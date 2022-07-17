« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Offline No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70200 on: July 17, 2022, 11:02:03 am »
Is the new Moderna vaccine likely to be the autumn/winter booster?
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70201 on: July 17, 2022, 01:40:08 pm »
Quote from: No666 on July 17, 2022, 11:02:03 am
Is the new Moderna vaccine likely to be the autumn/winter booster?

I think Pfizer are also doing one so could be either, the tweet I posted was just because she works for Moderna. Looks like they are on track though and would imagine that they will work better against future variants too
Offline No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70202 on: July 17, 2022, 01:42:17 pm »
Also, we have the link with Moderna now, with the new research centre/manufacturing facility in the UK. You'd think we'd back them now having lured them here with taxpayers' cash.
Offline rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70203 on: July 17, 2022, 01:46:26 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July 16, 2022, 11:05:14 am
I always choose the left arm as I hate the idea of not being able to write.  :)

I they usually ask me am I right or left handed first, but I've been getting the flu jab for 23 years now, so I always say go for the left arm for my flu and now covid jabs - always get blood taken from my right arm though.

Offline jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70204 on: July 17, 2022, 02:09:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 17, 2022, 01:46:26 pm
I they usually ask me am I right or left handed first, but I've been getting the flu jab for 23 years now, so I always say go for the left arm for my flu and now covid jabs - always get blood taken from my right arm though.

Don't mention blood, my veins are terrible they have to take it out of what they can find.  ;D
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70205 on: July 18, 2022, 09:31:47 am »
After two years of dodging it Ive finally tested positive. Aching all over, tight chest but no cough or eruptions of snot.

It started early Sunday morning and the two LFTs yesterday were both negative.

The test this morning had two lines, the bottom one being fainter than the top. So stuck in bed with temperatures rising wonderful. Fingers crossed the vaccines are doing their job and I should be OK by the weekend.
Offline No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70206 on: July 18, 2022, 09:40:34 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 18, 2022, 09:31:47 am
After two years of dodging it Ive finally tested positive. Aching all over, tight chest but no cough or eruptions of snot.

It started early Sunday morning and the two LFTs yesterday were both negative.

The test this morning had two lines, the bottom one being fainter than the top. So stuck in bed with temperatures rising wonderful. Fingers crossed the vaccines are doing their job and I should be OK by the weekend.

Look after yourself, mate.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70207 on: July 18, 2022, 09:53:44 am »
Quote from: No666 on July 18, 2022, 09:40:34 am
Look after yourself, mate.

At the moment boredom is the biggest problem.

And Ill miss all the Whew, what a scorcher headlines in the Red Tops.
Offline farawayred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70208 on: July 18, 2022, 05:28:31 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 18, 2022, 09:53:44 am
At the moment boredom is the biggest problem.

And Ill miss all the Whew, what a scorcher headlines in the Red Tops.
More time for RAWK then. Though some threads may drive you nuts...   ;D
Offline Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70209 on: July 18, 2022, 06:41:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 18, 2022, 09:53:44 am
At the moment boredom is the biggest problem.

And Ill miss all the Whew, what a scorcher headlines in the Red Tops.

Take care mate. Took me about three days to weather the worst of it. I still don't quite feel like my usual self, but I know others have had it much worse. I've got a funny taste in my mouth and the odd cough/wheeze here or there, but I reckon another week or two should see me right. :)
Online Crosby Nick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70210 on: July 18, 2022, 07:04:04 pm »
Had to double take that I hadnt pissed the bed when I woke up this morning (I hadnt!)...sweated that much over night. Not sure how much was Covid and how much was just the heat because my temperature is generally fine and I havent been too feverish.
Offline jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70211 on: July 18, 2022, 07:24:24 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 18, 2022, 09:31:47 am
After two years of dodging it Ive finally tested positive. Aching all over, tight chest but no cough or eruptions of snot.

It started early Sunday morning and the two LFTs yesterday were both negative.

The test this morning had two lines, the bottom one being fainter than the top. So stuck in bed with temperatures rising wonderful. Fingers crossed the vaccines are doing their job and I should be OK by the weekend.

