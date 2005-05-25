« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70840 on: July 10, 2024, 07:41:35 am
Bastards got me again! 

No idea how long I've had it but I've been feeling like shit for weeks though not constantly.  Snotty nose, sore throat on and off and now a horrible cough plus being constantly tired.

Decided to do a test this morning as I've got a hospital appointment for my x-rays on Friday so presumably I need to reschedule that?
Red Beret

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70841 on: July 10, 2024, 08:50:05 am
Oof, sorry to hear that debs. Sending Internet hugs. 🫂

Yeah, you'll probably need to reschedule those X Ray's, unless they are able to take precautions.
reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70842 on: July 10, 2024, 09:38:46 am
Quote from: Red Beret on July 10, 2024, 08:50:05 am
Oof, sorry to hear that debs. Sending Internet hugs. 🫂

Yeah, you'll probably need to reschedule those X Ray's, unless they are able to take precautions.

Thank you 😊

I've just rescheduled it for next Friday even though they were happy for me to keep the appointment and wear a mask.  Seemed strange that they would advocate that in a hospital 🤷
jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70843 on: July 10, 2024, 09:45:10 am
Quote from: reddebs on July 10, 2024, 09:38:46 am
Thank you 😊

I've just rescheduled it for next Friday even though they were happy for me to keep the appointment and wear a mask.  Seemed strange that they would advocate that in a hospital 🤷

Its being treated like a cold now. One of the hospitals near me has shut several wards because of a covid outbreak. Theyre still letting people visit people in the wards in certain circumstances though, go back a couple of years and it would have been a blanket ban.

Both my parents have it again, thankfully it seems mild this time round.
reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70844 on: July 10, 2024, 10:11:28 am
Quote from: jonnypb on July 10, 2024, 09:45:10 am
Its being treated like a cold now. One of the hospitals near me has shut several wards because of a covid outbreak. Theyre still letting people visit people in the wards in certain circumstances though, go back a couple of years and it would have been a blanket ban.

Both my parents have it again, thankfully it seems mild this time round.

I've been feeling crap for a few weeks on and off now having not really got rid of a cold but I started with a god awful cough on Monday so decided to do a test today as I had the x-ray app on Fri, plus a hair app and her dad has cancer and a client in the morning who has COPD.

I've rearraged them all and won't be working at the pub tomorrow or Fri either.  I feel awful that I was at a client's on Monday who are all going to Turkey on Friday and I might have infected them 😳
Red Beret

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70845 on: July 10, 2024, 11:22:18 am
Yeah, the NHS isn't at risk of being overwhelmed with Covid patients now, so I imagine with nominal precautions most appointments can proceed as normal. But I don't blame anybody who prefers not to risk harm to others.
JC the Messiah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70846 on: July 10, 2024, 11:29:05 am
I went on to the office last Tuesday, in London.

I'd had a cough for a few weeks, that only affected me at night when I was lying down.

Anyway, on Thursday I was coughing during the day and I'd already booked an appointment at the docs to make sure there was no secondary infection from the cough.

Did a covid test, just in case, but said negative.

Friday morning woke up like I'd been hit by a bus. The doc checked me over, peak flow test, listened to my chest, and wasn't concerned about my cough. I told him I'd treated for negative for covid.

Anyway, Friday was a write off, felt like shit. Same Saturday. Sunday was a bit better, did a covid test and as soon as the drops hit the test the T line appeared - very positive test! Which explained why I'd felt so bad the previous couple of days.

Now feeling much better, just tired. Both coughs have gone, and appetite has returned. Was on a par with when I've had flu previously - not pleasant at all.

A few others in the team who came into the office also seem to have it, although they've not tested.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70847 on: July 10, 2024, 01:03:55 pm
One of my neighbours had it a few months ago for the 5th time, and bizarrely her 5th infection was the worst one, she has also had Long Covid symptoms for a couple of months afterwards (heart palpitations, high blood pressure and dizziness)

Unfortunately it doesn't seem to be the case with this illness that each subsequent infection is automatically milder than the previous one
So Howard Philips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70848 on: July 10, 2024, 01:33:07 pm
Quote from: filopastry on July 10, 2024, 01:03:55 pm
One of my neighbours had it a few months ago for the 5th time, and bizarrely her 5th infection was the worst one, she has also had Long Covid symptoms for a couple of months afterwards (heart palpitations, high blood pressure and dizziness)

Unfortunately it doesn't seem to be the case with this illness that each subsequent infection is automatically milder than the previous one

That mirrors exactly what I was like the first time I had it in 2022. I was hospitalised twice with atrial fibrillation and now carry a beta blocker in case it returns. One thing I have noticed is that I have become prone to skin infections in the last two years.

