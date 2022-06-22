« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 22, 2022, 10:38:00 pm
so... polio, then.

thankfully no cases, but i'd imagine there's a small but growing number of kids not getting their jabs any more cos their parents have spent too long on facebook.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 22, 2022, 10:39:10 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on June 22, 2022, 10:38:00 pm
so... polio, then.

thankfully no cases, but i'd imagine there's a small but growing number of kids not getting their jabs any more cos their parents have spent too long on facebook.
Only 85% coverage in London..

thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 10:12:05 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 22, 2022, 10:39:10 pm
Only 85% coverage in London..
Is that partly reflective of the high levels of migration into London and kids arriving from countries where polio vaccines weren't offered?  If it's genuinely 15% of eligible people in our capital turning down the vaccine then the country's in a worse state than even I thought!

One of my dad's friends had Polio as a kid and walked with a stick for the rest of his life.  I know I'm preaching to the converted in terms of this forum but, as with other vaccines, the benefits so far outweigh the risks.
has gone odd

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 02:57:51 pm
Got the fucking thing a few weeks ago, felt like utter utter shite for 2 weeks, as has everyone else in our household. Its certainly back for a new term and noone gives a toss anymore. Good times.
LuverlyRita

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 03:34:38 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on June 23, 2022, 10:12:05 am
One of my dad's friends had Polio as a kid and walked with a stick for the rest of his life.  I know I'm preaching to the converted in terms of this forum but, as with other vaccines, the benefits so far outweigh the risks.
Like most babies born in the late 1950s, I got the polio vaccine. But I remember seeing older kids wearing leg calipers due to polio. It really feels like we're hurtling back in time in this country   :(
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 03:36:46 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on June 23, 2022, 10:12:05 am
Is that partly reflective of the high levels of migration into London and kids arriving from countries where polio vaccines weren't offered?  If it's genuinely 15% of eligible people in our capital turning down the vaccine then the country's in a worse state than even I thought!

One of my dad's friends had Polio as a kid and walked with a stick for the rest of his life.  I know I'm preaching to the converted in terms of this forum but, as with other vaccines, the benefits so far outweigh the risks.

My Mum worked with a fella who had Polio as a kid, same as your Dads friend, permanent limp and needed a stick.
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 03:46:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2022, 03:36:46 pm
My Mum worked with a fella who had Polio as a kid, same as your Dads friend, permanent limp and needed a stick.

My mums friend had it when little, spent most of her life in an iron lung. Seems mother nature has it in for the anti vax brigade
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 04:14:42 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on June 23, 2022, 03:34:38 pm
Like most babies born in the late 1950s, I got the polio vaccine. But I remember seeing older kids wearing leg calipers due to polio. It really feels like we're hurtling back in time in this country   :(
yeah a boy a year below me in school had to wear calipers after contracting polio.  Fortunately he was able to have them removed and he walks relatively normally now and also played rugby in secondary school so he wasn't badly affected after the calipers came off.

The MMR causes autism nonsense caused so much harm in getting people to trust all vaccinations!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 04:21:34 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on June 23, 2022, 04:14:42 pm
yeah a boy a year below me in school had to wear calipers after contracting polio.  Fortunately he was able to have them removed and he walks relatively normally now and also played rugby in secondary school so he wasn't badly affected after the calipers came off.

The MMR causes autism nonsense caused so much harm in getting people to trust all vaccinations!

If Karma was real Wakefield would come back as the slowest but sentient sperm time and time again.

The bastard has so much death on his hands.
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 04:33:35 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on June 23, 2022, 10:12:05 am
Is that partly reflective of the high levels of migration into London and kids arriving from countries where polio vaccines weren't offered?  If it's genuinely 15% of eligible people in our capital turning down the vaccine then the country's in a worse state than even I thought!

One of my dad's friends had Polio as a kid and walked with a stick for the rest of his life.  I know I'm preaching to the converted in terms of this forum but, as with other vaccines, the benefits so far outweigh the risks.

Yes.  The correct figure is 91% for London, 95% for the rest of the UK.

The latest "outbreak" is believed to be from a viral vaccine that someone had brought into the country and taken here.  It was detected in the wastewater.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 04:42:52 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 23, 2022, 03:46:12 pm
My mums friend had it when little, spent most of her life in an iron lung. Seems mother nature has it in for the anti vax brigade
Except, it is their kids who will pay the price. Most of their parents are already vaccinated.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 04:44:57 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 23, 2022, 04:33:35 pm
Yes.  The correct figure is 91% for London, 95% for the rest of the UK.

The latest "outbreak" is believed to be from a viral vaccine that someone had brought into the country and taken here.  It was detected in the wastewater.
??? What's that?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 05:08:22 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on June 23, 2022, 03:34:38 pm
Like most babies born in the late 1950s, I got the polio vaccine. But I remember seeing older kids wearing leg calipers due to polio. It really feels like we're hurtling back in time in this country   :(

Pretty much every school in Liverpool in the 50s  had at least one kid in callipers and even some with bandy legs due to rickets.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 05:12:52 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 23, 2022, 04:42:52 pm
Except, it is their kids who will pay the price. Most of their parents are already vaccinated.

