« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1741 1742 1743 1744 1745 [1746]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2685790 times)

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,085
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69800 on: April 1, 2022, 05:05:10 pm »
Although we've now had a few days of lower week on week numbers so hopefully we have peaked
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • Justice for the 97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69801 on: April 1, 2022, 05:37:37 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on April  1, 2022, 05:05:10 pm
Although we've now had a few days of lower week on week numbers so hopefully we have peaked
Yeah maybe - but, with testing effectively ditched with having to pay now, I think numbers will go up in the coming weeks, plus hospitalisations are going up still.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,672
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69802 on: April 1, 2022, 06:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on April  1, 2022, 05:37:37 pm
Yeah maybe - but, with testing effectively ditched with having to pay now, I think numbers will go up in the coming weeks, plus hospitalisations are going up still.
the problem is people are not going to be testing do the headline numbers will be low a d the government will claim their world beating approach has paid dividends when in reality all it has done is masked (no pun intended) the extent of the problem
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,672
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69803 on: April 1, 2022, 07:01:03 pm »
Mother in Law has just tested positive, father in law has prostate cancer, the missus is in bits with worry
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • Justice for the 97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69804 on: April 1, 2022, 08:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on April  1, 2022, 06:50:11 pm
the problem is people are not going to be testing do the headline numbers will be low a d the government will claim their world beating approach has paid dividends when in reality all it has done is masked (no pun intended) the extent of the problem
Yes, you're maybe right - but, it won't stop people getting ill and potentially getting hospitalised.....and they can't 'mask' those numbers.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • Justice for the 97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69805 on: April 1, 2022, 08:17:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on April  1, 2022, 07:01:03 pm
Mother in Law has just tested positive, father in law has prostate cancer, the missus is in bits with worry
Sorry to hear that mate - can she isolate somewhere else maybe ? Hope they both end up ok.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,672
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69806 on: April 1, 2022, 10:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on April  1, 2022, 08:17:48 pm
Sorry to hear that mate - can she isolate somewhere else maybe ? Hope they both end up ok.
cheers mate, she's going to sleep in the spare bedroom but they've been together all week so it's probably too late for that, hopefully he manages to miraculously avoid it as he is supposed to be having a scan on Monday which may now be in doubt
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69807 on: April 1, 2022, 11:33:07 pm »
Been off work sick all week with this shit. First time I caught it last year and hardly any symptoms but had to do the 10 days isolation, this time was rough as fuck and only just starting to feel normal tonight, and I'm fully jabbed. It's back with a vengeance alright so time for me to get the mask on and keep the distance again
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,675
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69808 on: April 2, 2022, 09:06:18 am »
My best friend and her family have it
my neighbour has it
I think I got it so did a test I'm waiting on results on

Second time I've had it if so. The Tories seem to want herd immunity. Well it isn't working unless the mere fact we aren't dead in my circle, unless not dying is seen as a positive.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,012
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69809 on: April 2, 2022, 09:36:05 am »
It's worse than ever I think at the moment.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,624
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69810 on: April 2, 2022, 09:46:14 am »
Quote from: dikwad on April  1, 2022, 11:33:07 pm
Been off work sick all week with this shit. First time I caught it last year and hardly any symptoms but had to do the 10 days isolation, this time was rough as fuck and only just starting to feel normal tonight, and I'm fully jabbed. It's back with a vengeance alright so time for me to get the mask on and keep the distance again

Ive got it, the missus has it. Both triple jabbed and both out of it. Glad I had the jabs!
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,838
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69811 on: April 2, 2022, 10:25:16 am »
My workmate has caught it now and is off sick

Worryingly she is unvaccinated, and just last month found out she is 4 months pregnant (she´s 29). She doesn´t think she has had Covid yet before, so on top of all of that this may be her first infection. We work remotely, so I am not sure how she is doing right now. Hoping she is going to be okay.

Frustratingly when she first told me she was unvaccinated was around last October (so not long before her baby was concieved - not that it was a planned conception). Her reasoning was that she wanted to give it a year before all the side effects were apparent. Now who knows what kind of side effects a Covid infection could have on both her and her baby  :o
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,039
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69812 on: April 2, 2022, 12:22:18 pm »
We've been negative for a couple of weeks now but still not fully recovered.  80% of the time we're fine, but the rest is headaches, out-of-the-blue tiredness and shortness of breath.

