I feel left behind... But I'll get it one day, I'm sure.
I don't think so. I get tested regularly for work (more often in the past than now). I never had a Covid break, I was working through it. One can't build and work with hardware from home, so someone had to stay behind... We are also a bunch of people in close contact every other day - my wife, daughter and her boyfriend, son with wife and baby. Because of the little nugget, we were all extra cautious, and neither of us had it yet. We think so, because the probability of all 7 of us to have had it and be asymptomatic is extremely low.
Mind you, the little one wouldn't bat an eye if she had it, her immune system is the strongest.
Ha! What a timing of my reply Tepid... Uh-oh!...
My daughter came back from a trip with Covid, tested positive yesterday. My wife and I don't have symptoms yet, but I'll know better in a day or two. My daughter-in-law and the baby must have caught it too; the little nugget has fever, she has a tickle in her throat. My son has no symptoms yet. As I was saying, we either all stay away from Covid, or we all go down together.
It's bound to happen one day, and it seems to be happening... So be it. We are all triply jabbed with a booster, so it shouldn't be that bad.