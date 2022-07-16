Wed managed to avoid it until now but like others both my wife and I, and we suspect the kids, have had it in the last couple of weeks. Bizarrely my wife had it worst early last week and there has either been a big lag or Ive caught it off someone else as my symptoms got bad on Saturday, I only tested positive today. Having a temperature in this weather isnt great, but Im not off food so its an excuse for ice lollies at least.



I feel flu-ish, aches and a temperature, with a sore throat that so far isnt too bad. Its manageable but no chance of working with it in these temperatures. Sods law that we were due to all be in the office this week to catch up as a team!



Were based in Bristol and I work with suppliers scattered all over the place and everywhere is being affected at the moment. Hope others affected arent feeling too bad and get back to normal soon.