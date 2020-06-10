« previous next »
Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 01:49:07 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on June 10, 2020, 12:57:47 PM
City Hires Juan Manuel Lillo As Top Assistant

Manchester City have hired Juan Manuel Lillo as Pep Guardiola's top assistant.

Lillo replaces Mikel Arteta, who left City in December to manager Arsenal.

Lillo arrives from Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai having coached Guardiola during a spell in Mexico with Dorados Sinaloa in 2006.

Guadiola once called him the "best coach I ever had," while Lillo has previously described the City boss as "one of the most important people in my life, like a son to me."

"I am delighted to have joined Manchester City's coaching staff," Lillo said in a statement. "My relationship with Pep goes back many years and I am thrilled to be joining him as part of this exciting team.

---------------

so who the hell is he?

Basically more Pep than Pep, good section on him in Wilson's Inverting the Pyramid...

Question is, will he help or disappear further up Pep's theoretical backside?
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 01:54:51 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 10, 2020, 01:09:25 PM
Sportswashing is not new  but has never been more insidious

It is a sentiment that is difficult to dismiss, but then that is the entire point.

If I get to celebrate our first trophy in decades alongside my son, I wont care who is in charge of us, one Newcastle United supporter told The Independent on social media. Thats the reality. Itll be great.

Many Manchester City supporters no doubt feel the same, especially about the 2011-12 period. Paris Saint-Germain would be just as grateful if they finally won the Champions League.

This is the emotional power of sport, and the more insidious effect of sportswashing. Theres not much mental space to consider a states human rights abuses amid the euphoria of victory. They are, in many senses, washed away.

It is precisely why sportswashing works so well, and why Saudi Arabia have been seeking to following the examples of Abu Dhabi and Qatar, as they attempt to purchase Newcastle.

The fundamental of the idea is tapping into the emotional connection sport fosters, which allow it to go to levels way beyond that.

The phrase is one that has become quite commonplace in the last few years, although isnt without controversy. There is some debate about its exact definition, but virtually all academics and human rights bodies at least use the term.

Amnesty use it more than we do, but we have used it, Adam Coogle of Human Rights Watch says. Dr Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, fellow for the Middle East at Rice University in Houston, willingly refers to it.

Since the concept is at the core of Newcastles takeover and is set to become even more of a controversy, it is worth examining exactly what it is, how it works and  in truth  what to be attuned to as regards its effects.

It could even be argued that talking about the success of these clubs without talking about the owners aims, as becomes quite natural, is a form of sportswashing.

That emphasises how it goes so much deeper than the simplistic perception that its just about public relations. Its really about integration, and obviously goes back much further than modern club takeovers.

You could even say it started in gladiatorial games with bread and circuses, and it isnt a coincidence the notorious 1936 Nazi Olympics borrowed freely from such Roman pageantry, an event that preceded the 1978 World Cup and so many tours from Apartheid-era South African teams. These were all the most naked politicised uses of sport.

The excellent recent documentary Stop the Tour tells the story of those South African times, and theres a pointed line when an England rugby match is described at the time as conferring respectability. This is the common trend, as Peter Hain  the former MP for Neath who led the protests against Apartheid teams  tells The Independent.

Apartheid politics infected the very essence of sport in South Africa in a way that really only the Nazis persecution of Jewish people has parallels but what was similar is the use of sport to confer blessing on an unjust and tyrannical political system, to project their own political brands and try and normalise it.

Thats the primary problem to be mindful of. The use of sport allows these states to break down initial barriers that their more criticised policies might otherwise bring. The stadiums represent a gateway.

It is about integration, Dr Ulrichsen explains. You see it with the UAE, where you have football stadiums named after Emirates and Etihad. So, even without thinking, people are saying Im going to the Emirates this week. Its that soft power, that normalisation of the UAE within ordinary conversations, where people dont even think about the fact the fact theyre spreading branding for UAE.

Look at City games. All the advertising hoardings, Abu Dhabi tourism, investment companies, all of the interlocking systems of support. Thats very powerful, especially because football is so popular.

Its part of the whole process of drawing the UAE or Qatar into our war of life, making it look like this benevolent accessory to something weve been enjoying for over a hundred years.

It is also why ownership, as Ulrichsen puts it, is a significant step-up.

Its not just sponsorship. Nobody remembers that Chelseas first sponsorship was Gulf Air, of Bahrain. Even a tournament is a one-off. Ownership is a much greater thing. You actually work your way into the social fabric a club has with its supporters.

