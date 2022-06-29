« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70120 on: Yesterday at 11:56:53 pm
Quote from: Chakan on June 29, 2022, 03:39:17 pm
So just talked to the COVID hotline, and they recommend getting tested 5 days after first exposure. So a test 1 day after can be negative.

:(
makes sense, I was exposed on a Monday evening but didn't actually test positive until Saturday lunchtime
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70121 on: Today at 12:00:08 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:56:53 pm
makes sense, I was exposed on a Monday evening but didn't actually test positive until Saturday lunchtime

Well tomorrow will be 5 days from first exposure, so i'll see tomorrow if I actually have covid or not. Although feel fine no symptoms yet.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #70122 on: Today at 12:10:22 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:00:08 am
Well tomorrow will be 5 days from first exposure, so i'll see tomorrow if I actually have covid or not. Although feel fine no symptoms yet.
sounds like you'll be OK, I had symptoms for a couple of days before I tested positive in April
