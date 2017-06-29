« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time  (Read 290250 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5880 on: Today at 01:12:29 AM »
Quote from: leftfooter on Today at 12:44:32 AM
FFP is dead really. Chelsea get round it by selling for vastly inflated prices to teams whose owners have an "understanding" with Abrahamovich and Gazprom. Everytime they get close to FFP, it's David Luiz to PSG, or Ramires/Oscar to China, or Moratta back to Spain.

City have created a global entity, City Football group, and moved loads of their wages onto that. They just got caught lying about their sponsorship deals.

To be fair, we have decent at generating funds as well, Coutinho, Suarez, all those we sold to Bournemouth
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5881 on: Today at 01:31:22 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:12:29 AM
To be fair, we have decent at generating funds as well, Coutinho, Suarez, all those we sold to Bournemouth
yes through clever transfer management, they, meaning city are flouting the sponsorship rules which is very different.
Logged

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 01:35:23 AM »
As much as i'd love the cheating bastards to get the punishment they deserve, my gut tells me they'll get away with it scot free and not even a stupid little fine, behind the scenes money will be secretly changing hands as we speak. It's sick.

We'll be sitting here in a few days watching the death of football with every crook billionaire and murdering regime emboldened buying up clubs, rules bended and ethics trampled over and ignored. I really hope i'm wrong.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:38:13 AM by Onward Liverpudlian »
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,880
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5883 on: Today at 01:46:54 AM »
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Today at 01:35:23 AM
As much as i'd love the cheating bastards to get the punishment they deserve, my gut tells me they'll get away with it scot free and not even a stupid little fine, behind the scenes money will be secretly changing hands as we speak. It's sick.

We'll be sitting here in a few days watching the death of football with every crook billionaire and murdering regime emboldened buying up clubs, rules bended and ethics trampled over and ignored. I really hope i'm wrong.

Super league is going to take a lot of money out of UEFA's hands if they don't fix this
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,693
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5884 on: Today at 02:09:36 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 01:46:54 AM
Super league is going to take a lot of money out of UEFA's hands if they don't fix this
A Super League will be a disaster for football and its revolting to see so many here clamouring for it just as a way of ''getting even'' with clubs whom they are miffed with, in this case City but not too long ago the likes of the Brighton, West Ham and the bottom six.
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,693
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 02:10:17 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 01:46:54 AM
Super league is going to take a lot of money out of UEFA's hands if they don't fix this
A Super League will be a disaster for football and its revolting to see so many clamouring for it just as a way of ''getting even'' with clubs whom they are miffed at, in this case City but not too long ago the likes of the Brighton, West Ham and the bottom six.
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,880
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5886 on: Today at 02:29:59 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:09:36 AM
A Super League will be a disaster for football and its revolting to see so many here clamouring for it just as a way of ''getting even'' with clubs whom they are miffed with, in this case City but not too long ago the likes of the Brighton, West Ham and the bottom six.

I don't want it, but it's a valid threat that will force UEFA to take PSG and City seriously.
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5887 on: Today at 02:52:06 AM »
ok it's late I'm off to bed. I know I'm new but I thought these threads were to take the piss out of rivals,funny stuff, no serious discussions. Any way YNWA
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5888 on: Today at 03:07:05 AM »
Any abu dhabi fc fans watching; :wave champions.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,938
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 03:12:30 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:52:06 AM
ok it's late I'm off to bed. I know I'm new but I thought these threads were to take the piss out of rivals,funny stuff, no serious discussions. Any way YNWA

Nah, not the Abu Dhabi thread, they are a blight on football, they are cheats, owned by human rights abusers, we shouldnt lose sight of that.

Not to say we cant take the piss out of their shite fans and twattish players of course, room for both!
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5890 on: Today at 03:16:44 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:12:30 AM
Nah, not the Abu Dhabi thread, they are a blight on football, they are cheats, owned by human rights abusers, we shouldnt lose sight of that.

Not to say we cant take the piss out of their shite fans and twattish players of course, room for both!
😂😂 there's always room for both, just trying to find out where's best! cheers.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5891 on: Today at 06:36:25 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:09:36 AM
A Super League will be a disaster for football and its revolting to see so many here clamouring for it just as a way of ''getting even'' with clubs whom they are miffed with, in this case City but not too long ago the likes of the Brighton, West Ham and the bottom six.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:10:17 AM
A Super League will be a disaster for football and its revolting to see so many clamouring for it just as a way of ''getting even'' with clubs whom they are miffed at, in this case City but not too long ago the likes of the Brighton, West Ham and the bottom six.

you can say that again


 ;D
Logged

Offline leftfooter

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,524
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5892 on: Today at 08:24:49 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:12:29 AM
To be fair, we have decent at generating funds as well, Coutinho, Suarez, all those we sold to Bournemouth

There's generating funds from players that are plausibly worth the transfer fee, which we do, and ridiculous transfers for vastly inflated fees which Chelsea always seem to be able to do just about the same time that they're about to fall afoul of FFP.

