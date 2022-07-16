« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:02:03 am
Is the new Moderna vaccine likely to be the autumn/winter booster?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:40:08 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 11:02:03 am
Is the new Moderna vaccine likely to be the autumn/winter booster?

I think Pfizer are also doing one so could be either, the tweet I posted was just because she works for Moderna. Looks like they are on track though and would imagine that they will work better against future variants too
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:42:17 pm
Also, we have the link with Moderna now, with the new research centre/manufacturing facility in the UK. You'd think we'd back them now having lured them here with taxpayers' cash.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:46:26 pm
Quote from: jillc on July 16, 2022, 11:05:14 am
I always choose the left arm as I hate the idea of not being able to write.  :)

I they usually ask me am I right or left handed first, but I've been getting the flu jab for 23 years now, so I always say go for the left arm for my flu and now covid jabs - always get blood taken from my right arm though.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 02:09:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:46:26 pm
I they usually ask me am I right or left handed first, but I've been getting the flu jab for 23 years now, so I always say go for the left arm for my flu and now covid jabs - always get blood taken from my right arm though.

Don't mention blood, my veins are terrible they have to take it out of what they can find.  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:31:47 am
After two years of dodging it Ive finally tested positive. Aching all over, tight chest but no cough or eruptions of snot.

It started early Sunday morning and the two LFTs yesterday were both negative.

The test this morning had two lines, the bottom one being fainter than the top. So stuck in bed with temperatures rising wonderful. Fingers crossed the vaccines are doing their job and I should be OK by the weekend.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:40:34 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:31:47 am
After two years of dodging it Ive finally tested positive. Aching all over, tight chest but no cough or eruptions of snot.

It started early Sunday morning and the two LFTs yesterday were both negative.

The test this morning had two lines, the bottom one being fainter than the top. So stuck in bed with temperatures rising wonderful. Fingers crossed the vaccines are doing their job and I should be OK by the weekend.

Look after yourself, mate.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:53:44 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:40:34 am
Look after yourself, mate.

At the moment boredom is the biggest problem.

And Ill miss all the Whew, what a scorcher headlines in the Red Tops.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:28:31 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:53:44 am
At the moment boredom is the biggest problem.

And Ill miss all the Whew, what a scorcher headlines in the Red Tops.
More time for RAWK then. Though some threads may drive you nuts...   ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:41:59 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:53:44 am
At the moment boredom is the biggest problem.

And Ill miss all the Whew, what a scorcher headlines in the Red Tops.

Take care mate. Took me about three days to weather the worst of it. I still don't quite feel like my usual self, but I know others have had it much worse. I've got a funny taste in my mouth and the odd cough/wheeze here or there, but I reckon another week or two should see me right. :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:04:04 pm
Had to double take that I hadnt pissed the bed when I woke up this morning (I hadnt!)...sweated that much over night. Not sure how much was Covid and how much was just the heat because my temperature is generally fine and I havent been too feverish.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:24:24 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:31:47 am
After two years of dodging it Ive finally tested positive. Aching all over, tight chest but no cough or eruptions of snot.

It started early Sunday morning and the two LFTs yesterday were both negative.

The test this morning had two lines, the bottom one being fainter than the top. So stuck in bed with temperatures rising wonderful. Fingers crossed the vaccines are doing their job and I should be OK by the weekend.

Oh no, get better soon mate. You can't do too much at the moment outside anyway, it's too darn hot.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:36:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:04:04 pm
Had to double take that I hadnt pissed the bed when I woke up this morning (I hadnt!)...sweated that much over night. Not sure how much was Covid and how much was just the heat because my temperature is generally fine and I havent been too feverish.
That's a good sign that the body is getting the upper hand over the virus.

To you and the others here that are going through Covid, get well soon!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:42:04 pm
Tested negative last wednesday and still can't get rid of this irritating fucking cough. Over it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:56:32 pm
Wed managed to avoid it until now but like others both my wife and I, and we suspect the kids, have had it in the last couple of weeks. Bizarrely my wife had it worst early last week and there has either been a big lag or Ive caught it off someone else as my symptoms got bad on Saturday, I only tested positive today. Having a temperature in this weather isnt great, but Im not off food so its an excuse for ice lollies at least.

I feel flu-ish, aches and a temperature, with a sore throat that so far isnt too bad. Its manageable but no chance of working with it in these temperatures. Sods law that we were due to all be in the office this week to catch up as a team!

Were based in Bristol and I work with suppliers scattered all over the place and everywhere is being affected at the moment. Hope others affected arent feeling too bad and get back to normal soon.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:51:53 pm
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on Today at 07:56:32 pm
Wed managed to avoid it until now but like others both my wife and I, and we suspect the kids, have had it in the last couple of weeks. Bizarrely my wife had it worst early last week and there has either been a big lag or Ive caught it off someone else as my symptoms got bad on Saturday, I only tested positive today. Having a temperature in this weather isnt great, but Im not off food so its an excuse for ice lollies at least.

I feel flu-ish, aches and a temperature, with a sore throat that so far isnt too bad. Its manageable but no chance of working with it in these temperatures. Sods law that we were due to all be in the office this week to catch up as a team!

Were based in Bristol and I work with suppliers scattered all over the place and everywhere is being affected at the moment. Hope others affected arent feeling too bad and get back to normal soon.

Thats exactly my symptoms. Ive got an oximeter so have been checking my oxygen levels on an hourly basis but that is only slightly lower than normal so fingers crossed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:38:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:04:04 pm
Had to double take that I hadnt pissed the bed when I woke up this morning (I hadnt!)...sweated that much over night. Not sure how much was Covid and how much was just the heat because my temperature is generally fine and I havent been too feverish.
Certified bed wetter.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:44:43 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:17:38 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:04:04 pm
Had to double take that I hadnt pissed the bed when I woke up this morning (I hadnt!)...sweated that much over night. Not sure how much was Covid and howi much was just the heat because my temperature is generally fine and I havent been too feverish.
if you hadn't lost your sense of smell you could have sniffed the puddle just to be sure!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:53:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:38:00 pm
Certified bed wetter.

I'm sure he's just gonna pull out the rubber sheet tonight.
