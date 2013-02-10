Sincerest and deepest condolences to Guardiola and all his family for his loss and all those in Spain, across Europe, and around the world who have lost a loved one.



Funny thing was, I went and visited the much slated Blooloon, just to see what they were like over there. First stop, the thread for Pep and his mother, all very nice and civil, beyond that, oh my god - what an absolute abhorrent Liverpool obsessed cesspit of a forum.

Virtually every thread directly, or indirectly, references Liverpool on just about every page.



Probably the the most strangest and oddest thing, is the clamour for the season to be stopped and stop Liverpool winning the league, nothing about the Champions League, nothing about teams who should be promoted, no rational on who may or may not have been relegated - its all about us.



I genuinely didn't think anyone could be more obsessed with us than Everton. It appears I may well have to have a rethink on who is the saddest and most obsessed bunch of fans in the premier league.



Enter there at your... I'd say peril, but I think its more pity, than peril. Man pity.



After the FFP decision went against them a couple of months back I frequented blueloon regularly for a couple of weeks because the conspiracy theories amused me. However, like you, I found the anti-LFC rhetoric absolutely mystifying and just fucking toxic. They (on blueloon, not the Entire fan base) are utterly obsessed with us and cant help assigning/projecting all of the worlds ills towards us.I havent been on there since late feb/early March and have no desire to but I can imagine the contemptible shite theyre spamming the threads with