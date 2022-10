I'm at the end of it now, had symptoms last friday night starting with a heavy cold that turned into a cough and sore throat at weekend, Monday was torrid with the constant aches and headaches, by Wednesday the aches and feeling weak started to subside, just left with a dry itchy cough now, have the odd coughing fit but it's sorted when i have some cold water.



I was staggering the Paracetemols, taking a couple every 4 hours, didn't touch any Ibuprofens.



I don't know how anyone can walk around being unvaccinated, the vaccine stops it going to your lungs and doing serious damage.



Get well soon.



At this time of year, I usually cycle to work but the weather has been appalling so I am on the train now and it's awful. So many people spluttering over other people coughing and most not covering their mouths, as they do. I am back to wearing a mask now when I am on public transport, don't care if I am the only one. It's reminded me that a lot of people do the minimum, so it's pretty much up to you to take precautions and protect yourself the best you can. I am glad you are getting over it.