And you draw people in, especially when the reserves they have can lead to great success.

Abu Dhabi have an army of people in Manchester doing unpaid work for these regimes. Thats the power they have, in terms of peoples hearts and minds. Thats a sportswashing element  thousands going to bat for them. The reaction in Newcastle has been strong already. Imagine what its going to be like if they take over.

Its an instinctive response, and a tribal response, which is what theyre counting on in terms of building support.

This is why the consortium attempting to buy Newcastle have already approached club legends about representative roles. Its the easiest good will.

Its also part of a more sophisticated strategy, that goes way beyond supporters.

The point, as Coogle argues, is to create an image that these are good people to do business with.

Its about trying to inculcate a certain image within the western public, Coogle argues. The whole game is to try and make foreign investment seem safer.

They use other industries beside sports, but they ultimately need things from rich, relatively democratic, mostly western countries. They need arms. They need protection or support in international fora, or they need sources of legitimacy.

It just makes it easier. Its something you can point to on a government committee, right up to approving arms sales. Look, theyre a good partner, theyre investing considerable money into our country.

This is nakedly visible in the city of Manchester itself. Ownership of the club has allowed Abu Dhabi to build a construction empire  and one that has attracted considerable controversy of its own.

The Sunday Times revealed in November how Sheikh Mansours private equity fund had amassed an estimated £330m-plus property portfolio, writing how the citys economy and political establishment had been the subject of a quiet takeover by Abu Dhabi. Sir Richard Leese, the leader of the Labour-controlled council, also told the newspaper about how the subject had come up in initial takeover discussions.

Early talks with ADUG were about the club but also about their commitment to strengthen their involvement in community work and to support the regeneration of east Manchester, Leese told The Sunday Times.

The nature of that investment has been criticised because they fail to meet the councils own policy objectives on affordable housing. None of it is affordable, was one line. A common quip has been that regeneration stops at the Etihad Campus.

Whatever about the financial figures in terms of net gain, a wider debate revolves around the net reaction.

An argument often made is that such takeovers actually bring awareness of human rights abuses that wouldnt otherwise exist. That is true, and its certainly the case that more City and Newcastle supporters are more attuned  and often invested  in the debate than they would be.

The problem, as both Dr Ulrichsen and Coogle argue, is that it doesnt matter. For one, the minimal criticism from journalists, academics and human rights groups tends to be greatly outweighed by wider effect  not to mention the many fans going to bat, as Dr Ulrichsen puts it. Secondly, and more importantly, it is proven to have no effect within the actual countries.

The argument is often the extra scrutiny from sports washing makes them improve their human rights, but actually it doesnt, Dr Ulrichsen says. Abu Dhabi 2020 is infinitely worse than Abu Dhabi 2008.

Coogle concurs.

It was the response to the Arab Spring [in 2011]. Theyve moved from limited basic rights to basically full-on no civil or political rights whatsoever, mass arrests of political opposition. Some really insidious practices have started coming to the fore: forced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, torture

No one can claim ownership of Manchester City has had a moderating effect, Dr Ulrichsen adds. Theres no link whatsoever. And again, its something people are bringing up with Newcastle, that the additional scrutiny will accelerate a process of change in Saudi Arabia. Well, it wont. You can look at Abu Dhabi to see that. The arguments people are making in support of the takeovers of Newcastle and Man City just dont stack up when you look at the reality.

This is another key problem. Far from encouraging change  as Gary Neville recently argued  owning football clubs essentially allows business as usual. It shows theres no consequence to such human rights abuses in sporting terms. States are able to appropriate social institutions without doing much more than putting up the money.

The theory of change in human rights activism is that you find any sort of leverage you can to encourage or pressure, and big powerful levers are these deals, these relationships they have with governments, Coogle explains. If you can get authorities to take a stand and really make a point that a practice is fundamentally unacceptable to us and were not going to do do x or y until it changes, it can have a powerful effect.

The most powerful and extreme example of this was the sporting boycott of Apartheid South Africa. Hain has written a book on the topic with Andre Odendaal, titled Pitch Battles and to be released in October, and argues it is why the idea of dialogue doesnt really work.

Its naive, to be blunt. The idea of a crown prince somehow changing discrimination or other forms of oppression is just naive.

The boycott was immensely powerful, but thats why I think its different. There is a chapter in our book where we discuss this, where sports apartheid was in literal terms a black and white issue. The area of sportswashing is much greyer, in terms of the globalisation of sport, the commercialisation big sport is now on a completely different plane.

