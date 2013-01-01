« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time  (Read 261210 times)

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5360 on: Yesterday at 07:57:03 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:28:44 PM
Oh aye.






could watch this all day, absolute filth from Henderson  ;D
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,375
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5361 on: Yesterday at 07:58:10 PM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 07:57:03 PM
could watch this all day, absolute filth from Henderson  ;D

Yeah his trophy lifts are boss
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5362 on: Yesterday at 08:00:43 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:58:10 PM
Yeah his trophy lifts are boss
cannot wait for that moment
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,926
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5363 on: Yesterday at 08:04:17 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:58:10 PM
Yeah his trophy lifts are boss

Werent they practicing after the Chelsea game? 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5364 on: Yesterday at 08:09:56 PM »
Jesus that quote that Chopper posted is on another level. Theres one line that really stood out for me -

"we may not be able to manage the media in the way we'd like" scary times. This franchise is a disgrace to sport.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,297
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5365 on: Yesterday at 09:40:56 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:41:02 PM
We would hope so, especially as their financial skulduggery probably denied us a title.

Most in here are hoping for a points deduction, as the lack of European games will give them an advantage in the domestic competitions over other clubs.  But honestly, if the full ban is upheld, they could lose Pep and several key players into the mix; combine that with ageing players who need replacing and they could find themselves in a painful position for several years.

Even if Saint Pep wants to leave if they get banned I dont think the Abu Dhabi government will let him or anyone go easily. Anyone seen wanting to go will be seen as an admission of guilt so they will do whatever it takes to keep them there and maintain their innocence.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5366 on: Yesterday at 09:48:24 PM »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 06:01:58 PM
Yep and you get the feeling they're not just taking the piss or having fun,but are all angry,all very serious about it with their various conspiracy theories.

Just like their owners and staff it's a grim and lifeless place.
Whatever happened to getting beat, taking it on the chin, picking yourselves up then coming back stronger next time?

That lot are like 6 month old babies spitting the dummy and throwing their dinner onto the floor.

If it wasn't so tragically sad, it would be hilarious.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5367 on: Yesterday at 10:06:16 PM »
That Karen7 bird on Bluemoon is fucking mental.

Apparently shes met up for chats with the lad that came up with this Wolf of Wall Street style story about how our owners are getting marched out in handcuffs in order to discuss the finer details, which she obviously cant disclose.

I know that the answer is, weirdos on the internet (although Ive been to City away before and theres some fucking mentalists that ground,) but why not just be fucking gracious and accept youve lost?

Theres no shame in it, thats what I did last season, admittedly it was easier to do given the european cup win but nevertheless just hold your fucking hands up and accept youve been beaten by the better team, theyll probably win at least another trophy this season anyway.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5368 on: Yesterday at 10:32:52 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:06:16 PM
That Karen7 bird on Bluemoon is fucking mental.

Apparently shes met up for chats with the lad that came up with this Wolf of Wall Street style story about how our owners are getting marched out in handcuffs in order to discuss the finer details, which she obviously cant disclose.

I know that the answer is, weirdos on the internet (although Ive been to City away before and theres some fucking mentalists that ground,) but why not just be fucking gracious and accept youve lost?

Theres no shame in it, thats what I did last season, admittedly it was easier to do given the european cup win but nevertheless just hold your fucking hands up and accept youve been beaten by the better team, theyll probably win at least another trophy this season anyway.
If our owners are going to be matched out in handcuffs, god only knows what will happen to their own murderous owners.

It's quite bizarre really. These people suggest their club and owners have nothing to hide, are as clean as freshly washed bedding and will be found completely innocent of all charges ... yet they are so worried that they are compelled to go to extraordinary lengths to fabricate scandal at other clubs in order to deflect attention.

I mean why bother? No need whatsoever if your own club is innocent, with nothing to hide. You just sit back and wait for your club to be cleared, then you move on. The reality is that these people are terrified. They know full well their club is cheating the sport, and that's why they are looking elsewhere for scapegoats and others they can point to.

Truth be told, Abu Dhabi have pulled off a major heist, and now their prints have been found at the scene, the likes of Prestwich Blue and Karen 7 are trying to turn supergrass by framing someone else. Their very actions scream guilt.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,446
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5369 on: Yesterday at 10:42:00 PM »
They've surpassed the bitters
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,742
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5370 on: Yesterday at 10:45:32 PM »
They cannot believe anybody could have beaten them fair and square, because they've been shitting on the rules for over a decade.  Therefore, in their own heads, we MUST have been doing something iffy to beat them.

