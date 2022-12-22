Our Mam had a bit of a fall yesterday, found her on the floor when I went to see her, rang 111 who advised she be taken to A&E to be checked out, checked her temperature before admitted and it was high and she'd had a cough for a few days so she needed a CoVid test.
She only tested positive so now she's been admitted to a CoVid ward and we can't go and see her, she's 84 and has underlying health issues, fortunately she is fully jabbed so fingers crossed she'll be OK but she's going to be there for Christmas for sure! ☹️