There's nothing legally preventing you from going out even now. That doesn't mean you should obviously, but legally there are no restrictions left in the UK. I don't know what job you do (whether you can work from home etc), but I'd obviously ring your employer and see what the craic is.



Yeh they told me not to come in until I feel better but there are no rules anymore. I just wanted to double check on the rules because I havenít been keeping up to date and didnít want a surprise heavy fine at some stage.Canít do my Job from home and self employed, but all that matters is getting better. Fucking wiped me out last night. The Mrs got it too but no symptoms, calling me a weakling this morning and telling me to man up, like I donít get enough abuse at rawk.