I had to laugh when reading the Daily Manc this morning. It seems John Stones has 'taunted Liverpool' by claiming Abu Dhabi ''remain the best team in England.''Strange how the table never lied when other clubs were winning the league, but it speaks with forked tongue now Liverpool have won it.You can take the boy out of Everton, but ...Anyway, the Daily Manc then go on to produce stats which tell us who has been better at what this season, out of us and Abu.The Ab Dhabs shade it on -Goals scoredShotsHit woodworkPassesCrossesCornersLiverpool are on top with -Most winsFewest lossesMost clean sheetsFewest goals concededFewest yellow cardsFewest red cardsSo, Liverpool are better at pretty much everything that actually matters, and have achieved that with three less sendings off and 23 fewer bookings. So we are the better side and the cleaner side too. Despite that, and them currently being 23 points behind us, Stones believes Abu Dhabi are the better team.It's ok though, because Abu dhabi have won the 'hit the woodwork the most' trophy and will parade it to absolutely no one, once it's safe to do so.