Had dinner last night with two doctor friends. They are both still concerned about covid and can't believe that the general public see it as being over.   
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,039
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69813 on: April 2, 2022, 12:26:58 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April  2, 2022, 09:06:18 am
My best friend and her family have it
my neighbour has it
I think I got it so did a test I'm waiting on results on

Second time I've had it if so. The Tories seem to want herd immunity. Well it isn't working unless the mere fact we aren't dead in my circle, unless not dying is seen as a positive.

Problem with herd immunity is it can't happen if you can get a disease repeatedly.  The best that strategy can hope for is that repeated infections are milder. And the subsequent problem with that is there are no guarantees that covid variants will become increasingly less severe/deadly.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,263
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69814 on: April 2, 2022, 04:22:22 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on April  2, 2022, 12:26:58 pm
Problem with herd immunity is it can't happen if you can get a disease repeatedly.  The best that strategy can hope for is that repeated infections are milder. And the subsequent problem with that is there are no guarantees that covid variants will become increasingly less severe/deadly.

There was a study linked above that is pretty confident that most of the possible variations fall within what we've seen so far, and that further variants with vaccine escape are unlikely.



Quote from: smicer07 on April  2, 2022, 09:36:05 am
It's worse than ever I think at the moment.

In case numbers, seems like it. In serious cases, no. Jump-starting everyone's immunity via vaccinations has worked.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,288
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69815 on: April 2, 2022, 05:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on April  1, 2022, 07:01:03 pm
Mother in Law has just tested positive, father in law has prostate cancer, the missus is in bits with worry

I can understand that - one of my mum's friends got it last week and he had cancer and still suffers but thankfully only had a bit of a cold with it.

I've known some pretty elderly people recently who have got it and have just had some cold like symptoms too so there's no doubt the vaccines are working.

I had it in October but I've had more illnesses since then than all of my life put together I reckon - constant coughs when I was never one to ever get a cough before.

I reckon everyone's immune system is fucked from not seeing loads of people for a year and half/2 years combined with constantly washing off germs from hands every hour.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,163
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69816 on: April 3, 2022, 09:19:46 am »
Anyone know if the NHS will get in touch re getting an U12 vaccinated or has our wonderful Govt decided to just leave it as a free for all? My lad is 12 in sept but I'm happy to get him done ASAP
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,398
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69817 on: April 3, 2022, 09:23:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  3, 2022, 09:19:46 am
Anyone know if the NHS will get in touch re getting an U12 vaccinated or has our wonderful Govt decided to just leave it as a free for all? My lad is 12 in sept but I'm happy to get him done ASAP

I don't know if the below is what you're looking for but it says you can book 1st and 2nd doses for people aged 5 years old and over. I've been getting emails and message as I'm in a vulnerable category but generally I think there's generally a lack of contact from the NHS for the general public and they generally leave it as a free for all.

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,163
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69818 on: April 3, 2022, 09:45:02 am »
Quote from: Hazell on April  3, 2022, 09:23:38 am
I don't know if the below is what you're looking for but it says you can book 1st and 2nd doses for people aged 5 years old and over. I've been getting emails and message as I'm in a vulnerable category but generally I think there's generally a lack of contact from the NHS for the general public and they generally leave it as a free for all.

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

Brilliant, that's just what I was looking for - just need to find a local one now
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,893
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69819 on: April 4, 2022, 03:30:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 25, 2022, 04:18:32 pm
Girlfriend tested positive this morning, currently wrapped up in bed, feeling like she's been in a car crash.  Triple jabbed, so can only imagine how bad it could've been.

Hasn't hit me yet, but I'm sure it's on the way.

Missus is fine now, just a bit of a cough, but that's on its way out.  I didn't develop any symptoms, so I can only assume I'm literally Wolverine.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,427
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69820 on: April 4, 2022, 08:28:44 pm »
What's happened recently at easyjet, Heathrow and Manchester airports - is that just going to be the cycle we forever exist in but with the hope the virus does slowly shrink to "irrelevance" with more antibodies in the community?

If you've missed the news: plenty of staff shortages causing lots of delays in queues as well as a shitload of flights cancelled. This is only a week or so after easyJet stopped their mask mandate too.