Oh no, get better soon mate. You can't do too much at the moment outside anyway, it's too darn hot.
Offline farawayred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70212 on: July 18, 2022, 07:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 18, 2022, 07:04:04 pm
Had to double take that I hadnt pissed the bed when I woke up this morning (I hadnt!)...sweated that much over night. Not sure how much was Covid and how much was just the heat because my temperature is generally fine and I havent been too feverish.
That's a good sign that the body is getting the upper hand over the virus.

To you and the others here that are going through Covid, get well soon!
Online Chakan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70213 on: July 18, 2022, 07:42:04 pm »
Tested negative last wednesday and still can't get rid of this irritating fucking cough. Over it.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70214 on: July 18, 2022, 07:56:32 pm »
Wed managed to avoid it until now but like others both my wife and I, and we suspect the kids, have had it in the last couple of weeks. Bizarrely my wife had it worst early last week and there has either been a big lag or Ive caught it off someone else as my symptoms got bad on Saturday, I only tested positive today. Having a temperature in this weather isnt great, but Im not off food so its an excuse for ice lollies at least.

I feel flu-ish, aches and a temperature, with a sore throat that so far isnt too bad. Its manageable but no chance of working with it in these temperatures. Sods law that we were due to all be in the office this week to catch up as a team!

Were based in Bristol and I work with suppliers scattered all over the place and everywhere is being affected at the moment. Hope others affected arent feeling too bad and get back to normal soon.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70215 on: July 18, 2022, 08:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on July 18, 2022, 07:56:32 pm
Wed managed to avoid it until now but like others both my wife and I, and we suspect the kids, have had it in the last couple of weeks. Bizarrely my wife had it worst early last week and there has either been a big lag or Ive caught it off someone else as my symptoms got bad on Saturday, I only tested positive today. Having a temperature in this weather isnt great, but Im not off food so its an excuse for ice lollies at least.

I feel flu-ish, aches and a temperature, with a sore throat that so far isnt too bad. Its manageable but no chance of working with it in these temperatures. Sods law that we were due to all be in the office this week to catch up as a team!

Were based in Bristol and I work with suppliers scattered all over the place and everywhere is being affected at the moment. Hope others affected arent feeling too bad and get back to normal soon.

Thats exactly my symptoms. Ive got an oximeter so have been checking my oxygen levels on an hourly basis but that is only slightly lower than normal so fingers crossed.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70216 on: July 18, 2022, 09:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 18, 2022, 07:04:04 pm
Had to double take that I hadnt pissed the bed when I woke up this morning (I hadnt!)...sweated that much over night. Not sure how much was Covid and how much was just the heat because my temperature is generally fine and I havent been too feverish.
Certified bed wetter.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70217 on: July 18, 2022, 09:44:43 pm »
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70218 on: July 18, 2022, 10:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 18, 2022, 07:04:04 pm
Had to double take that I hadnt pissed the bed when I woke up this morning (I hadnt!)...sweated that much over night. Not sure how much was Covid and howi much was just the heat because my temperature is generally fine and I havent been too feverish.
if you hadn't lost your sense of smell you could have sniffed the puddle just to be sure!
Online Chakan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70219 on: July 18, 2022, 10:53:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 18, 2022, 09:38:00 pm
Certified bed wetter.

I'm sure he's just gonna pull out the rubber sheet tonight.
Online Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70220 on: Yesterday at 07:29:38 am »
I seem to be on the mend despite being positive this morning.

Thats now 8 days with symptoms but didnt test positive until Thursday last week.

Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70221 on: Yesterday at 11:27:25 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:29:38 am
I seem to be on the mend despite being positive this morning.

Thats now 8 days with symptoms but didnt test positive until Thursday last week.

I know a few people that didn't test positive until about the fourth day of feeling rough, it's one of the biggest problems with all this.  I mainly work from home, but if I had to go in to the office and was feeling rough I'd obviously test (probably a couple of times) but if I was negative I can't definitively say I wouldn't go in, especially if I had a client coming in. 
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70222 on: Yesterday at 11:50:32 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:29:38 am
I seem to be on the mend despite being positive this morning.

Thats now 8 days with symptoms but didnt test positive until Thursday last week.

