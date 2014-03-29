Given that football as a whole is struggling then if they let them off the hook it will destroy much of football, it is a licence for those with money to corner the market and, as everyone else goes to the walls then the game would become unrecognisable (which it may do anyway for the lower leagues)
Having said that, I actually don't think the money has been as big a factor as many have said. Good recruitment in Silva/Silva, Kompany, De Bruyne, Aguero, Fernandinho has been the key for them, expensive yes, but not the Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe top of the market that unlimited money could buy. It has pushed them into that category because it has allowed them to stack up so many £50-60m players of good pedigree but they have recruited well also. PSG have spent the big money but it has not worked out that well for them. Everton are proof that spending money alone is not enough, getting Ancelotti was far more important.