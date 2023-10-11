« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70760 on: October 11, 2023, 07:51:59 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 26, 2023, 08:54:03 pm
Had my fourth shot today, my first since January 2022. Got my cruise coming up in a month, so didn't want to take any chances. Pharmacist told me it should be peaking around then. Arm feels bloody sore, so may have an early night.

Will this be your first cruise?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70761 on: October 11, 2023, 04:45:12 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on October  5, 2023, 10:13:34 pm
3 1/2 years on from the start of all this, finally got it for the first time!  >:(

How you doing now now Filo?

Think I might have it again. Me and the Mrs. Headaches, sorethroats, tickly cough, temperature, aching, nackered etc. Not testing though. Just don't see the point anymore unless we were going to visit someone who is vulnerable. Besides got no tests left and they are pricey to buy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70762 on: October 11, 2023, 05:57:32 pm »
Quote from: RF on October 11, 2023, 04:45:12 pm
How you doing now now Filo?

Think I might have it again. Me and the Mrs. Headaches, sorethroats, tickly cough, temperature, aching, nackered etc. Not testing though. Just don't see the point anymore unless we were going to visit someone who is vulnerable. Besides got no tests left and they are pricey to buy.

Don't know if pricy is right - they were five tests for £2 in tescos last time I looked.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70763 on: October 11, 2023, 06:32:03 pm »
Quote from: RF on October 11, 2023, 04:45:12 pm
How you doing now now Filo?

Think I might have it again. Me and the Mrs. Headaches, sorethroats, tickly cough, temperature, aching, nackered etc. Not testing though. Just don't see the point anymore unless we were going to visit someone who is vulnerable. Besides got no tests left and they are pricey to buy.

Not amazingly to be honest, 1 week on and certainly not 100% yet, had temperature over the weekend and a lot of congestion, both of those are better now, but my sense of smell has not returned yet, still knackered, with some sore heads (which I never really get normally) and still testing very positive.

Annoyingly quite busy at work as well

Passed it on to the missus as well, she isn't really having the cold like symptoms, just aching and exhausted
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70764 on: October 11, 2023, 09:45:44 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on October 11, 2023, 06:32:03 pm
Not amazingly to be honest, 1 week on and certainly not 100% yet, had temperature over the weekend and a lot of congestion, both of those are better now, but my sense of smell has not returned yet, still knackered, with some sore heads (which I never really get normally) and still testing very positive.

Annoyingly quite busy at work as well

Passed it on to the missus as well, she isn't really having the cold like symptoms, just aching and exhausted

Sounds a bit like our 1st time covid apart from the difficulty in breathing at one stage. It will get everyone eventually and probably needs to. Strange how it affects some different to others. I can see why you tested. That 1st time is always the one that you need to know. Anyway sending a speedy recovery to you and Stacey. I think that's her name from the days of TRE  :wave.

I would be lying if I said I missed that place. Take care of you and yours.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70765 on: October 12, 2023, 07:15:05 am »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70766 on: October 12, 2023, 10:13:43 am »
Quote from: TSC on October 12, 2023, 07:15:05 am
The grift goes on

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/captain-tom-moore-daughter-charity-piers-morgan-b2428308.html

Another shower of greedy, entitled bastards.

Different scam to the other shower, the Middletons, though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70767 on: October 12, 2023, 10:21:59 am »
Quote from: TSC on October 12, 2023, 07:15:05 am
The grift goes on

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/captain-tom-moore-daughter-charity-piers-morgan-b2428308.html
Quote
The prologue of his book reads: Astonishingly at my age, with the offer to write this memoir I have also been given the chance to raise even more money for the charitable foundation now established in my name.

However, Ms Ingram-Moore, who was joined by her husband and two teenage children, insisted there was no suggestion anyone who purchased the books thought the money was going to charity.
It seems reasonable to think that almost everyone that bought the book assumed a significant amount of the proceeds were going to charity, even before they read that prologue.  After all Tom Moore was famous almost exclusively for his high profile charity(/NHS) fundraising.