It is within those shades of grey that these states are looking to take advantage of tribal colours.

They know its the most direct way into peoples hearts, Dr Ulrichsen says. And if Newcastle do become successful, they will literally forgive the Saudis anything. And its a way of shifting the conversation. Some people may talk about human rights abuses, Jamal Khashoggi, the war in human, the biggest catastrophe in the world, but many others will talk about a benevolent Saudi, a Saudi bringing success to a deprived part of England.

Its effective because people do have such close, strongly held feelings towards their teams, Coogle says. A lot of people will take that trade-off.

None of this is fans fault, so they shouldnt really be put in the position to answer for it, but at the same time if it creates the phenomenon where they begin defending Saudi Arabias human rights record, thats really unfortunate. Thats the problem. Their team has become so bound up in geopolitics, its inseparable from the actions of a foreign government. This is one of the issues of states owning teams.

It is just another illustration of the power of sportswashing  and why it usually works spectacularly.

Thanks for that.  :)
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 01:59:55 PM
Quote from: Romford_Red on June 10, 2020, 01:59:55 PM
Pertinent point in that article is:

Abu Dhabi have an army of people in Manchester doing unpaid work for these regimes. Thats the power they have, in terms of peoples hearts and minds. Thats a sportswashing element  thousands going to bat for them. The reaction in Newcastle has been strong already. Imagine what its going to be like if they take over.

Its an instinctive response, and a tribal response, which is what theyre counting on in terms of building support.

The way fans of these unsuccesful clubs flip and go to bat for these regimes is what makes it so effective of course. Disgusting really. 

Also, it is interesting to me that stuff about Manchester, how Abu Dhabi has built up such a portfolio in the city. Its a bad look for Manchester United fans that they never ever seem to protest against these tyrants - and yeah we can joke their fans arent from Manchester, why would they care. But we know that plenty are from there, yet heres a disgusting human rights abusing state, buying up their beloved city, breaking affordable housing rules and regs, and barely a peep to be heard. Sure, you can say what good would it do?. Maybe not much, but it always saddens me how passive football fans are in England, bar one or two clubs.

Can you imagine if this was Everton not Man City (stop laughing at the back), and it was the city of Liverpool not Manchester being bought up like this - Id like to hope people wouldnt just be fine with it, and let it happen without barely a whimper.


I felt that the most pertinent point was the criticisms of how the regeneration had not been done as the council wanted (affordable homes) but instead had been the opposite of that. Especially when City fans use the investment of their owners in the 'regeneration' of the area as a sign of their benevolence and good deeds.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 02:28:09 PM
Do PSG fans go to the length that some city fans do to defend what happens in Qatar?
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 02:32:45 PM
Quote from: Romford_Red on June 10, 2020, 01:59:55 PM
I felt that the most pertinent point was the criticisms of how the regeneration had not been done as the council wanted (affordable homes) but instead had been the opposite of that. Especially when City fans use the investment of their owners in the 'regeneration' of the area as a sign of their benevolence and good deeds.

The regeneration takes the form of creating apartments which start at around the £200k Mark.
What has actually happened is a boom in buy to let. The tenements of tomorrow, with shady cladding and a shifting population which doesnt put down roots to become a community.
Said it before, Manchester looks like something off Blade Runner. And the spices zombies wandering its concrete canyons add to the feeling
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 03:08:34 PM
Quote from: 12C on June 10, 2020, 02:32:45 PM
The regeneration takes the form of creating apartments which start at around the £200k Mark.
What has actually happened is a boom in buy to let. The tenements of tomorrow, with shady cladding and a shifting population which doesnt put down roots to become a community.
Said it before, Manchester looks like something off Blade Runner. And the spices zombies wandering its concrete canyons add to the feeling
not sure if its Abu Dhabi but theyre looking at building an indoor arena (a few thousand more than the main arena is now) around the etihad stadium, genuinely dont see the point of doing that with a very well established one a few miles away in a much better location (which I think were looking to expand it), you could argue that a 7-10k one would be a good idea (a lot of the boxing at Manchester arena only uses the lower tier), something the size of the copper box in London (around 7k from memory) would be really good for boxing, basketball, smaller concerts but thats a bit mad, even if I do like the look of it

https://www.eastlandsarena-consult.com/
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 03:12:59 PM
It's been pointed out they have a thread on the European Shield mini league that may be in Lisbon. Asking about the format. Do away goals count as no-one is at home.

