The quickness of the decision alludes to one of 2 scenarios;
1) overwhelming evidence and the guilty verdict is easy to attain
2) Absolutely no evidence and no case to answer.
Theres no decision and there wont be until July.
This is just the hearing stage.
Its also worth noting that this is not a case of guilty vs not guilty, its not even a case of whether UEFA have reached the correct decision.
The CAS appeal is based on whether or not UEFA have followed correct procedure in reaching their decision ( not whether or not following that procedure resulted in reaching the correct decision.) the distinction is quite a fine one but it can make a big difference in what the eventual result is.
The city fan quoting it on Twitter is talking absolute bollocks as the two things are completely different. UEFA collected evidence over a period of time and then cross checked that evidence before arriving a a decision (which he didnt like.) There was no hearing period for UEFA as UEFA were not making a legal decision, they were making an internal one which is now being challenged in its legality hy City.