The chesty, Bronchitis-like cough has been running amok here. Loads of kids off school and footie training pretty much wiped out three weeks in a row. My wife has had it for about a month now and a few times it's looked like lifting only to come back just as bad again. She finally went to the GP and got some antibiotics but we're both pretty sure it's viral so probably won't make much difference.



I'm not sure if it's because of the lack of exposure during Covid or just one of those nasty ones that does the rounds from time to time. I don't really remember anything previously that lingered for quite so long.



I've got the same, the cough is slowly easing off after 2 weeks now. It could be a cold, but I only had one day of high temperature and running nose, so not convinced. I think it could be a form of strep A infection - if you had it as a child, you're unlilely to get it bad again, but it can cause a cough. Antibiotics would help in that case. I mainly think it might be that because someone I worked with in one room for a few days had the same cough, and then his little daughter got scarlet fever. So i think we both might have got it too, but we had some immunity.