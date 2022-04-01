What's happened recently at easyjet, Heathrow and Manchester airports - is that just going to be the cycle we forever exist in but with the hope the virus does slowly shrink to "irrelevance" with more antibodies in the community?
If you've missed the news: plenty of staff shortages causing lots of delays in queues as well as a shitload of flights cancelled. This is only a week or so after easyJet stopped their mask mandate too.
We know people can get reinfected, albeit with reinfection and vaccines hopefully serious illness is a low probability, but as with all workplaces, illness tends to spread throughout your colleagues due to proximity. Lots of my colleagues that (voluntarily) attend a weekly office day are now sick. The big Tesco near me has staff shortages too. Without even trying to mitigate to a small degree (masks in certain settings etc) how is this sustainable?