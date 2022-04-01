My workmate has caught it now and is off sickWorryingly she is unvaccinated, and just last month found out she is 4 months pregnant (she´s 29). She doesn´t think she has had Covid yet before, so on top of all of that this may be her first infection. We work remotely, so I am not sure how she is doing right now. Hoping she is going to be okay.Frustratingly when she first told me she was unvaccinated was around last October (so not long before her baby was concieved - not that it was a planned conception). Her reasoning was that she wanted to give it a year before all the side effects were apparent. Now who knows what kind of side effects a Covid infection could have on both her and her baby