It's very much a tainted charity now though so anyone that donates to it in the future - assuming the foundation is not shut down off the back of the enquiry - needs their head examining.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70768 on: October 12, 2023, 10:36:25 am »
Quote from: RF on October 11, 2023, 09:45:44 pm
Sounds a bit like our 1st time covid apart from the difficulty in breathing at one stage. It will get everyone eventually and probably needs to.
The one thing it does not need to do is get everyone. The Tories have spread the message that Covid is nothing more than a cold or mild flu because it means they don't have to act and everyone is forced to get back to work to make money for their chums. The external symptoms to a vaccinated person may appear tolerable but Covid is still capable of causing serious problems. Rather than likening Covid to flu, a better analogy might be smoking. Smoking can cause a persistent cough and it can turn your teeth brown and you could choose to live with that.The invisible effects of smoking are what do the real damage and science is still uncovering the long term problems that the invisible effects of Covid will present
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70769 on: October 12, 2023, 11:29:16 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on October 12, 2023, 10:21:59 am


They are a couple of terrible human beings.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70770 on: October 17, 2023, 11:09:54 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70771 on: October 18, 2023, 09:59:33 am »
Quote from: TSC on October 17, 2023, 11:09:54 pm
Captain Tom foundation to close

https://news.sky.com/story/captain-tom-foundation-to-close-down-as-daughter-fights-spa-demolition-12986324

One of the faces of the COVID grift.

They're still appealing to keep the spa building though  ;)

What a couple of scumbags.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70772 on: October 18, 2023, 11:45:12 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 18, 2023, 09:59:33 am
One of the faces of the COVID grift.

They're still appealing to keep the spa building though  ;)

What a couple of scumbags.

thing is, do you think they'll care?  nobody will remember them in a years time and they'll still be enjoying their spa (*)

*maybe
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70773 on: October 18, 2023, 12:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 18, 2023, 09:59:33 am
One of the faces of the COVID grift.

They're still appealing to keep the spa building though  ;)

What a couple of scumbags.


There's some shit people who dip into the trough is there not. Cpt Tom's son in law seems like a real scumbag, I hope their kids are proud of them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70774 on: October 19, 2023, 12:15:22 am »
Got Covid again ffs

Gonna isolate, just to be safe.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70775 on: October 19, 2023, 01:29:59 am »
Quote from: Jake on October 19, 2023, 12:15:22 am
Got Covid again ffs

Gonna isolate, just to be safe.

Hope you stay well mate.

You in the uk, out of interest?

I know its rampant again, but currently dont know anyone who is showing symptoms or has tested positive.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70776 on: October 19, 2023, 05:52:12 am »
Didn't realise the price of test kits had come down so much. Last time I looked they were twenty somethings notes for a pack of five. Lot cheaper at asda these days. Anyway curiosity got the better of me so tested  at the end of last week and had it again. Late 50's three vaccines and two bouts of covid now.