We know people can get reinfected, albeit with reinfection and vaccines hopefully serious illness is a low probability, but as with all workplaces, illness tends to spread throughout your colleagues due to proximity. Lots of my colleagues that (voluntarily) attend a weekly office day are now sick. The big Tesco near me has staff shortages too. Without even trying to mitigate to a small degree (masks in certain settings etc) how is this sustainable?
« Last Edit: April 4, 2022, 08:33:25 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,672
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69821 on: Yesterday at 12:45:50 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on April  2, 2022, 05:39:23 pm
I can understand that - one of my mum's friends got it last week and he had cancer and still suffers but thankfully only had a bit of a cold with it.

I've known some pretty elderly people recently who have got it and have just had some cold like symptoms too so there's no doubt the vaccines are working.

I had it in October but I've had more illnesses since then than all of my life put together I reckon - constant coughs when I was never one to ever get a cough before.

I reckon everyone's immune system is fucked from not seeing loads of people for a year and half/2 years combined with constantly washing off germs from hands every hour.
Miraculously he seems to have avoided it 🙏🤞 and the MIL appears to be getting better too.

Played darts tonight and loads of the other team coughing and spluttering, one guy claiming he's rough as fuck and won't be going to work tomorrow!

Think you are spot on about our immune systems, I've not had a proper cold for years as I used to travel all over the UK, a lot by train too so always in a carriage with snotty and sneezy people but not for over two years now and if someone has a cold they don't go out in the main!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,229
  • Dutch Class
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69822 on: Yesterday at 05:38:24 pm »
Seeing a lot more people wearing voluntarily masks today at my work compared to even yesterday. I'm assuming it must be going around our office or people are aware of friends/family who have it
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,039
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69823 on: Today at 10:36:01 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on April  2, 2022, 04:22:22 pm
There was a study linked above that is pretty confident that most of the possible variations fall within what we've seen so far, and that further variants with vaccine escape are unlikely.



In case numbers, seems like it. In serious cases, no. Jump-starting everyone's immunity via vaccinations has worked.

Have you a link? Im going by the Harvard study published in December that didnt express that confidence - it and a Chinese study modelled potentially dangerous mutations.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,085
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69824 on: Today at 11:10:13 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:36:01 am
Have you a link? Im going by the Harvard study published in December that didnt express that confidence - it and a Chinese study modelled potentially dangerous mutations.

Could be this one I posted with fingers crossed :D

https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/mbio.00135-22
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,362
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69825 on: Today at 07:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on April  1, 2022, 04:58:16 pm
Dear, oh dear....

Meanwhile, Covid infections are at an all-time high in England according to the latest ONS survey, the Guardian reports. 1 in 13 people had it in the most recent week for data - nearly 5 million people !

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/01/covid-infections-at-all-time-high-in-england-ons-data-reveals

Yep, the last one of my close mates have finally caught the bastard after being out at the weekend, though moi and my other mate who was out have both tested negative - though we've both previously had it just a few weeks ago.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69826 on: Today at 07:37:04 pm »
No deaths reported yet today it appears.  Was hoping thats because there is none, but then seen 368 were reported yesterday.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,838
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69827 on: Today at 07:59:15 pm »
So my mate (29 years old) who is triple vaccinated and has had Covid twice before with fairly mild symptoms, has now caught it again and had to go to A&E after struggling to breath. After scanning his lungs they said it looks like there should be no lasting damage, but right now he is getting exhausted doing even minimal tasks and will likely take a few weeks to recover (they said long Covid is a possibility if he overexerts in this initial recovery period)

Mad how this virus works  :o
Logged

Offline djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69828 on: Today at 08:27:11 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:37:04 pm
No deaths reported yet today it appears.  Was hoping thats because there is none, but then seen 368 were reported yesterday.
233 today. Plus 2,713 added retrospectively that cover the last two months. So the numbers didnt quite drop as far as thought in late Feb. They went as low as 150 per day but it was thought they dipped below 100.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,465
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69829 on: Today at 08:36:11 pm »
Worrying that so many deaths are still happening. This is what life will always be like then?
Logged

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,021
  • Fuck VAR
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69830 on: Today at 10:01:15 pm »
Those deaths would be fucking zero if we'd just stayed locked down longer. Triple jabbed, weaker virus, going into the summer months.

"Oh we need our civil liberties back" fuck off. Our ancestors had to be locked in the dark cos the germans were overhead and they didn't have smartphones and netflix, pampered twats.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.
Pages: 1 ... 1741 1742 1743 1744 1745 [1746]   Go Up
« previous next »
 