Actually reminds me of when Hicks and Gillett, in their damages case against us, Broughton and FSG, were pleading with the judge for more time to pour over all the documents.  They were looking for a smoking gun that wasn't there; they judged everyone else by their own incompetence and simply couldn't believe that another businessman could have put together such a watertight deal - because they sure as fuck knew they couldn't.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5371 on: Yesterday at 10:45:51 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 10:42:00 PM
They've surpassed the bitters
I genuinely think they have. The Bitters have some absolute oddballs attached to them, but I don't think even they compare to this lot these days.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,742
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5372 on: Yesterday at 10:48:25 PM »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5373 on: Yesterday at 10:49:52 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:45:32 PM
They cannot believe anybody could have beaten them fair and square, because they've been shitting on the rules for over a decade.  Therefore, in their own heads, we MUST have been doing something iffy to beat them.

Actually reminds me of when Hicks and Gillett, in their damages case against us, Broughton and FSG, were pleading with the judge for more time to pour over all the documents.  They were looking for a smoking gun that wasn't there; they judged everyone else by their own incompetence and simply couldn't believe that another businessman could have put together such a watertight deal - because they sure as fuck knew they couldn't.
That's the top and bottom of it.

Same as the body builder who is pumped full of drugs. He 'wins' a plenty, but then someone eventually beats him and his first thought is "what the fuck is he taking?" The assumption being that a cheat can only be beaten by another cheat.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,261
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5374 on: Yesterday at 10:51:37 PM »
I mean if you're going by the lunatics at BlueMoon, the majority of them seem to be teenagers from all of the world, nowt wrong with that of course, but they've followed a few of the bitter loons on that forum and they think that's the way to act, by the looks of it.

So many of their posts start with "I only started following soccer a few years ago, but already I can see that.." and so on. Shame this is what they've learned.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,354
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5375 on: Yesterday at 10:57:54 PM »
Operation Shitstorm :lmao
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5376 on: Yesterday at 11:03:04 PM »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 10:51:37 PM
I mean if you're going by the lunatics at BlueMoon, the majority of them seem to be teenagers from all of the world, nowt wrong with that of course, but they've followed a few of the bitter loons on that forum and they think that's the way to act, by the looks of it.

So many of their posts start with "I only started following soccer a few years ago, but already I can see that.." and so on. Shame this is what they've learned.
You could be onto something there. Outsiders trying too hard to get onto what they perceive as being the culture of the fanbase, when they are only really seeing the lunatic fringe and copying them.

I wonder about our own Guy Fawkes from the other night and wonder with him
being young and not from the city if he also was trying too hard and thought he was being a 'top red' by aiming at the blue on the Liver Building when all he was being was an idiot without any understanding of our culture?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:06:59 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5377 on: Yesterday at 11:03:48 PM »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 10:57:54 PM
Operation Shitstorm :lmao
Sounds better than Operation Anfield Exercise. 😁
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,173
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5378 on: Yesterday at 11:11:38 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:03:48 PM
Sounds better than Operation Anfield Exercise. 😁

Not as successful though.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5379 on: Yesterday at 11:16:38 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:11:38 PM
Not as successful though.
This is true. 😁
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,354
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5380 on: Yesterday at 11:36:59 PM »
CHOPPER. thanks, I've been in tears of laughter for the last hour reading through that thread.

Deluded fucking bellends.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,970
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5381 on: Yesterday at 11:54:37 PM »
If we won due to a point, which we gained thanks to a dodgy penalty, you could understand why theyd perhaps enters in these wild theories. But we absolutely dominated, and at the same time they fell off a cliff, relatively speaking.

There is no shame in that, they killed it two seasons ago and pipped is last season. Not happy about that, but it is what it is.

The problem with them and Manchester Untied fans thinking there is some grand conspiracy helping us is that pesky 30 fucking year gap.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,453
  • Seis Veces
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5382 on: Today at 12:15:03 AM »
Never seen anything like that thread. Absolute special cases.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,974
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5383 on: Today at 01:03:18 AM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 07:06:15 PM
I know people close to it. Can't speak a peep until end of season as it was part of Pochettino's deal with Spurs, Guardiola has wanted out of England for a while

Fuckin' 'ell, it's Prestwichblue...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,354
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5384 on: Today at 01:04:40 AM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:03:18 AM
Fuckin' 'ell, it's Prestwichblue...
;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 636
  • 'The opposite of love isn't hate, it's apathy.'
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5385 on: Today at 05:33:21 AM »
Didn't Prestwich Blue used to post on here as Manchester Blue or was that someone else? A snivelling lunatic, who showed his true colours the moment Liverpool started competing directly with them.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5386 on: Today at 06:30:46 AM »
I haven't been on their site for months so not read the thread in question but that particular conspiracy, the dirt they had on us, was hatched when UEFA started investigating them. 

It's nothing to do with us winning other than our part in the conspiracy of being one of the cartel.  Along with Utd, Barca, Madrid, Bayern etc.

When the panic set in about the investigation it was that idiots way of calming his flock.  All would be revealed once CAS got their hands on the evidence.

I'm guessing when nothing happened it's been flipped to coincide with us winning and adjusted slightly to keep them all hooked.

I'm going to have a read of it later cos my curiosity has been piqued now.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 