As well as a thread for...and I fucking kid you not "Post Covid 19" chants.

So unapologetically lacking in any kind of self awareness
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 03:14:26 PM
I think it is.
When they complete the take over of Manchestoh, they can hold public stonings and floggings there.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 03:16:10 PM
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on June 10, 2020, 03:08:34 PM
not sure if its Abu Dhabi but theyre looking at building an indoor arena (a few thousand more than the main arena is now) around the etihad stadium, genuinely dont see the point of doing that with a very well established one a few miles away in a much better location (which I think were looking to expand it), you could argue that a 7-10k one would be a good idea (a lot of the boxing at Manchester arena only uses the lower tier), something the size of the copper box in London (around 7k from memory) would be really good for boxing, basketball, smaller concerts but thats a bit mad, even if I do like the look of it

https://www.eastlandsarena-consult.com/

I think that company is a US company, they are behind the arena for the new NHL team thats coming to Seattle.

But its such a ridiculously frivolous idea, like you say the city has an established arena.

And yes - IF they where to build one, make it far smaller capacity. Manchester used to have an ice hockey team that got good support, but couldnt sustain playing at the large arena in town. So now Manchesters ice hockey team plays at a dump of a rink in Altricham that was supposed to just be a temporary structure. If a company wants to bring in a new arena to that city, make it one that has an ice floor, and can house a hockey team.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 04:09:47 PM
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 05:52:49 PM
They're going to get away with this. I can see it now.

https://twitter.com/GaryJamesWriter/status/1270728429747556353/photo/1
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 05:55:08 PM
Quote from: Lycan on June 10, 2020, 05:52:49 PM
They're going to get away with this. I can see it now.

https://twitter.com/GaryJamesWriter/status/1270728429747556353/photo/1
why, it was always a three day hearing
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 06:03:18 PM
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 08:01:00 PM
The quickness of the decision alludes to one of 2 scenarios;

1) overwhelming evidence and the guilty verdict is easy to attain

2) Absolutely no evidence and no case to answer.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 08:23:32 PM
3. They have threatened non-stop legal action against UEFA and named individuals, this happened to one of the UK athetics bodies which went skint and folded. Maybe just good old fashioned bribery, when you have the money they have then you have many options.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 08:32:27 PM
Quote from: BondysNiners on June 10, 2020, 08:01:00 PM
The quickness of the decision alludes to one of 2 scenarios;

1) overwhelming evidence and the guilty verdict is easy to attain

2) Absolutely no evidence and no case to answer.

Theres no decision and there wont be until July.

This is just the hearing stage.

Its also worth noting that this is not a case of guilty vs not guilty, its not even a case of whether UEFA have reached the correct decision.

The CAS appeal is based on whether or not UEFA have followed correct procedure in reaching their decision ( not whether or not following that procedure resulted in reaching the correct decision.) the distinction is quite a fine one but it can make a big difference in what the eventual result is.

The city fan quoting it on Twitter is talking absolute bollocks as the two things are completely different. UEFA collected evidence over a period of time and then cross checked that evidence before arriving a a decision (which he didnt like.) There was no hearing period for UEFA as UEFA were not making a legal decision, they were making an internal one which is now being challenged in its legality hy City.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 09:41:27 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on June 10, 2020, 08:32:27 PM
Theres no decision and there wont be until July.

This is just the hearing stage.

Its also worth noting that this is not a case of guilty vs not guilty, its not even a case of whether UEFA have reached the correct decision.

The CAS appeal is based on whether or not UEFA have followed correct procedure in reaching their decision ( not whether or not following that procedure resulted in reaching the correct decision.) the distinction is quite a fine one but it can make a big difference in what the eventual result is.

The city fan quoting it on Twitter is talking absolute bollocks as the two things are completely different. UEFA collected evidence over a period of time and then cross checked that evidence before arriving a a decision (which he didnt like.) There was no hearing period for UEFA as UEFA were not making a legal decision, they were making an internal one which is now being challenged in its legality hy City.


I was referring to the short period until the CAS give their verdict, 3-4 weeks is very short for a very complex case like this.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 09:43:08 PM
Quote from: BondysNiners on June 10, 2020, 09:41:27 PM

I was referring to the short period until the CAS give their verdict, 3-4 weeks is very short for a very complex case like this.

Only takes 3-4 weeks for some dodgy shadow company to make a few financial offers and the decision will be set.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 09:53:11 PM
Quote from: BondysNiners on June 10, 2020, 09:41:27 PM

I was referring to the short period until the CAS give their verdict, 3-4 weeks is very short for a very complex case like this.

