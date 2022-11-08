« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70440 on: November 8, 2022, 12:24:58 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  7, 2022, 11:56:10 pm
Hmm. It has been a very long time since I've watched any of his videos. If what you all have suggested is the case - and I have no real reason to doubt you - that's disappointing.

Does anyone have a link to the Reddit thread?

https://www.reddit.com/r/Coronavirus/comments/ygo746/an_analysis_of_the_origins_of_the_covid19_pandemic/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70441 on: November 8, 2022, 07:42:41 am
Quote from: PaulF on November  7, 2022, 10:09:16 pm
I wonder how hard it would be to make it in a lab ( from scratch, rather than starting from now)?
Genetics seems to bed held back as much by 'should we' , as 'can we '.  I don't know if it needs genetics to make a virus or if there are other techniques.
If it's not really hard, then I bet there are all sorts of horrible things in labs around the world .

I work in a lab, but not that kind of lab. It's very hard to make a viable virus deliberately. You can mess with an existing one, but mostly it'll just be a mess afterwards.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70442 on: November 8, 2022, 08:01:03 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on November  8, 2022, 07:42:41 am
I work in a lab, but not that kind of lab. It's very hard to make a viable virus deliberately. You can mess with an existing one, but mostly it'll just be a mess afterwards.
Sounds like something from a bad 80s film 😁
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70443 on: November 8, 2022, 09:43:10 am
what i find the most bizarre about the 'covid was made in a lab' or the 'covid was leaked from a lab' theories is that people on the conspiracy spectrum think it's a huge 'gotcha' as if none of the lockdowns were necessary and all the deaths were falsified. really, really strange way of thinking.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70444 on: November 8, 2022, 09:55:11 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on November  8, 2022, 09:43:10 am
what i find the most bizarre about the 'covid was made in a lab' or the 'covid was leaked from a lab' theories is that people on the conspiracy spectrum think it's a huge 'gotcha' as if none of the lockdowns were necessary and all the deaths were falsified. really, really strange way of thinking.

Do they? I don't follow any of that stuff, so no idea.

I always thought the "covid comes from a lab" theory was popular, because it gave people someone to blame. Many people seem to struggle with the idea that some things happen by chance or at random, and need to find a cause for everything. At a wider picture, this leads to religion and a believe in a creator god, because it's apparently easier to accept that some sort of supernatural sentient being has a plan and makes things happen, than that they just happen by chance and forces of nature.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70445 on: November 8, 2022, 10:29:28 am
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70446 on: November 8, 2022, 12:42:42 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on November  8, 2022, 09:43:10 am
what i find the most bizarre about the 'covid was made in a lab' or the 'covid was leaked from a lab' theories is that people on the conspiracy spectrum think it's a huge 'gotcha' as if none of the lockdowns were necessary and all the deaths were falsified. really, really strange way of thinking.

I think there are two main things for this. One is US-Republicans wanting to use it to have a go at China. We already saw it when Trump was still in office and calling it the "China-virus". How that fits into the whole narrative that him and Xi Jinping are great mates I'm not sure. But Republicans clearly want to put even more blame on China with the lab theory, implicating that they are either researching biological weapons there or by even hinting that the virus might have been put out deliberately to create chaos. I think that's also what the second big approach to this is, that conspiracy nutters want to see this as an attempt to release a deadly virus to the world for whatever conspiracy-reason they might believe in like those who think there's some shadowy cabal that wants to decrease the world population.

At the end of the day, it's a red herring. It doesn't really matter whether the whole thing came from the wet market or whether they had virus samples in the lab and they somehow got out. We know that the virus came from China and they messed up in one or the other way. They either messed up by still having those wet markets or they messed up by having a virus in a lab and somehow having ít spread amongst the population. Both are bad. And furthermore, they also fucked up the immediate response by trying to keep it hidden from the world. They should get put under pressure for all those things. Whether the virus came from the lab or the wet market doesn't really matter in my view. Having said that, the whole focus on the lab is also a way to make it look ilke the virus was CREATED there. I think that theory was debunked a while ago with scientist saying that they didn't find any sign that the virus was man-made, but I could be wrong...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70447 on: November 8, 2022, 08:29:06 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on November  8, 2022, 09:55:11 am
Do they? I don't follow any of that stuff, so no idea.

I always thought the "covid comes from a lab" theory was popular, because it gave people someone to blame. Many people seem to struggle with the idea that some things happen by chance or at random, and need to find a cause for everything. At a wider picture, this leads to religion and a believe in a creator god, because it's apparently easier to accept that some sort of supernatural sentient being has a plan and makes things happen, than that they just happen by chance and forces of nature.
Ah, but who or what creates the rules of chance and forces of nature 😁
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70448 on: November 16, 2022, 01:46:03 pm
Just read this review about training sniffer dogs to detect covid infection: https://pmj.bmj.com/content/98/1157/212

Sounds like it would be good for mass events or airports, sniffer dogs could identify positive people and prevent mass spreading events.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70449 on: Yesterday at 04:43:53 pm
China struggling to keep a grip on the virus, case numbers higher than ever.
3 years of lockdowns now. Crazy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70450 on: Yesterday at 04:47:16 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 04:43:53 pm
China struggling to keep a grip on the virus zero Covid policy, case numbers higher than ever.
3 years of lockdowns now. Crazy.


No wonder the people are kicking off!!  Imagine if we were in a similar situation!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70451 on: Yesterday at 06:32:27 pm
Can anyone point me to a recent research on the efficacy of the bivalent vaccines for preventing (not reducing symptoms of) COVID? I will do my own web search, but if anyone can help, it would be appreciated.

I had three exposure "scares" but haven't got COVID yet (negative tests). The previous Moderna booster didn't have much of prevention ability, as past research pointed out, but the new one should be effective for the Omega variants too. Since I got away without catching it thus far, I wonder if it is worth trying to prevent that, considering that the probability of exposure are near 100%. Hence my interest.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70452 on: Yesterday at 08:00:31 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:47:16 pm

No wonder the people are kicking off!!  Imagine if we were in a similar situation!
They're actually bolting doors down to flats so people can't escape, their government is bonkers
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70453 on: Today at 01:42:51 am
Friend of mine has a family member who is Chinese. They returned home a few months ago to the usual quarantine situation and it. is. mental.
The government lads come out in hazmats and see you to the bedroom in your own private residence. They tape the door shut and set up a camera in your hallway to ensure you dont get any notions of going down to the shops.

Be glad you live in a Western country.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70454 on: Today at 07:49:49 am
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 01:42:51 am
Friend of mine has a family member who is Chinese. They returned home a few months ago to the usual quarantine situation and it. is. mental.
The government lads come out in hazmats and see you to the bedroom in your own private residence. They tape the door shut and set up a camera in your hallway to ensure you dont get any notions of going down to the shops.

Be glad you live in a Western country.


Wow. That is nuts
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70455 on: Today at 09:59:50 am
A few of the people I used to work with ended up going to work in China and the overbearing state is kind of factored in.  In the day-to-day they don't really notice it - they use VPNs to get around the internet restrictions - but when the hammer comes down it really comes down.  As westerners they get a tiny bit more leeway and are arguably less exposed to the propaganda.

One of them had a holiday planned and paid for but were told it had been cancelled at the 11th hour by the government under the Covid umbrella.  All departures and arrivals from his region stopped under a blanket ruling.  No refund and no recourse to appeal.

I very much doubt these protests will (be allowed to) snowball as they have done in Iran, for example.