Was nowhere near as bad as the first time. Started with tickly cough and headache. Then a sore throat, tiredness, bunged up nose and one night of night sweats. Also me and the Mrs both had an itchy eye. Googling syptoms, it seems the eye thing is associated to the new variant. Went to work through it and was ropey, but no way could have done that first time around. Still have the odd tired spell, but apart from that I'm fine. Couple of people in work were coughing and bunged up the previous week so that's probably were I caught it. Isn't this the whole thing about learning to live with covid. Reading up on covid it started as lower respiratory and now is higher respiratory so more akin to cold and flu now. We can't go back to the days of masks and lockdowns. The reason I mentioned earlier that everyone will probably get and will probably need to get covid is about herd immunity. Its either that or keep locking yourself away everytime a new variant rears its head.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70777 on: October 19, 2023, 09:43:42 am »
Quote from: RF on October 19, 2023, 05:52:12 am
Isn't this the whole thing about learning to live with covid. Reading up on covid it started as lower respiratory and now is higher respiratory so more akin to cold and flu now. We can't go back to the days of masks and lockdowns. The reason I mentioned earlier that everyone will probably get and will probably need to get covid is about herd immunity. Its either that or keep locking yourself away everytime a new variant rears its head.
This is very much the government message which is continuing to be spread by compliant journalists like Nick Triggle (the so-called "health" correspondent at The BBC). You need to be careful where you get your information.
Covid is not simply a cold-like virus but is capable of so much more damage - and to multiple organs.To the clinically vulnerable it can be a death sentence (and has been to a member of my family) and many in this situation still feel they're in lockdown because the healthy amongst us can't be bothered to stick on a mask and because the government will not implement measures like proper ventilation in public spaces. Both could make such a difference not least because the less Covid there is about, the less likely it is that we'll see a vaccine-escaping or more dangerous varient emerge.
Current research is not sufficiently advanced to be certain what damage Covid is doing beneath the surface - even to those of us who are in a state of good health. Furthermore any one of us could be a week away from "finding a mysterious lump" or being in receipt of test results which mean that overnight we suddenly join the list of the clinically vulnerable.
We also have to remember who is in government. The Tories want The NHS to fail and to force people into the hands of their backers (private medicine). Keeping The NHS under pressure courtesy of Covid is a more subtle way of doing it than simply cutting funding. They loath the "economically inactive" (because it makes them less money) and I'm sure a few of them are more than chuffed that Covid is wiping the sick and vulnerable off the benefits bill. They are corrupt to the core and have promoted so-called experts who, despite being proved to be wrong time-and-again, are willing to act as Tory mouthpieces - the wretched Jenny Harries being a prime example.
As for lockdowns - yes, they were awful but they saved thousands of lives and if we'd had competent leadership instead of a bone-idle, inept narcissist who'd acted sooner and opened up more cautiously, it's very likely we'd have spent fewer weeks in that state. That's why it's so important that the Covid enquiry is thorough and transparent and that lessons are learned because in our very interconnected world, there's a high chance there will be more pandemics. You may think you never want to see a lockdown again but if the next one is like Nipah (very high mortality) or Ebola (lots of bleeding), you'll think otherwise. The key is to be prepared and to make sure that the real experts are allowed to get their message across.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70778 on: October 19, 2023, 05:52:17 pm »
The rest of the world as far as I'm aware are learning to live with covid. Do you think they are wrong as well?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70779 on: October 19, 2023, 06:25:13 pm »
Quote from: RF on October 19, 2023, 05:52:17 pm
The rest of the world as far as I'm aware are learning to live with covid. Do you think they are wrong as well?
The messaging is sadly controlled by people who are more interested in short term wealth than long-term health. It's why the tobacco companies were allowed to continue to promote smoking long after it's cancer causing effects were known. It's also why so many people are currently burying their heads in the sand about global warming.
I choose to follow the science - or at least the scientists who have proved to be independent of government and not chasing a position or honours. Nobody is calling for lockdowns but we could be doing so much more to properly "live with" Covid as opposed to ignoring it in the mistaken belief that it does no more damage than a cold.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70780 on: October 19, 2023, 10:33:04 pm »
 Sorry for the loss of your family member Rita. For what its worth I didn't say it was no more worse than a cold. Had it twice now and being 58yrs old I felt it. We can't continue to hide from it though. Cotton masks do nothing. Vaccines do not stop the spread although they may help if you get covid. I would go on to talk about how this has affected peoples and in particular childrens mental heath, but enough is enough so will leave you with this.

How do you think previous pandemics were eventually eliminated. Spanish flu etc. At least we tried hey.

 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70781 on: Yesterday at 10:14:06 am »
Quote from: RF on October 19, 2023, 10:33:04 pm
Sorry for the loss of your family member Rita. For what its worth I didn't say it was no more worse than a cold. Had it twice now and being 58yrs old I felt it. We can't continue to hide from it though. Cotton masks do nothing. Vaccines do not stop the spread although they may help if you get covid. I would go on to talk about how this has affected peoples and in particular childrens mental heath, but enough is enough so will leave you with this.

How do you think previous pandemics were eventually eliminated. Spanish flu etc. At least we tried hey.

