I get not taking precautionary action unless there's something upcoming to want to avoid it for - I'm going about things pretty much as was normal now, other than getting a test before going somewhere like a gig.



Are people still taking avoiding action when they've got it though? I'm finding myself baffled hearing of lots of people just carrying on when positive with Covid, which (and maybe I'm in a minority now) just seems sort of irresponsible & selfish to me.



I think if you test positive you should definitely have to isolate for 5 days or whatever it is now until you test negative but it becomes a bit messy for certain institutions that would be short staffed if this was a legal requirement. That's why I can see some employers telling staff to come in regardless.Most people wouldn't just continue as normal if they knew they were positive IMO.Like you say though if you knew you had something big coming up there's not a chance you would test unless you were coughing your guts out and couldn't even stand up. My wedding is next week for example so absolutely no chance would I test now and I'd hope most of the guests wouldn't either. Maybe that is selfish but it's one of those things you've spent a shit load on and you can't just re-arrange!It's different if you knew someone was very old or vulnerable and you suspected you had it - to not test before spending a length of time in close proximity to them would be unacceptable.I do wish I could get some sort of booster vaccine though every year if that's what it took to make sure I'd definitely be OK and if it protected others more as well.