65m euros for Morata? Come on. Morata is worth at best 35-40. Abrahamovich has moved 25-30m Euros from Gazprom to Atletico's owners, and they've added that on to the fee they've paid Chelsea.

We have set a steady pattern of getting very good prices for our players. Chelsea seem to have an average record, then all of a sudden for one transfer once in a while they become genius deal makers.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:30:45 AM by leftfooter »
Logged
Hafiz Marikar, football visionary extraordinaire. He's not wrong.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,014
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5893 on: Today at 09:19:39 AM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:08:37 PM
Huh, being able to field £50m players across their squad is pretty much the definition of money having been a big factor, it is a fact that their good recruitment wouldn't have happened without the money and you shouldn't forget all the high-priced bad signings they have made too, when a club doesn't have infinite money to work with then those sort of failings set you back massively too as seen by everton recently or any number of clubs in the past.

Also, how hasn't PSG's spending helped them, like City they haven't broken through in the CL, it has made things even easier for them in their own league.

Added to your points is the fact that the wages paid make very good players content to sit on their arses on the bench instead of agitating for a move for first team football. Funny how no one (Barca or Real) has ever prized away the likes of Aguero or Silva to play in what we are told is every Spanish speaking players dream league. If they are paying Mancini off the books for consultancy work I would guess that is the norm for players as well.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline JJ Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,566
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5894 on: Today at 10:45:36 AM »
Quote from: leftfooter on Today at 12:44:32 AM
FFP is dead really. Chelsea get round it by selling for vastly inflated prices to teams whose owners have an "understanding" with Abrahamovich and Gazprom. Everytime they get close to FFP, it's David Luiz to PSG, or Ramires/Oscar to China, or Moratta back to Spain.

Ah mate, thank you for bringing this up 😀

It always seemed so weird to me that whenever certain teams needed money a ridiculous bid was made for one of their players. Luiz to PSG was the main one. £50m without any sort of haggling!!!!
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,278
  • Boss Tha
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5895 on: Today at 10:51:44 AM »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 10:45:36 AM
Ah mate, thank you for bringing this up 😀

It always seemed so weird to me that whenever certain teams needed money a ridiculous bid was made for one of their players. Luiz to PSG was the main one. £50m without any sort of haggling!!!!

There was. He was offered at 49,999,999

PSG: Will you take 50,000,000?

Deal!
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline leftfooter

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,524
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5896 on: Today at 11:05:36 AM »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 10:45:36 AM
Ah mate, thank you for bringing this up

It always seemed so weird to me that whenever certain teams needed money a ridiculous bid was made for one of their players. Luiz to PSG was the main one. £50m without any sort of haggling!!!!

I mean it's not like I blame Chelsea. I'm sure Real, Barcelona and their respective governments are up to all kinds of shenanigans to keep them financially on top, like Real selling their training ground for hundreds of millions just when they were in financial trouble. I'm sure the Catalan government gets up to all sorts as well. The Spanish giants have the advantage of being established, historical clubs, with their own FA backing them up.

Bayern trying to whip up hatred for RB Leipzig as a company funded team, when Bayern are part-owned by their sponsors, and though fans own over 75% of the club, I'm sure whose word has more sway, the supervisory board is populated with the CEOs of Germany's largest companies, who own the other 25%. Bayern seem to have massively more funding than Dortmund, despite Dortmund having larger attendances.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:12:51 AM by leftfooter »
Logged
Hafiz Marikar, football visionary extraordinaire. He's not wrong.

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,724
  • .
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5897 on: Today at 11:26:17 AM »
I do blame Chelsea for their buy to rent schemes farming out young players and damaging careers purely to realise future FFP revenue.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5898 on: Today at 11:45:08 AM »
4 days now innit?
Logged
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.

Quote from: Reeves  on July  7, 2020, 10:00:14 PM
Regrettably not seen anything in him. Neither for us nor from watching lots of youtube videos after a few on here said he looked good.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,427
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5899 on: Today at 11:46:06 AM »
I thought this was a thread about city yet most of the posts on this page are about Chelsea.
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,736
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5900 on: Today at 12:06:36 PM »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 11:46:06 AM
I thought this was a thread about city yet most of the posts on this page are about Chelsea.

