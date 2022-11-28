I flip between thinking the frankly insane situation in China is bloody mindedness on the part of Xi, or its classic fascist doctrine as in there being an existential threat that only your supreme leader can protect you from.



He's now literally destroying peoples lives and offering no prospect of a solution. Multiples more people will die from his measures than what's now become a largely mild and easily manageable virus. The absence of hope is what's causing the unrest though. Many people don't believe the lies now.







Chinas problem is that its not a mild disease for their population. Theyve completely messed up their vaccination strategy and are left with higher vaccination rates in those of working age than in the older more vulnerable ages.They got a glimpse of what will happen with their level of vaccination and prior infection without a zero covid policy with Hong Kong earlier in the year. It wasnt pretty, and would be far worse in China. The surprising thing is that they seemed to have done very little to correct the problem while under their zero covid measures. If any country can enforce a vaccination mandate, its China, but theyve not done it. They dont have much options available to them now really - they can wait for their own better vaccines and stay under zero covid until done, buy western vaccines and exit zero covid sooner, or try some sort of controlled infection a bit like the great barrington declaration and allow infections in the under 60s by removing zero covid restriction on them while the older population stays under zero covid a little longer. The alternative of removing their zero covid policy immediately would result in huge mortality rates - which wed probably never hear of anyway. They are likely already in the midst of something similar to January 2020.None of those options are good for the ruling party politically, but theyll go with the option that does serve them best politically I think. It may be that preventing deaths aligns with the best political strategy, but they wont be doing it to prevent deaths as the main goal - the goal will be the least damage to them from the outcomes of the strategy they choose.