As you touch on in your original post, the complexity of the case depends on the facts and the evidence.

Honestly, money talks, both UEFA and City want this decided in good time before next seasons CL and therefore it will be.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 10, 2020, 10:39:27 PM
Its not a complex case is it though?

They arent appealing against the decision, just whether the uefa investigating panel and Referring panel followed procedure properly. Isnt that right?
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 11, 2020, 12:03:13 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June 10, 2020, 10:39:27 PM
Its not a complex case is it though?

They arent appealing against the decision, just whether the uefa investigating panel and Referring panel followed procedure properly. Isnt that right?

Exactly, its not as if they've ever denied the emails are genuine.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 11, 2020, 07:41:26 AM
Quote from: jillc on June 11, 2020, 12:03:13 AM
Exactly, its not as if they've ever denied the emails are genuine.

That's always the thing that I've wondered why no-one in the press has made a big deal out of it.

The main gripe is that the emails were obtained illegally. I'd have thought this would be in every story, you know given how the media hate city and all journos are Liverpool fans 🧐
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 11, 2020, 07:47:10 AM
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 11, 2020, 08:15:56 AM
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on June 11, 2020, 07:41:26 AM
That's always the thing that I've wondered why no-one in the press has made a big deal out of it.

The main gripe is that the emails were obtained illegally. I'd have thought this would be in every story, you know given how the media hate city and all journos are Liverpool fans 🧐

To be fair some journalists have, remember the one who asked the question of Guardiola in that PC? There have been some others too, Delaney has done quite a few on this subject. As in all things some journalists don't like to rock the boat or they feel they will get pushed out, if they ask too many awkward questions. I also get the impression that some are a bit thick and maybe don't understand the financial aspect of it. Basically, everyone knows they are guilty as charged, lets see what happens.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 11, 2020, 09:30:42 AM
Quote from: jillc on June 11, 2020, 08:15:56 AM
To be fair some journalists have, remember the one who asked the question of Guardiola in that PC? There have been some others too, Delaney has done quite a few on this subject. As in all things some journalists don't like to rock the boat or they feel they will get pushed out, if they ask too many awkward questions. I also get the impression that some are a bit thick and maybe don't understand the financial aspect of it. Basically, everyone knows they are guilty as charged, lets see what happens.


I know Delaney has been the most vocal. But everytime I read "city are arguing the emails were obtained illegally" the piece should be making more of that.

Anyway, they'll get off. I'm sure of it
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 11, 2020, 09:44:20 AM
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on June 11, 2020, 09:30:42 AM
I know Delaney has been the most vocal. But everytime I read "city are arguing the emails were obtained illegally" the piece should be making more of that.

Anyway, they'll get off. I'm sure of it

My Lord, my client doesnt deny that his fingerprints are on the gun, but argues that the sneak who told the police where the gun was, acted illegally and is a big grass!
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
June 11, 2020, 10:15:22 AM
Graham Dunbar
@gdunbarap

At the end of the 3-day hearing, CAS confirms 2 of the 3 judges also sat on the first Man City appeal that dismissed  attempts to throw out UEFA's case on procedural grounds.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #4947 on: Today at 03:10:40 PM »
Guardiola moaning about his players having to return to playing so soon. I'm sure he'd be saying exactly the same if his team were 25 points clear.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #4948 on: Today at 03:12:03 PM »
Bless them, have they had less time than the rest of the teams or something? Or is it just because he's realised how fat they all are from lockdown?
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #4949 on: Today at 03:15:12 PM »
Quote from: j
Graham Dunbar
@gdunbarap

At the end of the 3-day hearing, CAS confirms 2 of the 3 judges also sat on the first Man City appeal that dismissed  attempts to throw out UEFA's case on procedural grounds.
Means nothing.

They were considering a different question.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #4950 on: Today at 03:16:01 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:10:40 PM
Guardiola moaning about his players having to return to playing so soon. I'm sure he'd be saying exactly the same if his team were 25 points clear.

He's had 3.5 weeks. How fucking long does he want?
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #4951 on: Today at 03:16:53 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:10:40 PM
Guardiola moaning about his players having to return to playing so soon. I'm sure he'd be saying exactly the same if his team were 25 points clear.

Manchester City are, of course, unique in having to return to playing football after 3 months off.  Everyone else has been playing a competitive match or two a week like normal.
