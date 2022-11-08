what i find the most bizarre about the 'covid was made in a lab' or the 'covid was leaked from a lab' theories is that people on the conspiracy spectrum think it's a huge 'gotcha' as if none of the lockdowns were necessary and all the deaths were falsified. really, really strange way of thinking.



I think there are two main things for this. One is US-Republicans wanting to use it to have a go at China. We already saw it when Trump was still in office and calling it the "China-virus". How that fits into the whole narrative that him and Xi Jinping are great mates I'm not sure. But Republicans clearly want to put even more blame on China with the lab theory, implicating that they are either researching biological weapons there or by even hinting that the virus might have been put out deliberately to create chaos. I think that's also what the second big approach to this is, that conspiracy nutters want to see this as an attempt to release a deadly virus to the world for whatever conspiracy-reason they might believe in like those who think there's some shadowy cabal that wants to decrease the world population.At the end of the day, it's a red herring. It doesn't really matter whether the whole thing came from the wet market or whether they had virus samples in the lab and they somehow got out. We know that the virus came from China and they messed up in one or the other way. They either messed up by still having those wet markets or they messed up by having a virus in a lab and somehow having ít spread amongst the population. Both are bad. And furthermore, they also fucked up the immediate response by trying to keep it hidden from the world. They should get put under pressure for all those things. Whether the virus came from the lab or the wet market doesn't really matter in my view. Having said that, the whole focus on the lab is also a way to make it look ilke the virus was CREATED there. I think that theory was debunked a while ago with scientist saying that they didn't find any sign that the virus was man-made, but I could be wrong...