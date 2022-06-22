Ha! What a timing of my reply Tepid... Uh-oh!...



My daughter came back from a trip with Covid, tested positive yesterday. My wife and I don't have symptoms yet, but I'll know better in a day or two. My daughter-in-law and the baby must have caught it too; the little nugget has fever, she has a tickle in her throat. My son has no symptoms yet. As I was saying, we either all stay away from Covid, or we all go down together.



It's bound to happen one day, and it seems to be happening... So be it. We are all triply jabbed with a booster, so it shouldn't be that bad.



Shite self jinx there! You never know if youll get it really. After avoiding it for so long - myself, my wife and son all got it from Feb to April. Annoyingly not from eachother. So pretty much had 3 months where one of us had it in the house, without actually passing it onto eachother.It seems to be finding the pockets of people that have avoided it until now, which makes little sense and is probably anecdotal. Theres a lot of it around at the moment, if anyone has been on the fence about getting the vaccine, now would be a pretty good time to get it.