"I'm taking the advice of Karen on Facebook and I'm not giving my kids the bloody vaccine that had no adverse effects on me and successfully prevent me getting a really harmful virus/illness/disease."

c*nts
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 05:19:47 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 23, 2022, 04:44:57 pm
??? What's that?

Sorry, I meant oral  ;D.

Posh language for a tablet  ;)
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 05:22:08 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 23, 2022, 05:19:47 pm
Sorry, I meant oral  ;D.

I vaguely remember being advised, post kids polio injections, to be careful changing their nappies.

But the was 45 years ago so my memory may be slipping.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 05:24:16 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 23, 2022, 04:44:57 pm
??? What's that?

Theres a good explanation in the video here.

https://polioeradication.org/polio-today/polio-prevention/the-virus/vaccine-derived-polio-viruses/

The alert is because theyve found genetically similar virus in the wastewater over a couple of months, rather than the usual one offs they normally find.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 06:04:51 pm
Quote from: djahern on June 23, 2022, 05:24:16 pm
Theres a good explanation in the video here.

https://polioeradication.org/polio-today/polio-prevention/the-virus/vaccine-derived-polio-viruses/

The alert is because theyve found genetically similar virus in the wastewater over a couple of months, rather than the usual one offs they normally find.
I meant Red-Soldier's use of 'viral vaccine'. He's responded - it was a typo. By thanks for the link anyway - I would like to read about it.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
June 23, 2022, 06:24:57 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 23, 2022, 06:04:51 pm
I meant Red-Soldier's use of 'viral vaccine'. He's responded - it was a typo. By thanks for the link anyway - I would like to read about it.
Read it. Interesting. Though, are sociopaths with an agenda spreading disinformation about vaccine-derived polioviruses? I imagine some are engaged in faux outrage and misinforming the low-information and stupid out there.

A quick search and yep:

https://www.france24.com/en/20200919-polio-vaccine-in-the-crossfire-of-misinformation

https://www.indiatoday.in/fact-check/story/conspiracy-theory-bill-gates-backed-polio-vaccine-disabled-kids-1707666-2020-08-04
farawayred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:29:18 pm
Quote from: farawayred on June 18, 2022, 04:00:09 am
I feel left behind... :)  But I'll get it one day, I'm sure.
Quote from: farawayred on June 18, 2022, 06:02:24 pm
I don't think so. I get tested regularly for work (more often in the past than now). I never had a Covid break, I was working through it. One can't build and work with hardware from home, so someone had to stay behind... We are also a bunch of people in close contact every other day - my wife, daughter and her boyfriend, son with wife and baby. Because of the little nugget, we were all extra cautious, and neither of us had it yet. We think so, because the probability of all 7 of us to have had it and be asymptomatic is extremely low.

Mind you, the little one wouldn't bat an eye if she had it, her immune system is the strongest. :)
Ha! What a timing of my reply Tepid... Uh-oh!...

My daughter came back from a trip with Covid, tested positive yesterday. My wife and I don't have symptoms yet, but I'll know better in a day or two. My daughter-in-law and the baby must have caught it too; the little nugget has fever, she has a tickle in her throat. My son has no symptoms yet. As I was saying, we either all stay away from Covid, or we all go down together.

It's bound to happen one day, and it seems to be happening... So be it. We are all triply jabbed with a booster, so it shouldn't be that bad.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:53:54 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:29:18 pm
Ha! What a timing of my reply Tepid... Uh-oh!...

My daughter came back from a trip with Covid, tested positive yesterday. My wife and I don't have symptoms yet, but I'll know better in a day or two. My daughter-in-law and the baby must have caught it too; the little nugget has fever, she has a tickle in her throat. My son has no symptoms yet. As I was saying, we either all stay away from Covid, or we all go down together.

It's bound to happen one day, and it seems to be happening... So be it. We are all triply jabbed with a booster, so it shouldn't be that bad.
Shite self jinx there! You never know if youll get it really. After avoiding it for so long - myself, my wife and son all got it from Feb to April. Annoyingly not from eachother.  So pretty much had 3 months where one of us had it in the house, without actually passing it onto eachother.

It seems to be finding the pockets of people that have avoided it until now, which makes little sense and is probably anecdotal. Theres a lot of it around at the moment, if anyone has been on the fence about getting the vaccine, now would be a pretty good time to get it.

reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:19:24 am
My eldest grandson has it too now, caught off his mum who's been really bad with it for nearly a week now.

This is the same grandson that's been in and out of hospital all year with various viral infections so his immune system is really struggling, poor lad.
No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:24:17 am
I remember that, Debs. Wishing the lad well.
reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:30:22 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:24:17 am
I remember that, Debs. Wishing the lad well.

Thank you 👍