So, the thing with the newest variant is that the reinfection period has been dropped from 12 weeks to 4. How do people feel both physically/mentally and financially about losing 25% of their year to an illness?
Offline Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70223 on: Yesterday at 03:33:12 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:50:32 am
So, the thing with the newest variant is that the reinfection period has been dropped from 12 weeks to 4. How do people feel both physically/mentally and financially about losing 25% of their year to an illness?

That would mean youd need to be unlucky enough to immediately catch it again after the 4 weeks is up. ;D

Ive had it once and was lucky in that I was able to work and, barr a mild cough and losing my smell for a week, was symptomless.

I guess the trick is that you need to avoid it when there are things coming up which you cant afford to be  unwell for (Im not going to the Brighton game the week before my wedding, example). Other than that I personally just get on with it.
Online jackh

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70224 on: Yesterday at 05:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:33:12 pm
I guess the trick is that you need to avoid it when there are things coming up which you cant afford to be  unwell for (Im not going to the Brighton game the week before my wedding, example). Other than that I personally just get on with it.

I get not taking precautionary action unless there's something upcoming to want to avoid it for - I'm going about things pretty much as was normal now, other than getting a test before going somewhere like a gig.

Are people still taking avoiding action when they've got it though? I'm finding myself baffled hearing of lots of people just carrying on when positive with Covid, which (and maybe I'm in a minority now) just seems sort of irresponsible & selfish to me.
Online Chakan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70225 on: Yesterday at 05:34:52 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 05:31:08 pm
I get not taking precautionary action unless there's something upcoming to want to avoid it for - I'm going about things pretty much as was normal now, other than getting a test before going somewhere like a gig.

Are people still taking avoiding action when they've got it though? I'm finding myself baffled hearing of lots of people just carrying on when positive with Covid, which (and maybe I'm in a minority now) just seems sort of irresponsible & selfish to me.

My wife and I did everything possible too avoid getting it, vaccination, masks, hand sanitizer and trying to stay away from people as much as possible, up until her sister came to stay and didn't tell us she was feeling ill. So only so much you can do to avoid it.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70226 on: Yesterday at 05:46:12 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 05:31:08 pm
I get not taking precautionary action unless there's something upcoming to want to avoid it for - I'm going about things pretty much as was normal now, other than getting a test before going somewhere like a gig.

Are people still taking avoiding action when they've got it though? I'm finding myself baffled hearing of lots of people just carrying on when positive with Covid, which (and maybe I'm in a minority now) just seems sort of irresponsible & selfish to me.

I changed my travel plans having tested positive on Saturday. Couldnt have got on a plane knowing I had it and definitely couldnt/didnt want to be blamed if I passed anything on to my in laws.

Havent left the house since I got it, contemplating going for a walk later when it cools down a bit just to stop myself going crazy but using it as an excuse to avoid the shops and eat like a student out of the freeze and then get takeaways when that dries up! :D
Online jackh

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70227 on: Yesterday at 05:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:34:52 pm
My wife and I did everything possible too avoid getting it, vaccination, masks, hand sanitizer and trying to stay away from people as much as possible, up until her sister came to stay and didn't tell us she was feeling ill. So only so much you can do to avoid it.

Oh, of course. I feel like the onus should have been on your wife's sister to test in advance (depending upon when she was feeling sick from) if that was the case, not on you to just be avoiding life.
Online Chakan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70228 on: Yesterday at 05:54:23 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 05:52:39 pm
Oh, of course. I feel like the onus should have been on your wife's sister to test in advance (depending upon when she was feeling sick from) if that was the case, not on you to just be avoiding life.

Oh absolutely it's on her, she was very selfish. It's not that we were avoiding life we were just taking precautions when with friends or going out. But as I said, it only takes one irresponsible selfish person to infect others.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70229 on: Yesterday at 07:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:54:23 pm
Oh absolutely it's on her, she was very selfish. It's not that we were avoiding life we were just taking precautions when with friends or going out. But as I said, it only takes one irresponsible selfish person to infect others.

Well the Prime Minister sets the example.
Online Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70230 on: Yesterday at 08:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:54:23 pm
Oh absolutely it's on her, she was very selfish. It's not that we were avoiding life we were just taking precautions when with friends or going out. But as I said, it only takes one irresponsible selfish person to infect others.

