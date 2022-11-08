Can anyone point me to a recent research on the efficacy of the bivalent vaccines for preventing (not reducing symptoms of) COVID? I will do my own web search, but if anyone can help, it would be appreciated.
I had three exposure "scares" but haven't got COVID yet (negative tests). The previous Moderna booster didn't have much of prevention ability, as past research pointed out, but the new one should be effective for the Omega variants too. Since I got away without catching it thus far, I wonder if it is worth trying to prevent that, considering that the probability of exposure are near 100%. Hence my interest.