You might not like it but masks do help stop the spread of germs. Even if it was only a small amount, surely that's better than none at all? Vaccines help in more ways than stopping the spread. If you get it, it reduces the severity and we have enough scientific evidence around vaccines and their success that anyone arguing against them (or questioning their validity) should be instantly ignored
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70782 on: Yesterday at 11:04:13 am »
Are we hiding from it or just concerned for the welfare of those more vulnerable? 

I find it incredible that people still feel it was some kind of unnecessary inconvenience but put up with it as they had no choice but now they do have a choice it's whatever makes their lives easier.

Humanity really is fucked 😕
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70783 on: Yesterday at 11:40:48 am »
There's some strange revisionism going on. Had we not acted as we did, many many more would have died. Taking the measures we did, most of us escaped relatively unscathed. Living through the pandemic as we did, with mass vaccinations and slowing the spread through masks and social distancing, we are now in a situation where most have enough immunity to deal with a convid infection similarly to other respiratory infections. We could have got to this point without the measures we took, but at a much higher human cost.

It's sort of how you'd shelter from the worst of a storm, but then go out when it's easing off. Just because you still get a bit wet and cold afterwards, doesn't mean that sheltering in the beginning was useless.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70784 on: Yesterday at 11:57:29 am »
I also think we didn't really appreciate how immunity actually works. There is this misconception that immunity means a disease can't touch you at all. But in reality, it just means your propability to fight it off quickly is much higher. In reverse, the propability to catch anything is much lower. If everybody's propability to catch something is low, the chance of it spreading is very low. For some diseases, where the incident cases are very low, and immunity in the population is very high, the propability of catching it is basically zero. Also, some viruses seem to be easier to defeat, once you have some immunity, while other still have a good chance of infecting you.

If you have small children, you know how often they get ill. This is because they have very little prior immunity to the hundreds of diseases we get bombarded with every day. Luckily, they also have an incredibly active immune system, so they are usually fit again very quickly. It is likely that they pick up the same viruses multiple times, but as we don't really test in the majority of cases, we don't know what they are. By the time they are grown up, they have build up enough immunity to the various diseases to only get ill now and then.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70785 on: Yesterday at 04:34:25 pm »
There is no reason we can't clean the air in hospitals, schools and workplaces.  Masks work, but they are restrictive.  Cleaning the air would be easy.  It wouldn't stop it completely, but it would reduce transmission a lot. It's amazing how many are happy with the risk until it affects them or the people they love. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70786 on: Yesterday at 05:32:51 pm »
Quote from: RF on October 19, 2023, 10:33:04 pm
Sorry for the loss of your family member Rita. For what its worth I didn't say it was no more worse than a cold. Had it twice now and being 58yrs old I felt it. We can't continue to hide from it though. Cotton masks do nothing. Vaccines do not stop the spread although they may help if you get covid. I would go on to talk about how this has affected peoples and in particular childrens mental heath, but enough is enough so will leave you with this.

How do you think previous pandemics were eventually eliminated. Spanish flu etc. At least we tried hey.

At least 17 million people died of so called Spanish flu, higher estimates of up to 100 million.

There was limited understanding of viruses and no vaccines were developed.

They eventually limited this virus by letting it rip as advocated by that fraud Carl Heheghan.

Albeit at an extremely high cost.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70787 on: Today at 01:46:18 am »
Went to the NFL in London on Sunday, packed tube trains with people coughing and spluttering.

Had a text on Wednesday from my mate asking how I was feeling as he had just tested positive for CoVid (2nd time), he has a runny nose, mild sore throat, slight cough and feels a bit light-headed.

A very weird virus, as I was with him all day, shared a car, trains and underground with him and sat next to him in the stadium for 4 hours but although I've had similar symptoms (aside from the light head and sore throat) I'm testing negative.

He's able to work but he is working from home due to the organisation policy if you test postitive
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70788 on: Today at 01:49:08 am »
Quote from: Only Me on October 19, 2023, 01:29:59 am
Hope you stay well mate.

You in the uk, out of interest?

I know its rampant again, but currently dont know anyone who is showing symptoms or has tested positive.

I've known a few recently, my missus had it in July, my mate has it now (see post above) and two of my missus' friends both had it three weeks ago.

Also a few people off in work with it too
