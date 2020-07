As much as i'd love the cheating bastards to get the punishment they deserve, my gut tells me they'll get away with it scot free and not even a stupid little fine, behind the scenes money will be secretly changing hands as we speak. It's sick.



We'll be sitting here in a few days watching the death of football with every crook billionaire and murdering regime emboldened buying up clubs, rules bended and ethics trampled over and ignored. I really hope i'm wrong.