But she could have equally tested and been negative and still come over.
Online Chakan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70231 on: Yesterday at 08:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:21:02 pm
But she could have equally tested and been negative and still come over.

But at least tell us she was feeling ill so we could have made a decision about whether or not to let her stay here.
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70232 on: Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm »
Seems to have been some time from UK reported Covid figures.  Was reported last week on the news UK had exceeded 200k deaths but no updates on that worldometer site.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Online jackh

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70233 on: Today at 02:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:23:50 pm
But at least tell us she was feeling ill so we could have made a decision about whether or not to let her stay here.

Yeah, I'd think that polite irrespective of Covid-19 doing the rounds! Not wishing to pile-in on your sister-in-law too much though ;D
Online Chakan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70234 on: Today at 02:29:18 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 02:27:58 pm
Yeah, I'd think that polite irrespective of Covid-19 doing the rounds! Not wishing to pile-in on your sister-in-law too much though ;D

Nah pile away, she's a pretty selfish person all around.
Online jackh

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70235 on: Today at 02:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:46:12 pm
I changed my travel plans having tested positive on Saturday. Couldnt have got on a plane knowing I had it and definitely couldnt/didnt want to be blamed if I passed anything on to my in laws.

Havent left the house since I got it, contemplating going for a walk later when it cools down a bit just to stop myself going crazy but using it as an excuse to avoid the shops and eat like a student out of the freeze and then get takeaways when that dries up! :D

See, this is more like it. I'd certainly not begrudge you that walk at all - no particular issue with people doing things at arms length outdoors really. Baffled by a couple of my mates going off to see a comedy show tomorrow though (one positive with Covid, the other living with his 65+ parents). Taking your own risks is one thing, but it seems unfair expose the unwitting to risk - "it's just a like a cold now", I hear, but that relates only to your own level of concern about it, and seems to say "to hell" to that of others.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70236 on: Today at 02:35:45 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 05:31:08 pm
I get not taking precautionary action unless there's something upcoming to want to avoid it for - I'm going about things pretty much as was normal now, other than getting a test before going somewhere like a gig.

Are people still taking avoiding action when they've got it though? I'm finding myself baffled hearing of lots of people just carrying on when positive with Covid, which (and maybe I'm in a minority now) just seems sort of irresponsible & selfish to me.

I think if you test positive you should definitely have to isolate for 5 days or whatever it is now until you test negative but it becomes a bit messy for certain institutions that would be short staffed if this was a legal requirement. That's why I can see some employers telling staff to come in regardless.

Most people wouldn't just continue as normal if they knew they were positive IMO.

Like you say though if you knew you had something big coming up there's not a chance you would test unless you were coughing your guts out and couldn't even stand up. My wedding is next week for example so absolutely no chance would I test now and I'd hope most of the guests wouldn't either. Maybe that is selfish but it's one of those things you've spent a shit load on and you can't just re-arrange!

It's different if you knew someone was very old or vulnerable and you suspected you had it - to not test before spending a length of time in close proximity to them would be unacceptable.

I do wish I could get some sort of booster vaccine though every year if that's what it took to make sure I'd definitely be OK and if it protected others more as well.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70237 on: Today at 02:43:15 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 02:32:52 pm
See, this is more like it. I'd certainly not begrudge you that walk at all - no particular issue with people doing things at arms length outdoors really. Baffled by a couple of my mates going off to see a comedy show tomorrow though (one positive with Covid, the other living with his 65+ parents). Taking your own risks is one thing, but it seems unfair expose the unwitting to risk - "it's just a like a cold now", I hear, but that relates only to your own level of concern about it, and seems to say "to hell" to that of others.

Also, while I sit on my high horse its worth saying it was a flight to Belfast and I wasnt completely distraught to stay at home instead for a week! Had it been the day before I flight somewhere nice for holiday I might have had more of a moral dilemma! Although would still probably not fly.

Was too hot in the end so didnt even go for the walk. Definitely heading out after working tonight, going mad here. :D

A while back we were going into the office for someones leaving lunch and someone in the team messaged us to say he had Covid, would anyone mind if he came along for the lunch. At least he asked I guess, but he was politely told not to come!
