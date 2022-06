I don't think some people will ever stop wearing a mask in public now. Only last week I saw a young healthy looking guy in his 20's cutting the grass in his own garden wearing a mask. But hey, if it makes him feel better about himself or if it makes him feel safer, fair play to him. Fucking pointless though.



Might be for hay fever reasons or something like that if he was in his garden on his own.I’m going back in the tube once a week for work now. First few times I did it I wore a mask and was probably about 25% doing it. Week by week the numbers dropped and I have stopped.Do have a colleague from NI who flew in last week, spent the day coughing whilst cheerfully telling us don’t worry, it’s not Covid and then text us the day after she got back to say it actually was Covid. Seems like we all avoided it though.G in Gerrard - where are you?