The last time I had Covid in January it was just like a medium cold but as it mutates I suppose it will cause different symptoms.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70849 on: July 18, 2024, 01:06:44 pm
farawayred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70850 on: July 29, 2024, 06:46:48 pm
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70851 on: August 15, 2024, 05:04:45 pm
Not sure if relevant to the thread, but the beeb has just reported the first case in Europe (Sweden) of the m-pox virus (monkey pox).  Apparently its an aggressive strain.  WHO has declared a global Public Health Emergency

https://news.un.org/en/story/2024/08/1153176
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70852 on: August 15, 2024, 06:05:21 pm
Quote from: TSC on August 15, 2024, 05:04:45 pm
Not sure if relevant to the thread, but the beeb has just reported the first case in Europe (Sweden) of the m-pox virus (monkey pox).  Apparently its an aggressive strain.  WHO has declared a global Public Health Emergency

https://news.un.org/en/story/2024/08/1153176

One can just hope that it isn't quite as contagious, and globally we are better at reacting and containing these things as early as possible.

For all intents and purposes this appears to be significantly more individually dangerous but less contagious disease
Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70853 on: August 15, 2024, 06:18:47 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on August 15, 2024, 06:05:21 pm
One can just hope that it isn't quite as contagious, and globally we are better at reacting and containing these things as early as possible.

For all intents and purposes this appears to be significantly more individually dangerous but less contagious disease

Its spread through close contact, sex etc rather than being likely to be contracted airborne as was the case with Covid.

Second time since 2022 its been declared a world wide emergency.

Of course the papers wont tell you any of that when theyre scaring people into thinking theyre going to get locked down again (spoiler - they wont).
Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70854 on: August 15, 2024, 06:41:21 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on August 15, 2024, 06:18:47 pm
Its spread through close contact, sex etc rather than being likely to be contracted airborne as was the case with Covid.

Second time since 2022 its been declared a world wide emergency.

Of course the papers wont tell you any of that when theyre scaring people into thinking theyre going to get locked down again (spoiler - they wont).
It is more infectious than you indicate there.
Quote
Mpox can be passed on from person to person through:
  • any close physical contact with mpox blisters or scabs (including during sexual contact, kissing, cuddling or holding hands)
  • touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with mpox
  • the coughs or sneezes of a person with mpox when they're close to you
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/mpox/
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70855 on: August 15, 2024, 06:52:18 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 15, 2024, 06:41:21 pm
It is more infectious than you indicate there.https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/mpox/

Its possible to catch it in other ways, but something like 99% of the cases in 2022 were in men who have sex with other men.
thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70856 on: August 15, 2024, 07:34:01 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on August 15, 2024, 06:52:18 pm
Its possible to catch it in other ways, but something like 99% of the cases in 2022 were in men who have sex with other men.

Is this not a more transmissible variant, Clade Ib. Certainly with Clade Ib there appears to be a higher mortality rate. 2022 was Clade IIb.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70857 on: August 15, 2024, 07:49:00 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on August 15, 2024, 06:05:21 pm
One can just hope that it isn't quite as contagious, and globally we are better at reacting and containing these things as early as possible.

For all intents and purposes this appears to be significantly more individually dangerous but less contagious disease

Case fatality rate is relatively high apparently. Yep, spread via close contacts rather than airborne I think, so less contagious
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70858 on: August 16, 2024, 07:57:56 pm
We already have an existing vaccine that can provide protection from Monkeypox, so it is a lot more manageable than the early days of Covid thankfully!
thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70859 on: Yesterday at 11:52:55 pm
I had it again recently. For me it was very mild, unlike previous times. For my wife its been hell. Shes had breathing problems for 6 weeks and an x-Ray just showed her lungs are inflamed. Shes on steroid treatment and inhalers. She young, healthy and fit too. Such a bizarre virus.
