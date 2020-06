If the ban is upheld watch Pep Gonorrhoea renew on a contract that's worth double what he's currently on now.



I can't see it ...limited spending and star players will be off. Pep has never loved being the underdog, we would be huge favourites for the League and he would be fighting a losing battle so he will fuck off to PSG or Juve who will also pay him a fortune.He's a top manager don't get me wrong but he never has to face any adversity, never has to sell his best players, unlimited transfer budgets and insane wage bill to work with, he is not a patch on Klopp who has to build clubs from the ground up.If Man City get banned they are better off with Pochettino to be honest because they would enter a 2-3 year rebuild.