hes already said hes been told it will be chucked out and that he has complete confidence in those above him (until he doesnt).
yeah, a lot of things have been said in football over the years. you just have to look at us with coutinho and Suarez singing new contracts so the club could get the actual worth of the player,not everything that's said can be taken at face value he is still under contract but we can only guess what's going on behind the scenes.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6117 on: Today at 01:52:16 AM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 10:42:26 AM
Superleague without PSG and Abu Dhabi sounds like a great idea. Fuck these two off for good.
Not gonna happen. There won't be a superleague because of this, and thank god for that as a superleague would be a disaster for football.

If a superleague ever does happen it will be because the teams all want it, and it will include City and PSG. This idea that the ''good guy'' clubs are gonna save us from the ''bad guy'' City and PSG etc by forming a new league without them is insane pie in the sky.
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6118 on: Today at 08:30:18 AM »
Early on I felt this ban wasn't gonna be put in place, was so shocked to see it actually done but now there's a possibility of it being overturned you just know it will be
