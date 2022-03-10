Looks like the US will hit a million CoVid deaths today



Two years ago on the 11th March I walked down the street being passed by crowds of Atletico Madrid fans, arriving in Liverpool from a European Coronavirus hotspot and creating the feeling that the then mostly unknown virus had accelerated across to us here. Home working came shortly afterwards and lockdown 2 weeks later. Now as we see life normalising (for most) we can take stock of the last two years and what it has done to us personally and to society as a whole.In the USA, a million people have died, not that much more than proportion for this country, across the world at least 6 million have died of covid (but worth pointing out about 60 million people die a year as a matter of course). we probably all know someone who has died, know people who have annoyed us by their attitude over the last 2 years (whatever that attitude may be).Some of us may have just got on with life as they would have done anyway (or had to do so), for others everything has changed. If you still have pasta left from March 2020 and have learnt to paint like Bob Ross then you've been impacted, regardless you will have shifted your views of other people no doubt, you will have changed.Trump has gone (for now) and his friend Putin holds the centre stage in the world now. We used to worry about Brexit now it seems like this minor fragmentation of the world was just a practice run.We don't have have Prince Phillip, Una Stubbs, Johnny Briggs, Sean Lock, Cicely Tyson, Tom O'Connor, Charlie Watts, Gerry Marsden, Michael Nesmith, Bunny Wailer, Tom Moore, Stephen Sondheim, Meat Loaf, Phil Spector, Janice Long. Shirley Williams, Desmond Tutu, Ian St.John, Roger Hunt, Jimmy Greaves, Walter Smith, Frank Worthington, Colin Bell, Ray Kennedy, Gerd Muller, Gerald Sinstadt, Colin Powell, Maradona, Sean Connery, Terry Jones, Nicholas Parsons, Kirk Douglas, Barbara Windsor, Nobby Stiles, Kobe Bryant, Kenny Rogers, Stirling Moss, Vera Lynn, Des O'Connor and many, many more.People have died alone, away from their families, people have given more than they have ever given to keep wheels turning and keep others alive and supported, people have found a new isolation, for some it has been too much. For others new doors have opened, decisions have been taken, lives have changed. It was the same in 1919 but that was on top of a greater upheaval which overshadowed it so we've forgotten that.As spring comes around, covid is still with us and not to be forgotten but not a bad time to take stock of how we, as passengers on this planet, have been impacted by the world halting (or speeding up if you you worked in intensive care or tesco deliveries)And that I believe is probably the biggest shift in subject discussion, from birthday shags to world events in one post, that I have experienced and it's all my fault, sorry.Back to sausages