I think its funny listening to City trying to work out why they are so far behind us. Basically it all comes down to the fact that we are outperforming XG and they are tired after two big years. They are just missing big chances and we have had a bit of luck..



I can’t get my head around the whole tiredness thing....have we not been going flat to the mat more or less for the last 2 -3 seasons as well? Europa League Final, champions league final, champions league final and pushing them to the pin of their collar on the last year, our last 3 seasons have seen our players going to the well right to the end of the season. We have been getting stronger and they have been declining, as you rightly say because their key players are older or retired. Pep’s recruitment has been really hit and miss and they cannot see that whereas Jurgens has been spot on.