Its hard to have a conversation about one cheating oil money plastic club without mentioning the other
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online DG

  • Killjoy who loves himself.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,694
  • Lovern
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5901 on: Today at 12:09:53 PM »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 11:46:06 AM
I thought this was a thread about city yet most of the posts on this page are about Chelsea.
Apparently everyone's involved in a conspiracy except us.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,016
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5902 on: Today at 12:11:11 PM »
Not sure why people think City will get off? We thought UEFA would let them off, but slapped them with a two year ban. They refused to cooperate with the investigation and their appeal is based solely on a technicality, not a denial.

Yeah, we are used to the rich evading punishment, but unless City are completely exonerated they face a rocky road. Any form of punishment will carry further consequences, as they will still be guilty.

If they DO get off Scott free then enjoy our title win for all it's worth, as between City and Newcastle it's unlikely you'll see another. It will be the death of football.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline irc65

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5903 on: Today at 12:25:42 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:11:11 PM
Not sure why people think City will get off? We thought UEFA would let them off, but slapped them with a two year ban. They refused to cooperate with the investigation and their appeal is based solely on a technicality, not a denial.

Yeah, we are used to the rich evading punishment, but unless City are completely exonerated they face a rocky road. Any form of punishment will carry further consequences, as they will still be guilty.

If they DO get off Scott free then enjoy our title win for all it's worth, as between City and Newcastle it's unlikely you'll see another. It will be the death of football.
Not sure that's right. despite financial constraints we have gone toe to toe with City the last 2 years and currently have the best manager and squad in the league. They may well spend loads over the summer but that doesn't automatically guarantee success. Their recruitment has been hit and miss the last few years whereas ours has been more or less spot on. As for Newcastle, if the Saudi takeover does go ahead it will take them years to get to City's level. They are way below the level City were at when Abu Dhabi took over. Am more concerned about Chelsea and Man Utd but they are both nowhere near us at present.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,016
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5904 on: Today at 01:08:14 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on Today at 12:25:42 PM
Not sure that's right. despite financial constraints we have gone toe to toe with City the last 2 years and currently have the best manager and squad in the league. They may well spend loads over the summer but that doesn't automatically guarantee success. Their recruitment has been hit and miss the last few years whereas ours has been more or less spot on. As for Newcastle, if the Saudi takeover does go ahead it will take them years to get to City's level. They are way below the level City were at when Abu Dhabi took over. Am more concerned about Chelsea and Man Utd but they are both nowhere near us at present.

Well it seems to be the opinion on here that if City get off,  it will greenlight a level of splurging never before seen.

I personally have a hard job believing that, after all this work, the case would be fully dismissed; and as the twitter thread shared previously suggests, any form of punishment will have further repercussions. Even if the ban is removed and it's just a fine. But clearly, the lesser the punishment, the stronger and more dangerous City will be.

The opinion is that if City are fully exonerated then FFP is effectively dead, and sugar daddy clubs will be free to spend whatever they want. I reckon the reason the Newcastle deal seems to have stalled is because the Saudis are waiting to see the outcome of the appeal. If City get off then we'll be dealing with at least two clubs chucking blank checks around.

Newcastle dont have to be competitive immediately; but they could contribute to an environment that makes it increasingly difficult to compete.

We're in a good position right now, but how long can we hold it against clubs that can routinely blow £200m a window? Especially when most clubs will be working within the restrictions placed on them by Covid 19?

If CAS unshackles City, then I give it three to five years. We have the best side I've ever seen and are arguably the best run and most competitive club in the world. But can any club hope to compete in the long term against an opponent who has a bottomless pit of money? Beyond the couple of seasons per decade where you might catch that club out as they go through a transition phase?

UEFA knows this, and so do CAS. It would turn European football into a glorified Scottish league,  with only half a dozen super clubs in the mix, and the rest fighting for scraps.

It's why I dont believe they'll get off. Stakes are just too high.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5905 on: Today at 01:11:13 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:11:11 PM
Not sure why people think City will get off? We thought UEFA would let them off, but slapped them with a two year ban. They refused to cooperate with the investigation and their appeal is based solely on a technicality, not a denial.

Yeah, we are used to the rich evading punishment, but unless City are completely exonerated they face a rocky road. Any form of punishment will carry further consequences, as they will still be guilty.

If they DO get off Scott free then enjoy our title win for all it's worth, as between City and Newcastle it's unlikely you'll see another. It will be the death of football.

It's just a stupid gut feeling in my case (I'm nowhere near on top of the ins and outs of the case). I can just see them getting away with it.

If the UEFA ban is upheld the process should begin to expunge their titles of 2014, 2019 and their 2016 League Cup and 2019 Charity Shield from their record due to all the cheating and lying from them over the years.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Up
« previous next »
 